[Editor's Note: This author mistakenly dated each photo with the incorrect date. It should read 021123, but it would take a great deal of time to change each photo title. Please keep in mind that the event happened on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Sorry for the mix up.]
Article and most photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Inside The Hub all the goodies were hiding
More goodies with people partaking of them
And more trays of chocolate delicacies
Aiyana Stallman as a Love Bug
As expected, Willy Wonka AKA Buck Burns made an appearance.
The Silver City Food Co-op promoted Chocolate Fantasia as a sponsor and also promoted Love Local with a drawing.
Ashley Ogas and Dwayne Ross of Kneeling Nun Mercantile dressed up for the occasion.
A painted window downtown
Kris' Unique Boutique window
Inside Kris's Unique Boutique ready for Valentine's Day.
Josie Ross from Kneeling Nun Mercantile, also dressed up
In Kneeling Nun Mercantile, candy hearts, but don't eat. They're soap!
Chocolate "goodies" made of wax, but they do smell like chocolate
Hallie Richwine, dressed up for the occasion at Ziryab's downtown store. (Photo Courtesy of Brenda McFarlane)
Participants in the annual Chocolate Fantasia, a popular fundraiser for the Mimbres Region Arts Council, took place all over downtown Silver City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, filling the streets with pedestrians.
The format changed this year. Instead of having each business sponsor have chocolates at their facilities, all the homemade chocolate goodies were handed out at one location, The Hub.
Those with tickets for the event went around to the sponsoring stores to have their tickets stamped with the letter relating to the chocolate they sponsored. Eighteen sponsors took part.
Other events promoted the theme of "The Chocolate Factory." Silco Theater showed the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory movie, attendees could buy chocolate bars at participating stores, making them eligible to win a $50 prize. Music filled the day with Fiddling Friends, Big Ditch Crickets, Ian and Oliver, alternating at The Hub. Flickr entertained at The Hub and the Silco, and DJ Ronnie Foxwit performed at Silver Artifact.
Benefactors for the fundraiser included Suzi Calhoun and Janey Katz, The Hub, Silco Theatre and Copies on the Run.
Some of the sponsors decorated their stores.