By Mary Alice Murphy

Grant County Water Commission Chair Alex Brown, Silver City town manager, called the Jan. 12, 2023 meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. The first order of business was to approve the agenda followed by the approval of the Open Meetings Act Resolution No. 2023-01.

Brown explained the resolution was the same as that of the preceding year, with the only changes being dates. Members approved the resolution, as well as the minutes from the Sept. 13, 2022 meeting.

The following item addressed the proposed JPA (joint powers agreement) as written by former Rural Community Assistance Partnership director Olga Morales and presented by her replacement Blanca Surgeon.

"We edited it with your comments," Surgeon said. "There were some comments about things being in several places. We tried to put them together in the same place. The JPA gives the commission authority to regulate contracts with contractors and consultants. We also corrected typos."

Hurley Mayor Ed Stevens said it needed clarity on what constitutes a super majority and the change to it.

Morales, who attended by phone, said the super-majority is at least four of the five members. The five voting members are the representatives of the municipalities, Silver City, Santa Clara, Bayard, Hurley and Grant County, but the county has no water revenue, so that member might vote against something that the other four support. She explained that revenue can come from the water associations that get their water from the municipalities and are billed by the municipalities."

Brown said he knew some still had questions. "We are not going to ask for full approval of the JPA today. We need to take it back to all our own lawyers and commissions or councils to approve it."

To a question from the representative of Hanover, a non-voting member, Brown said: "You will always have the availability of getting water from Santa Clara and Bayard if your systems go down. You will use your own well but can be a user of Santa Clara or Bayard water. This project supplies water to all entities."

Santa Clara Mayor Richard Bauch asked about the audit portion. Surgeon said it has been moved in the JPA.

Stevens asked how the commission would deal with debt. "Is it apportionate to the number of water hookups each entity has?" Brown confirmed that is the case.

Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director Priscilla Lucero noted that she had never received comments from the county.

She also said she would like to add in language that there would be no double charging of an entity, if water came from different sources.

Brown explained the rate would basically be a base rate. "We will have to figure that part out."

Karl Pennock of RCAP gave an update on the financial analysis. "We will be working on that. For the financial analysis we have to get to the cost once the PER (preliminary engineering report) is updated. To determine charges ,we should have a good idea of operating costs, debts and reserves. We will likely make recommendations and may also create an emergency reserve and an operating reserve. The next step is to estimate costs and debt components."

Lucero asked if Pennock was requesting an ordinance for the rates. He said that would likely be needed.

Kristy Ortiz, Community Liaison for USDA-Rural Partners Network, asked if local rates would change. She was told that the local rates were up to the local entities, but if they used water from the regional system they would be charged.

Stevens gave an update on the new well to provide water to Hurley. "We got a report from Shoemaker consultants. We have two deep wells providing 40 gallons a minute without a lot of assistance. We also have a new shallow well at 260 feet that is providing about 50 gallons a minute. More wells are coming. We need capacity for about 230 gallons a minute. A well has been drilled, but it has no pump or infrastructure. We will add in the 200 acre-feet of water rights from Freeport-McMoRan that will be leased to the region."

Lucero gave an update on the Hanover situation. "The EPA has awarded $200,000. We are in the final stages of the PER. We had issues, but we're ready to submit the documents for the application. We expect to apply next week. We have to wait for the EPA to issue the funding, but it has already been awarded."

George Esqueda of Stantec said completion of the PER is projected to be six to seven months.

"But you're looking to speed it up, right?" Brown asked. It was confirmed.

Lucero asked when the next round of New Mexico Water Trust Board applications is due.

"In the fall," Surgeon said. "But we need to be ahead of the funding. We're looking at applying for design not from the Water Trust Board, which might provide construction funding. There is so much funding availability right now, we have to have an idea of the cost of design. The Water Trust Board takes at least a year. We have to have this commission put in right now to apply for it. Anything we apply for will take at least six months from now, and then we apply to the Water Trust Board for construction funding."

Lucero said the Colonias Infrastructure Fund has a record amount of $64.5 million to dole out for projects. "We should send a letter of intent to apply for design funding."

Morales said the commission could use the current JPA, but when the grant comes in, it's important to have the final JPA to open up the door. "This morning there was a huge push at the EPA to fund regional water projects for construction within the next 21 months."

Lucero said $200,000 from the EPA for the PER could be used as match for Colonias funding. "There are also a couple of other programs available to get more money. We also have the possibility to use New Mexico Unit Fund money. I have a call at 4 p.m. to provide some of the assistance that the ISC (Interstate Stream Commission) needs."

Stevens said the Bureau of Land Management has a WaterSMART program, and Lucero said the EPA does also.

Chino Mine Manager Randy Ellison asked when the $200,000 would come in.

Brown said it would come when the PER is done. "We want to get to design, so we are ready for construction in late 2024."

Lucero asked for the letter of intent to apply for design funding. "We want to get that letter out now. There is no commitment, if we find other funding.

The next agenda item addressed development of a scope of work for the RFP (request for proposal). Brown said Silver City had already done it, but the commission needs to approve it. The members approved it.

Discussion ensued on the timeline for the project. Brown said with the PER starting, it will take six to seven months maximum. "Silver City is applying to Colonias for design and construction. If we get it, construction should start late 2024 or early 2025."

The next meeting was tentatively set for February 16.

[Editor's Note: The date was changed, and the meeting will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Town Hall Annex conference room.]

Brown asked the members to have their attorneys look at the JPA, so it can be approved at the February meeting.

Stevens said Hurley would apply for funding to put in service lines to the holding tanks. "The Regional Water Commission doesn't need to be included at this time."

Grant County Commissioner Harry Browne had attended as the alternate to Commission Chair Chris Ponce, who was unable to attend. Browne said District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina had been named as the regular member of the water commission and Browne would remain as alternate.

The meeting adjourned.