[Editor's Note: This is the fourth and final of several articles on the combined Grant County Commission work session and regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2023.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

After hearing county reports and presentations and discussing and approving agreements, Grant County commissioners at their combined work session and regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2023, went into the resolutions, discussed them and made decisions.

The first resolution, which commissioners approved, authorized the county to submit an application to the Department of Finance and Administration Local Government Division to participate in the Local DWI Grant and Distribution Program.

The following resolution would support the Southline Transmission project. County Manager Charlene Webb said she was contacted by the consultant for the company building the line from El Paso, TX to Tucson, AZ. The company is seeking funding from the Department of Energy and support will help that application. "This is another opportunity to put any of our solar or wind development onto the line. Luna and Hidalgo counties have already passed resolutions of support. I think it is critically important."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked that the word unnecessary be added before the works "bureaucratic roadblocks to economic development." He explained that there are always roadblocks, but he believed the county should support unnecessary roadblocks.

Commissioners approved the resolution of support.

The following three items addressed authorization to submit applications to the Colonias Infrastructure Fund for the projects on North Hurley Road Phase III construction, Crum Road improvements planning and design and Franks Road improvements planning and design.

Commissioners approved the three applications with one motion.

The next resolution would transfer the Grant County Community Health Council and would designate the Center for Health Innovation (CHI) as the Official Health Planning Body of Grant County.

Webb said she outlined the reasons in the Resolution R-23-17 why CHI can provide capacity and guidance to grow the Health Council. "They asked for a resolution, and I think there is full support for making this transfer. It authorizes me to execute any further documents needed for the transfer. I also ask that the transfer doesn't happen until the end of the fiscal year in June."

She noted that Joseph Hill, CHI director of prevention and community collaborations, was present to answer questions. "The Hidalgo County Health Council had raving reviews of his work. We need our health councils to be successful. The program was successful in Hidalgo County. That's why I recommend the transfer."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he believed the county had not supported the Health Council "as much as we should. Anything we can do to bring the services back to Grant County."

Webb agreed that it was the duty of the county to do that "under state statute. We can do it through this process."

Ponce said he sees things the health council can do. "At the end of the day, we may have to take it back under the county, but let's see how it goes."

Hill agreed to answer questions. Browne asked him how he plans to staff the Health Council.

"We need to find a local 'rock star' who has the skills and also knows the community," Hill said. "We have all the coalitions with other county health councils. We understand the history and legacy of the health council in Grant County. We want a person with energy and skills to coordinate the Grant County Health Council, because, as we all know, the funding source can be 'dynamic.' We have to keep sustainability. With CHI, we can combine grants that can help sustainability for the health council, doing 30 percent of this and 40 percent of that. We want a full-time position, but we may change the structure of the health council."

He said health councils work best as conveners, as an umbrella for all the projects, but "it can also start stuff. I think we can make sure that all projects are moving in a similar direction. If data show that other things need to be done, they can be done. We want to make sure that conversations and collaborations are happening. I have 10 years of experience in Hidalgo County."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked Hill to name an example of a Hidalgo County Health Council project over the past year.

Hill said they sought out other funding and found a person to work with other funded positions in the community, so all of them were written into the same grant. "It built sustainability. Our greatest source for sustainability is collaboration."

When Edwards pushed for a specific project, Hill replied that they were able to secure funding for a substance abuse prevention representative. It also included Narcan training. "We put them together to build a full-time position. There are other opportunities around mental health. We got a grant for a six-county area integrating with things happening not only in health care, but in education. We want to make sure you understand why a health council is important. We must continue to remind the public why health councils are important. I have strong relationships with the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services. When we understand what is happening in other counties, we can fit it to our county."

Edwards said she remembers the years that the state gave only $4,000 in annual funding to the health councils. "I also remember the years before that when our health council was thriving and doing exactly what you say. I like the answers I'm hearing."

Hill said: "We have to constantly look on the horizon and seek ways to sustain ourselves because the state is not consistent with its funding."

Commissioner approved the resolution.

The final resolution approved the budget adjustment requests (BAR) from Finance Director Linda Vasquez amending the fiscal year 2023 approved budget.

Commissioners recessed as the Grant County Board of Commissioners and convened as the Grant County Health Care Claims Board to approve $600 for an indigent burial done by Baca's Funeral Chapels.

The commissioners reconvened as the board of commissioners and gave commissioner reports.

Browne began with his positive comments in which he commended Western New Mexico University for hosting the Science Olympiad the previous Saturday. "There were eight schools from the region participating and it went very well with lots of excited, energetic students."

"On the negative side and in the spirit of improving how things are done in the future," Browne said. "I had heartburn when I learned why we didn't have a work session. I learned later that a quorum of three commissioners had been invited to an event at the legislative session. I was not informed of it or invited to it. I'm not complaining about not being invited, because it was a mining industry event, and I understand why I was not invited. But to cancel a work session and a hospital governing board executive session without my being informed, yes, it gave me heartburn. I have calmed down since, but I think we need a better process. It was not done well. Let's be up front with each other. I do have a problem with having to research why the meeting was canceled. I look forward to rebuilding trust among us."

Edwards had no report.

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina said the best part of Grant County Day at the legislative session was the Mariachi de Plata performance. "I am also pleased to be representative on the Grant County Water Commission. I appreciate the input from all the municipalities. I appreciate being part of a great project for the future. In Santa Fe, I heard from families that are impacted by the flooding issues. We have to figure out a way to help them now, not in August when the capital outlay comes through. I will meet with Mr. Royal on his ditch tomorrow. We need to figure out help for their dire need."

Edwards followed up with: "Commissioner Medina is exactly right. We have to figure out something now. I know the Acequias Association and our (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director) Priscilla Lucero are working hard, but we need to apply pressure on the state to get the acequias cleaned out before March 1, when irrigation season begins."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings thanked the county staff and the Sheriff's Department for working on recruitment and retention. "Law and order is a main priority for the county." To Sheriff Raul Villanueva, Billings said: "We appreciate what you and your officers do every day."

"I also want to congratulate Manager Webb for finding a solution for the Health Council with CHI," Billings continued. "I would like to follow on what Commissioners Edwards and Medina said. I thank Charlene and Chair Ponce for continuing to work with Lt. Gov. Howie Morales to find a solution to get flooding help to the farmers. I think I've heard that Freeport might also help.

"In the old days, you asked the county to declare an emergency, which we did, and then FEMA came in and fixed things," Billings said. "It's not like that anymore. I also thank Justin who was thrown in as emergency manager just as the flooding was happening. He has gained respect on both rivers."

Ponce said he would hold a private conversation with Commissioner Browne. "A while back two of the commissioners were ill, and while we were gone, an item passed without two of us present. I would rather continue the conversation in person."

The meeting adjourned.

