Santa Clara tables Local Choice Energy Act support.

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 17 February 2023 17 February 2023

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting January 26, 2023. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Trustees, Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson attended. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The council approved the minutes from the January 12, 2023, meeting.

New Business

S

everal people from Heart of the Gila gave the council a short presentation. This had to do with the senior center, and they had a slide show for the presentation. A survey had been done to find out the needs of the community in the mining district. The survey had been done online and with hard copy surveys. The main thing that came out of the survey had been concern over not enough food. The kitchen staff at the senior center had said they would like a garden to use for food preparation. The survey had also shown people wanting a garden, group exercise, arts and crafts, storytelling, live music, newsletter of events and educational workshops. They had a design they felt would work to accommodate all the needs and wants. The design would provide pathways and be accessible to all. They had already spoken to an engineer and currently they have a five percent slope on the proposed location and to be compliant it would have to be made a two percent slope. They recommended they have it looked at again but had provided a fix to make it compliant. They had found someone that could build it up for approximately $15,000 and that would include a rain catchment tank. Revitalizing the senior center could get people coming back in.

Bauch thanked them for the presentation and said they had wanted to enhance the center for a while and the project coincides with what the council had been thinking of. Sheila Hudman, village administrator said they currently had funding that could be used for the project and next summer they would have the YCC (Youth Conservation Corps) kids back again that could do a lot of the work landscaping it.

Some on the council expressed concern about who would oversee the upkeep through the years and didn't want to put another burden on the maintenance department. Automatic timers for the garden came up as a suggestion for some help. The people giving the presentation said they would like to see the town invest in a senior program in the future. This would allow for someone to oversee it.

Dave Chandler with the Commons Center had been in attendance. He spoke up and said he would like to see the Commons Center have it as part of their portfolio. They would utilize volunteers, and he saw it as a huge opportunity.

The people from Heart of the Gila said the survey had shown some of the people willing to volunteer.

The council had a discussion concerning having work sessions in the future. Bauch felt these would be appropriate for some things. Several ideas came up about when to have them. They decided to have them the Tuesday before the regular meeting. They would still be advertised to the public in accordance with the Open Meetings Act.

The council discussed the possible purchase of the Bradley Hotel by the village. Previously it had been discussed as part of the Five Points Project, linking it to Hurley railroad depot, union hall in Bayard, school in Arenas Valley and the waterworks building in Silver City. Lee Gruber with the Five Points Project had been looking for a buyer for the Bradley Hotel for some time without success.

Hudman said WNMU (Western New Mexico University) would be starting a program and reached out to the village for a location. It would be training people how to work on bicycles. They had discussed the armory but had decided that the Bradley Hotel would work well. This would create some income to support the project.

Bauch said it would be feasible and it would be good to save the building. It had started deteriorating and said they would hate to lose another adobe building. Resident Tom Caddel wanted to know how much the building would cost. Bauch said he didn't know but could get the information. Hudman said they had ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding available ($400,000). They had been looking at the best way to use that funding to help the village. This could be part of it. The council felt it would be a good idea and asked Bauch to look into it more for the next meeting.

On January 12, 2023, the council denied the amendment to change the zoning on some village-owned property known as the industrial park. The zoning change would allow for a solar panel array. The solar company Ameresco Solar Land Holdings has asked for a reconsideration. Bauch said Esparza had voted not in favor so he didn't want to open it up again until he could be present. The council voted to table it. Cindy Larson with Ameresco said the project closed January 31, 2023, and they could not move forward and would not be considered.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions

The council tabled resolution 2023-02 after a lot of discussion which had to do with the support of the Local Choice Energy Act legislation. They had a presentation at the last meeting but wanted time to review the information before making a decision. Bauch said he had concerns over some of the wording. The village attorney Yvonne Gonzalez said to open it up to public comments.

Francis Gonzales from the Bayard city council said Bruce Ashburn from PNM had given them a lot of misinformation. She said it would benefit the community and provide lower electric bills. "We are low income and underrepresented and this will benefit us. PNM would not help us with solar unless we had millions of dollars. This will help us get that solar." She added that "PNM would still be the provider, and it is time we look for alternatives." She asked the council to have an open mind and look at both sides carefully.

Ashburn had a rebuttal for the council concerning the statements Gonzales made. He asked the council to look at the electric bills from the communities that had done this and to really look at them to see the problems. "We don't do more solar because there are not enough contractors to do the kind of work this would take."

Bauch said he had looked at the bill and had concerns. "They had not come up with any rules or regulations and so signing a bill that we don't know what it will be is concerning. It only allows for a short time to opt in or out, vague wording and many other issues."

Erickson said he had heard a lot of pros and cons. His question had to do with who would run the power company and the village would not be equipped. "What if it fails, who pays?" Bauch said 'We have to pay. Supposedly a lot of grants would be available, but we don't know. We would have to make a profit to pay for electricians, etc." He added another concern—solar and wind would not be 24/7.

Ashburn said this would involve a third party and restrict the progress in the renewable energy transition.

Caddel said "Deming gas bills had gone up 350 percent and everyone is mad. They closed city hall. It is ridiculous for us to put in an electric company, we have enough to do and don't need something else."

Gonzales said "PNM is being unfair, and we are having to pay huge bills and you try to stop everything. Even you mayor are being unfair, and I am disappointed in you. We must give our communities a choice."

Erickson said he agreed with Caddel. He added most folks don't know about this. "Our folks come first, and we have to be careful in what we do and need to be respectful."

Bauch said they would still be using the PNM grid so we would have a bill from the village and one from PNM. "HB165 is too vague to support for now."

The council approved resolution 2023-03 budget adjustments for the second quarter transfers. Hudman explained instead of every month they quarterly take care of the transfers that needed to be made due to various reasons. One she pointed out this time had to do with the changes in insurance

The council approved resolution 2023-04 budget adjustments.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

The council went into closed session.

The council came back to open session and Bauch said no decisions had been made and only legal matters discussed.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.

The council approved all the following recommendations Bauch made.

The village had a maintenance position available that had been advertised in house first. They hired Larry Montoya at $14 an hour.

The public works administrator had been advertised in house first. They hired David Valles at the same pay he currently receives.

The deputy clerk position had been advertised in house first. They hired Leandra Esparza at $18 an hour.

Next meetings

First regular meeting to be held Thursday February 9, 2023 – canceled
First work session February 14, 2023
First regular meeting February 16, 2023

Meeting Adjourned

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 