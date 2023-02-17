By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated Schools held a special board meeting January 30, 2023. President Serina Murillo called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, Elizabeth Dean and David Terrazas. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place. Dane Kennon attended as interim superintendent.

Reading of the board norms took place with each board member reading a norm. The norms consist of five rules the board strives to adhere to during the meeting. They are listed as actively listen to all perspectives, respond to concerns and questions as a unified board, professionalism expected, assume positive intent, and be positive and responsive.

The board approved the agenda.

Public input

Pat Avalos, associate director of operations for Cobre, addressed the board. He expressed his surprise that the board would be making a decision so quickly about the possible reinstatement of the superintendent and said, "He felt it was premature." The investigation could not have been completed. "Has his licensure information been completed? We don't know how this investigation can be complete. We put ourselves out there and have not sought legal counsel." He went on to talk about due process on both sides and it being done. "If he is allowed to come back will there be any stipulations to make sure the people who stood up will not be retaliated against." He wanted to know if integration would happen without anger management. "This could have long term effects and could lead to people leaving the district." Avalos said Kennon would do a fine job and had worked well with him. He started to talk about his concern over the possible decision but ran out of time.

Horace Jaramillo addressed the council next and wanted to board to consider student input. He said a bombardment of policies had been implemented and it would be affecting the students' grades.

The board went into executive session

The board came back into open session and said no action had been taken in the session.

Begay made the motion for Dr. Jeff Spaletta to return to work with a letter of expectations that had been discussed by the board in executive session. All on the board approved. Murillo read a statement from the board. The board understands that the New Mexico State Police investigated the allegations made by some employees and has closed the case. While the board continues an outside investigation, they are confident Spaletta can return to work and diligently fulfill his duties as superintendent.

Guadiana said some things would be on hold until legal counsel can be obtained on how to move forward given the absence of detail in the policies. The board agreed

Adjourned