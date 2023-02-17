[Editor's Note: This is the third of several articles on the combined Grant County Commission work session and regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2023.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

After hearing county reports and presentations, Grant County commissioners at their combined work session and regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2023, went into the agenda items, discussed them and made decisions.

The first item addressed a proposal to use ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for several needed improvements at the Detention Center. The projects include 1) new hot water heaters for $111,015.40, which would be required for accreditation that the facility will seek later this year; 2) HVAC replacement and upgrades from Trane for more the $356,000, which is critical for clean air flow in the jail; and 3) a body scanner at $148,000, for security at the facility, as drug use is increasing in the state, and they have seen attempts to bring fentanyl into the jail, as well as it being ingested and smoked in the facility.

County Manager Charlene Webb said the Detention Center administration is drafting policy for the body scanner. "The draft is being scrutinized by the attorney for legal approvals, as well as for the training for its use."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked about using Trane for the HVAC systems. "Are you satisfied with the Trane service after issues with equipment at the Conference Center?"

Webb replied: "Yes, and no. The tests were not advantageous to you. We split the cost of replacement. The coils at the conference center were unusual. We have not had any other problems with Trane, so I am confident that they will do a good job."

Edwards also asked if opioid settlement funds could be used to purchase the body scanner.

"I think it would be a stretch, because the funding is usually for treatment," Webb said. "I think it would be better for us to use it for treatment."

Commissioners approved using ARPA funding for the three projects at the Detention Center.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked for a list of what ARPA funding has been spent for so far.

"I just asked Randy (Hernandez, planning director) to do that," Webb said. "We will get it to you. Before he sends it, I have a question on what the funds were used for before I came back."

The following item addressed a discussion and decision on a Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees.

Edwards made a motion to approve in order to start the discussion and decision process.

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina asked if the decision would include the application process.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said: "We do need direction from the county manager to open the process."

Edwards took back her motion and restated that the motion would begin the process with guidance from the county manager.

Edwards listed in the motion her requirements: 1) that it start immediately; 2) the application would require a CV or resume and a letter of intent; 3) the deadline for applications would be March 1, 2023 at 5 p.m.; 4) form a review committee comprised of the commissioners and the GRMC interim CEO and the CFO; 5) review applications March 3; 6) hold an executive session to hear from invitees; 7) hold a special meeting for the invitees to speak in public to the commissioners; 8) have the goal to appoint seven members to the Board of Trustees, plus current GRMC Governing Board Chair Alicia Edwards and Vice Chair Billy Billings during a transition; and 9) come out of executive session, March 21 to approve appointees.

She said the goal is to have Billings and Edwards move off the board within 4-6 months of their appointments.

Medina said: "I want to thank all of you for the marvelous job you've done to bring our hospital back from the brink of closure."

Billings said: "The simpler the process, the better. I appreciate the process set forth by Commissioner Edwards. I have considered daily the transition of having two commissioners remaining on the board. I think the transition should be short. I think the Commission has been important in the process, but I think it would have been easier for an incoming permanent CEO, if he or she would have had a Board of Trustees to work with. I expect we will get a lot of interest in these positions from the community. I think we will get some good applicants."

"Commissioner Edwards has done a great job as the chair of the Governing Board," Ponce said. "I think the sooner we get away from being the board, the better. Because we are still the board, the audit has been held up. I want it back to the way it was before. I'm ready to move on."

Billings said: "To be clear, I believe the transition might not have to be as long."

Edwards noted that the transition was not part of the motion.

Browne said the bylaws would have to determine how many members the Board of Trustees had.

Ponce said he thought that would be part of the discussion on the members.

Browne said he thought 4-6 months is not a long transition. "I think it should be longer."

Webb said the number of trustees is a decision of the commissioners. The draft bylaws are written.

Edwards noted the HFA, Hospital Funding Act, states that the membership of the board should be 5, 7 or 9. "If we choose the 9, as commissioners, we can be in transition. The decision has to be done by the Governing Board. It may depend on who we appoint. The Commission has the ultimate authority on the members and approval of the bylaws. We will approve the Board of Trustees bylaws at the March 21 meeting."

Webb said the county can advertise for seven members.

"We have gotten legal opinion by the hospital attorney on what we can do to appoint members, including Mr. Billings and me," Edwards said. "We can set a time limit on the transition and then it would revert back to seven members."

Ponce questioned the County Commission getting legal advice from the hospital attorney, Mr. Shanker.

"The crux of the conversation was whether it was legal for the commissioners to serve on the board," Edwards said.

Ponce said: "I'm asking for the county attorney's opinion. I want to keep the Commission and the Board of Trustees/Governing Board separate."

County Attorney Ben Young of Mynatt, Martinez and Springer said he would be happy to look at Mr. Shanker's opinion and support it. "At this point you don't need to limit the number to 5, 7 or 9. We're getting the ball rolling and then work through the applicants."

Edwards took the 7 members plus 2 out of the motion.

"I think we're ready to move forward," Billings said. "There are unanswered questions outside of the motion."

Commissioners approved the motion as amended.

Under agreements, the first addressed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Finance and Administration Local Government Division for the DWI Program. Commissioners approved it.

DWI Program Coordinator Daniel Graves gave a short update, saying he had been working on the grant received through the MOU. "There are five bills in the legislative session that might impact our program. One opens to EMTs or phlebotomists to do blood testing. HB 230 would make a lot of changes, including reducing funding from 45 percent to 10 percent, but would raise the alcohol tax. It would open up a large part of the funding for prevention and treatment."

He said SB61 is basically the same and would give funding to domestic violence at the 45 percent rate. SB220 is another bill at 45 percent that would go to prevention. "All are still in committee with no progress."

Commissioner approved the agreement.

The following agreement addressed a professional services agreement with Wireless Tower Solutions Corporation for assistance on wireless telecommunications facilities for 5G. Commissioners approved it.

An amendment to the Grant County Water Commission joint powers agreement among Grant County, the city of Bayard, the town of Hurley, the town of Silver City and the village of Santa Clara was approved, after Browne asked Young if the JPA reflected what he recommended, and Young confirmed that it did.

The last agreement addressed a law enforcement recruitment/retention grant agreement between the state of New Mexico, the DFA Local Government Division and Grant County.

Webb explained that the grant funds were appropriated in 2022, with $187,000 to be expended during a 3-year period, $75,000 by the end of June 2023, and another $75,000 by the end of June 2024 and the remainder to be spent by the end of June 2025. "We've been looking at how we can use this for recruitment and potential bonuses. We're waiting for a legal recommendation about whether we can use it for retention. If we use the grant to fund a position, at the end of the three years, we own it and have to budget it."

Sheriff Raul Villanueva said he has been working with the county manager. "We've been hearing different things about how we can utilize the funding. Hopefully, we can give retention bonuses. We are trying to find out how to get it done to spend the first $75,000 this year. I think a retention bonus might help us keep some of our best guys."

Browne said when he worked at the school (Aldo Leopold Charter School), "we received a grant that let us make a one-year requirement of employment or the employee would have to pay it back. We approve however you decide to use it."

Villanueva said his goal is to require at least two years of employment, but "even a one-year requirement would be good."

Medina asked if the sheriff could give the commissioner an idea of the percentage that he would use for recruitment and retention.

"Not many young people are interested in recruitment, so I think it should all go to retention," Villanueva said.

Billings said he hoped the sheriff could find a way to do it, "but if you gave some to recruitment, wouldn't that be unfair?"

Villanueva agreed.

Ponce said he was thinking the same thing. "A recruitment bonus is sometimes unfair. But you and the manager can figure it out."

Webb said: "I think we're really close to being able to use it for both."

Medina said: "Public safety is a priority. So do it right."

Villanueva said he and the manager want to use it for both, to try to attract new ones. "Because we have such a short time, we need to act on it."

Commissioners approved the agreement.

The next article will cover the resolutions and Grant County Health Care Claims Board decisions.

[Author's Note: I missed this portion, as I had to attend another meeting that was not being recorded as this one was, so now I will listen to the rest of the meeting and take notes. Thanks for your patience!]

