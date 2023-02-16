[Editor’s Note: This is the second of several articles on the combined Grant County Commission work session and regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2023.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

At the combined work session and regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2023, commissioners heard presentations and county reports, as well as taking care of the regular meeting agenda. This article continues the county reports.

The next county report came from General Services Department Director/ Fire Management Officer Randy Villa. He said the Maintenance Department had met with Laura Howell of the Bataan Death March Commemoration Committee to discuss where the informational plaques would be placed. “We are waiting on special screws that cannot be pulled out,” Villa said.

He reported the department had ordered some riprap, red infield dirt and base course to address road and park drainage issues. “We also purchased some new attachments for the Bobcat that will help at Bataan Memorial Park to deal with issues in the infield, as well as at other places in the county. We are finalizing the specs on the ARFF (aircraft rescue and firefighting) truck for the airport. It’s 12-14 months out to receive it.”

Villa said the floors have been completed in the Commission chambers and the manager’s office. “I want to thank maintenance again for moving everyone out and back in in just a few days.”

On the fire management side, he said education meetings, during February, March and April, are taking place between the Forest Service and the volunteer fire departments in different parts of the county to educate property owners about defensible space and on the potential fire season.

“We have lost about 40 percent of our volunteer fire personnel,” Villa reported. “Covid put a damper on our older retirees. We combined the Fort Bayard and Santa Rita fire departments.”

He noted that due to a good monsoon last year, the fine fuels are really high, which could lead to an active fire season.

“We ask all residents who use wood stoves or fireplaces to make sure the ashes are all the way out and cold,” Villa said. “Feel them with your hand. If they are still warm do not put them outside. Keep them in a bucket until they are cool to the touch.”

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he forgot to ask the Planning Director about the quality-of-life grant and if the county had heard anything yet.

County Manager Charlene Webb said: “We did not get it.”

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked about the two airplane junkers at the airport.

“They are still owned by the owners,” Villa said. “They are crashed planes. The owners are being charged for their still being out there. We are trying to get them gone.”

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked about the basic requirements for a volunteer firefighter.

“Basically, they sign up and get training as a firefighter for structure fires or wildland fires,” Villa said. “After their training they are on our team. We do complete background checks, and we are wanting to recruit younger people. They can get the training, get experience working with us, and then move into paid positions with municipal fire departments.

“The good thing about retirees,” Villa said, “is they might already have experience on an oil refinery, for example. We work closely with the Silver City Fire Department. We work together as a team.”

Edwards suggested a specific marketing program with SkyWest on the recruiting for volunteer firefighters.

“We’ve done posters and flyers at the Tyrone VFD,” Villa said. “It’s not just joining from civic organizations; we also need to do recruiting at local events.”

Finance Director Linda Vasquez said current projects include an RFP (request for proposal) for professional services, including engineering, environmental, surveying and archaeological, which is in the evaluation process. Also under evaluation is an RFP for a Tu Casa consultant.

“We have started the budgeting process,” Vasquez said. “February 17, we will submit budget forms to the departments. March 6 is the budget request submittal deadline, with a budget hearing set for March 21. A budget discussion will take place April 11. April 26, I will have the first budget draft review with the county manager, and I will present the preliminary budget to the Commission for approval on May 11. I am asking for your guidance on whether you want to have a budget retreat.”

Ponce said he would like a retreat. “Sooner if possible, so you can hear from us.”

Edwards about what the Tu Casa consultant is.

Procurement Officer Veronica Rodriguez said it is a $100,000 funded position for Tu Casa.

Road Department Superintendent Joe Grijalva reported that blademen are on routine when possible and also doing spot blading on complaints and trouble areas. Truck drivers are hauling materials to operators as needed. The road crew addresses complaints as they come in, and they are also doing patching. “We are preparing for the Little Walnut Road project, and we completed flood repair on Nine Sixteen Ranch Road.”

“We are hoping to get started on the LGRF (Local overnment Road Fund) proposal and get in in on time,” Grijalva said. “Our future projects include Little Walnut Road and Bear Mountain Road.

“As always, we ask for patience and understanding from the public as we work to address work orders.” Grijalva concluded.

The next report came from IT (internet technology) Director Adam Baca. “We are focused on implementation of the managed network switch equipment project and the implementation of server infrastructure. We received the equipment and are making sure the firmware is up-to-date. Next Monday, we will work on the implementation and how to get which computers to talk with which other computers. We want a phased implementation. Some work will be after hours, so we can stage the equipment next week and then determine how to do the change over.”

For future projects, “we want to make sure every computer has the same standards to address networking and security. We want to implement network vulnerability scanning, which we will do in the future and on a regular basis.”

Webb said the only thing she had to share was that Grant County got the RAC (risk awareness) award at the New Mexico Counties Conference for successfully reducing risk in the county.

Edwards congratulated Webb and the county. District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne noted that the county has reduced the risk for the past four years, which he said was “impressive.”

Sheriff Raul Villanueva presented his report. He gave statistics first and noted that deputies had addressed 1,403 calls during January and were dispatched to more than 400 of them. He reported 24 crashes, seven burglaries and 18 domestic violence calls, three aggravated assaults, one suicide and lots of welfare checks.

“We continue to send deputies to training,” Villanueva said. “We have four new hires who are all attending the Western New Mexico University Police Academy.”

On cases of interest, he noted that 1,129 pounds of methamphetamine had been seized. “We arrested the individual. We also covered an aggravated burglary where 14 firearms and a large sum of cash were taken. We encourage the public to reach out to us when they see anything suspicious.”

“A domestic violence call resulted in a narcotics arrest,” Villanueva reported. “Isaiah Sifuentes is being held on a parole violation, as well as on the domestic violence and narcotics charges.”

He said on Jan. 28, deputies were dispatched to Santa Rita on an accident between a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian succumbed, and the incident is under investigation.

On Operation Stonegarden, “we shut down our funding for 2021, and expect to receive about $297,000 in late February for 2022. We received another new vehicle last week and expect another next week. We expect to buy two more with capital outlay. We have funding, but with a great demand for law enforcement vehicles, it takes a while to get them.”

He said the department had signed the Forest Service agreement for patrols.

Villanueva reported a new hire, with Jesse Phillips coming on as animal coordinator. “He is training with the Silver City animal control officer. The town has been very helpful to us. I want to thank Chief (Freddie) Portillo for letting the town’s animal control officer train our new officer.”

He said the D.A.R.E. program continues at Cobre, Silver and Calvary Academy schools.

“Two of our deputies left to go to Hidalgo County because of a pay raise,” Villanueva said. “Others have also said they are seeking positions with more pay. We are now the lowest paying in the county, even below the municipal pay rates. I ask for your support in addressing the issue.”

Treasurer Patrick Cohn reported that $8 million has been collected for the 2022 tax rolls. “We have $4.6 million uncollected.”

“For the 10-year period, we had a 92.42 percent collection rate,” Cohn reported. “For the 10 years, we collected $112 million and left $9 million uncollected.”

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina asked Sheriff Villanueva how many employees the department has.

Villaneuva said the department has 45 employees including staff. “We are short seven deputies. We should have 39 certified, and we’re also short the four that are at the academy, so we’re short 13. For patrol coverage the four shifts should have six each, but right now, we’re running four on each shift.”

Deputy Assessor Raul Turrieta reported the Assessor’s Office would be closed the entire following week for training for employees. “They do a whole semester in a week. Jan. 1- the end of February is the rendition period. Everyone must render for personal property. Forms are in the office and online. Contesting on property taxes takes place in March.”

Ponce asked how people could take care of business while the office was closed. Turrieta said to call and leave a message at 575-574-0030 and calls would be returned.

On the financial report, Vasquez presented the quarterly financial report ending Dec. 31, 2022. The General Operating Fund began with $5.6 million, with investments of $10.8 million, revenues of $6.28 million, transfers out of $2.3 million, expenditures of $4.9 million leaving a total balance, including investments of $15.5 million, with required reserves at $1.232 million, leaving an adjusted balance of $14,295,605.67.

The Road Department began with $$468,338, no investments, revenues of $398,298.70, transfers in of $395,000, expenditures of $1.014 million leaving a total balance of $247,037.72, with required reserves at $84,549.92, leaving an adjusted balance of $162,487.80.

The Detention Center Fund began with $1,056, no investments, revenues of $501,134.37, transfers in of $1,423,780, expenditures of $1.925 million leaving a total balance of $354.87, with no required reserves, leaving an adjusted balance of $354.87.

Browne asked about the county fire gross receipts taxes. “Are we expending them?”

Vasquez said they are carrying over. “Our county resolution says the funds are to be expended to the volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services. As of now, they are getting enough from state fire and emergency funds.”

“Can we use the GRT for recruiting?” Browne asked.

Vasquez said probably, but they cannot be used for salaries or benefits.

The quarterly report was approved.

Vasquez then presented the expenditure report for the period from Jan. 5-Feb. 1, 2023. Expenditures totaled $2,363,826.22, including two payroll periods totaling $456,225.99.

See the extraordinary expenses above $10,000 in the table below.

Commissioners approved the expenditure report.

The last article will cover the rest of the meeting and the commissioner reports.

