By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting January 26, 2023. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Trustees, Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson attended. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The council approved the minutes from the January 12, 2023, meeting.

New Business

everal people from Heart of the Gila gave the council a short presentation. This had to do with the senior center, and they had a slide show for the presentation. A survey had been done to find out the needs of the community in the mining district. The survey had been done online and with hard copy surveys. The main thing that came out of the survey had been concern over not enough food. The kitchen staff at the senior center had said they would like a garden to use for food preparation. The survey had also shown people wanting a garden, group exercise, arts and crafts, storytelling, live music, newsletter of events and educational workshops. They had a design they felt would work to accommodate all the needs and wants. The design would provide pathways and be accessible to all. They had already spoken to an engineer and currently they have a five percent slope on the proposed location and to be compliant it would have to be made a two percent slope. They recommended they have it looked at again but had provided a fix to make it compliant. They had found someone that could build it up for approximately $15,000 and that would include a rain catchment tank. Revitalizing the senior center could get people coming back in.

Bauch thanked them for the presentation and said they had wanted to enhance the center for a while and the project coincides with what the council had been thinking of. Sheila Hudman, village administrator said they currently had funding that could be used for the project and next summer they would have the YCC (Youth Conservation Corps) kids back again that could do a lot of the work landscaping it.

Some on the council expressed concern about who would oversee the upkeep through the years and didn't want to put another burden on the maintenance department. Automatic timers for the garden came up as a suggestion for some help. The people giving the presentation said they would like to see the town invest in a senior program in the future. This would allow for someone to oversee it.

Dave Chandler with the Commons Center had been in attendance. He spoke up and said he would like to see the Commons Center have it as part of their portfolio. They would utilize volunteers, and he saw it as a huge opportunity.

The people from Heart of the Gila said the survey had shown some of the people willing to volunteer.

The council had a discussion concerning having work sessions in the future. Bauch felt these would be appropriate for some things. Several ideas came up about when to have them. They decided to have them the Tuesday before the regular meeting. They would still be advertised to the public in accordance with the Open Meetings Act.

The council discussed the possible purchase of the Bradley Hotel by the village. Previously it had been discussed as part of the Five Points Project, linking it to Hurley railroad depot, union hall in Bayard, school in Arenas Valley and the waterworks building in Silver City. Lee Gruber with the Five Points Project had been looking for a buyer for the Bradley Hotel for some time without success.

Hudman said WNMU (Western New Mexico University) would be starting a program and reached out to the village for a location. It would be training people how to work on bicycles. They had discussed the armory but had decided that the Bradley Hotel would work well. This would create some income to support the project.

Bauch said it would be feasible and it would be good to save the building. It had started deteriorating and said they would hate to lose another adobe building. Resident Tom Caddel wanted to know how much the building would cost. Bauch said he didn't know but could get the information. Hudman said they had ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding available ($400,000). They had been looking at the best way to use that funding to help the village. This could be part of it. The council felt it would be a good idea and asked Bauch to look into it more for the next meeting.

On January 12, 2023, the council denied the amendment to change the zoning on some village-owned property known as the industrial park. The zoning change would allow for a solar panel array. The solar company Ameresco Solar Land Holdings has asked for a reconsideration. Bauch said Esparza had voted not in favor so he didn't want to open it up again until he could be present. The council voted to table it. Cindy Larson with Ameresco said the project closed January 31, 2023, and they could not move forward and would not be considered.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions

The council tabled resolution 2023-02 after a lot of discussion which had to do with the support of the Local Choice Energy Act legislation. They had a presentation at the last meeting but wanted time to review the information before making a decision. Bauch said he had concerns over some of the wording. The village attorney Yvonne Gonzalez said to open it up to public comments.

Francis Gonzales from the Bayard city council said Bruce Ashburn from PNM had given them a lot of misinformation. She said it would benefit the community and provide lower electric bills. "We are low income and underrepresented and this will benefit us. PNM would not help us with solar unless we had millions of dollars. This will help us get that solar." She added that "PNM would still be the provider, and it is time we look for alternatives." She asked the council to have an open mind and look at both sides carefully.

Ashburn had a rebuttal for the council concerning the statements Gonzales made. He asked the council to look at the electric bills from the communities that had done this and to really look at them to see the problems. "We don't do more solar because there are not enough contractors to do the kind of work this would take."

Bauch said he had looked at the bill and had concerns. "They had not come up with any rules or regulations and so signing a bill that we don't know what it will be is concerning. It only allows for a short time to opt in or out, vague wording and many other issues."

Erickson said he had heard a lot of pros and cons. His question had to do with who would run the power company and the village would not be equipped. "What if it fails, who pays?" Bauch said 'We have to pay. Supposedly a lot of grants would be available, but we don't know. We would have to make a profit to pay for electricians, etc." He added another concern—solar and wind would not be 24/7.

Ashburn said this would involve a third party and restrict the progress in the renewable energy transition.

Caddel said "Deming gas bills had gone up 350 percent and everyone is mad. They closed city hall. It is ridiculous for us to put in an electric company, we have enough to do and don't need something else."

Gonzales said "PNM is being unfair, and we are having to pay huge bills and you try to stop everything. Even you mayor are being unfair, and I am disappointed in you. We must give our communities a choice."

Erickson said he agreed with Caddel. He added most folks don't know about this. "Our folks come first, and we have to be careful in what we do and need to be respectful."

Bauch said they would still be using the PNM grid so we would have a bill from the village and one from PNM. "HB165 is too vague to support for now."

The council approved resolution 2023-03 budget adjustments for the second quarter transfers. Hudman explained instead of every month they quarterly take care of the transfers that needed to be made due to various reasons. One she pointed out this time had to do with the changes in insurance

The council approved resolution 2023-04 budget adjustments.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

The council went into closed session.

The council came back to open session and Bauch said no decisions had been made and only legal matters discussed.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.

The council approved all the following recommendations Bauch made.

The village had a maintenance position available that had been advertised in house first. They hired Larry Montoya at $14 an hour.

The public works administrator had been advertised in house first. They hired David Valles at the same pay he currently receives.

The deputy clerk position had been advertised in house first. They hired Leandra Esparza at $18 an hour.

Next meetings

First regular meeting to be held Thursday February 9, 2023 – canceled

First work session February 14, 2023

First regular meeting February 16, 2023

Meeting Adjourned