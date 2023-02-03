[Editor's Note: This author could only stay for half the event, because she had another meeting to attend. This article is written with the help of notes from Beat Reporter Lynn Janes, who was able to stay.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

District 39 Rep. Luis Terrazas opened his townhall, which took place at Cross Point Church, by thanking Pastor Tim Heyer for allowing him to use the community hall.

"Why is this townhall taking place at 2 p.m.?" Terrazas asked, because he had heard the question. "It's because when I held one at 6 p.m. I got complaints that some people don't like to go out at night."

He presented some of his background. "I am a first generation American. My dad came from Mexico, and then served and fought in Vietnam. Spanish was the first language I was taught. I strive to be honest, respectful and honorable. I honor the Lord all the way. I paid my way through Western New Mexico University and through mortician school. I slept at a mortuary, and I served families in the middle of the night."

"I am always available to you," Terrazas said. "Please reach out. We live in the greatest country in the world, and I can try to do anything to help you. Everyone has problems, but the biggest problem is we're not working together. I had never been in politics when I ran. I did it to give back. I'm a volunteer representative. We all understand problems, but when it comes to solutions that's where the problems rise. I didn't come just to speak, but because I want to listen. I want to bring people together for solutions in order for us to have a good society.

"The first thing we need is education," he said. "New Mexico is 50th in the U.S. I hear requests for infrastructure improvements at the Cliff School. Cobre is asking for cameras to combat vaping in the bathrooms. Silver High School needs a bus. The schools need to teach their students how to read and write. And we must attract people to the state, such as doctors, engineers and so on."

He said the second need is for infrastructure. "We have been told we will have funding for Highway 180 to expand the road to four lanes from Bayard to Hurley. That will cost $25 million, and to go all the way to Deming will cost $200 million. There are also other infrastructure issues."

The third item he cited was health care. "Insurance rates are high. We have a lack of doctors and nurses. Gila Regional Medical Center needs equipment. I work with doctors and nurses all the time. There are things keeping doctors and nurses from coming here. Some of the liabilities are that because we are a litigious state, they can lose everything. Other issues include the educational system for their children, problems with public safety, and the fact that it is difficult for a spouse to find a job."

Another issue for the area is the open border. "As a mortician, I'm always picking up people who died while crossing the border. They include a young woman dying between the border and Deming and a 12-year-old who died in the same area. Also, we have our residents dying from fentanyl that is brought across the border."

Terrazas said he supports the annexation of Fort Bayard to Santa Clara for Grant County economic development. "If I owned Grant County, I would invest in Fort Bayard. All that history. It's a gold mine."

He said he is also working on a bill for Silver City to qualify for hold harmless.

Terrazas touched on water issues and the planned regional water project. "But HB 200 dissolved the New Mexico CAP (Central Arizona Project) Entity and took the $85 million to $90 million in the New Mexico Unit Fund away from the local people and gave it to the Water Trust Board. The money is locked up in Santa Fe, and in the two years since the bill was passed, they don't even have an application process for local projects."

He noted that Freeport-McMoRan was working with the Mining District mayors on the regional water plan by giving water rights to Hurley and Santa Clara.

Another water issue he addressed was the disastrous flooding on the Mimbres and Gila rivers, as result of run-off from last summer's Black Fire. "The flooding tore up the infrastructure for the farmers and ranchers, and they need funding to repair the damage."

Eric Bower, Tyrone Mine general manager, said: "On behalf of all our employees, I thank Rep. Terrazas for his advocacy for mining." He noted that copper prices were up to $4.17 a pound. He said that 2021 data shows the direct impact to Grant County of $150 million and $366 million impact to the state."

Randy Ellison, Chino Mine general manager, said the company is working with farmers and with the current mayors of the county on the regional water plan. "The crux is that we got the project re-energized by helping to close some gaps with water rights. The plan is so that every municipality has a backup water supply. Freeport gave 200 acre-feet of water rights to Hurley, so they can drill two wells next to their existing water line. The company also gave 240 acre-feet and an existing well to Santa Clara to get water to Hanover and Fierro. There is a three-year window to try to hurry bureaucracy to get funding for the water plan. The Bayard wastewater treatment plant needs work. The community has to gather to support that. Freeport offered $1 million to cover the required match. All of that is in interest of building a foundation for the Mining District to diversify its economy. We are also working with the university and the county and schools on a potential vocational training facility. We also want to help build out Fort Bayard. Working together is absolutely what we need to do."

Terrazas asked for questions.

Gail Stamler thanked him for his service. "You have a unique window into health care. Losing Gila Regional Medical Center would be catastrophic. You have the power to slow the rapid rise of prices. Keep our hospital open. Please create funding to slow down the costs rising in health care."

Terrazas agreed that the cost of health care is outrageous. He noted that HB 85 [Editor's Note: Not sure of the bill number.] raised the cap of liability exposure for providers. We had to come back for a special session because hospitals couldn't get insurance. I think practically and I always want facts. And a fact is that we don't have enough doctors and nurses. Medicare reimbursement is 98 percent of costs. I think we should be using some of the state surplus to work on our hospitals, for infrastructure and for recruiting. The hospital is flying our loved ones out to hospitals in Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Tucson, saturating these communities with our health care. Absolutely, I believe in funding our hospital."

Gail Wentz said she wanted to talk about health care from the viewpoint of a business. "Our business liability and workman's compensation were expensive. We have good ideas on the state level. First, we need a task force to get rid of the fragmentation so small businesses can train their employees. We trained up to the journeyman level in our electrical business. We need help with the costs of health care insurance. We can't even buy health insurance. We kept it the same and then we couldn't get insurance. Half of New Mexico is on Medicare or Medicaid."

Janet Wallet-Ortiz rushed up to Rep. Terrazas, not allowing him to call on a man who had had his hand up for a question since the beginning of the question-and-answer period. She bragged about being a retired professor and said a lot of students couldn't afford health care. "They got sick and didn't have insurance. I ask you to support the Health Security Act campaign to get funding to continue to get health care for every New Mexican. Then the students might stay in New Mexico."

Whenever Terrazas tried to get a word in edgewise, Wallet-Ortiz simply raised her voice and yelled at him aggressively, and talked over him, telling him to support the Health Security Act.

[Editor's Note: At this point this author had to leave the meeting to get to another one. So, the rest is off Janes's notes.]

SPIN (Supporting People in Need) executive director Christina Wolford said she had presented to Prospectors (the Grant County lobbying organization made up of community leaders) about her request for capital outlay.

Terrazas said he knew about the request, but at that point, no legislator had been told how much capital outlay each would have to disperse among groups in their districts. "The state has $3.6 billion in surplus and new money. About $1.22 billion is the amount of surplus available to legislators as far as we know at this point."

He noted that 68 percent of the budget comes from oil and gas revenues, which totals about $5 billion, and a .016 percent comes from cannabis revenue, even though the state has legalized the sales of cannabis. "Without the oil and gas revenue, the state would be in real trouble."

Terrazas used the horse-and-car analogy. "The country went through a transition from traveling by horse or horse and carriage. It was gradual. We don't have the infrastructure to accommodate electric cars. Silver City has one charging station. It needs to be a gradual transition."

Rick Lass, who represents the Local Choice Energy Act, and has been speaking to municipalities asking for support on the issue of allowing local entities to provide energy to their residents, rather than relying on a corporation to provide the energy. "We could be a leader in solar and geothermal energy."

An unidentified woman asked Terrazas to support the second-chance legislation, which would eliminate life sentences and would give people a chance to redeem themselves. "The state has 27 inmates who received life sentences when they were young. The legislation would give them an opportunity to get parole in 15 years."

Terrazas said he couldn't give a straight answer on the issue. "Their offense had to be really serious to get life sentences." He continued by talking about the problems that "catch-and-release" have caused the state and local entities. "We have a huge movement right now to change that law back to what it was before."

"Back to your concern," he said to the woman. "I would want to know who would make the decision to release that person from incarceration. How would you rehabilitate someone that basically grew up in jail? Would it even be possible? Growing up in jail gives them a different demeanor. Can they function normally?"

An unidentified man asked how the state could afford to pay 90 percent of the people being on Medicaid.

Terrazas explained how insurance works. "It is like a big pool of money, and when everyone pays into it, it works fine, but when they don't, it collapses."

Another woman was concerned about what could be done to stop the rising cost of health care.

Terrazas went back to insurance. He correlated it to births and deaths. "We have a seen a huge spike in deaths. I attribute it to the Baby Boomers, who are reaching that age, so we expected it. I believe it will calm down in 2023. Years ago, the country needed more schools for the population explosion of Baby Boomers, and now they need health and death care. I and my colleagues in the mortuary business are having a hard time keeping up."

He thanked Kim Neal for bringing her class to the townhall. Neal teaches at Calvary Christian Academy and tries to take her students to informational meetings to give them exposure.

Another unidentified audience member, who said he had a degree in business, commented about the discussion on raising the minimum wage. "When wages go up, the costs of goods go up, and people on fixed incomes suffer. Government causes inflation. It is all about supply and demand."

As time had passed its announced limit, Terrazas ended the session by thanking everyone for attending.