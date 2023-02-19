By Mary Alice Murphy

Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Romeo Cruz introduced Hidalgo Medical Services Chief Executive Officer Dan Otero as featured speaker for the luncheon held on Feb. 9, 2023 at the Gran County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center.

Otero said he has worked for 34 years in health care. "To make this a bit more engaging. How many of you here have experienced health care?" he asked to chuckles from the audience.

He then asked how people would rate the health care they have received. About half gave a 9 or 10, then some raised their hands for about a 5 or 6 and some acknowledged a 1 or 2.

"I start with that because as all of you know, health care is very complex," Otero said. "I would like to start with the national state of health care and move on to the state and local."

He presented a brief history of health care. In the 1700s there were only folk remedies and no government regulation of health care. In the 1800s, the Civil War brought the US Army Medical Department, the US Sanitary Commission and later in the century the Hospital Corps and the American Medical Association. The 1900s moved into the industrial revolution and brought unions and organized health care, with President Theodore Roosevelt bringing in healthcare insurance. In the 1910s and 1920s came the War Risk Act insurance for military servicemen and dependents, as well as Baylor Hospital in Dallas and Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance. The 1930s brought the Social Security Act of 1935 and prepaid health care for employees.

Otero asked and answered why some people have better outcomes. He said is breaks down to availability, affordability and accessibility. It requires eliminating health care disparities among health behaviors, social, economic and environmental differences, clinical care and physical environments.

He noted the life expectancy in Japan is about 84 years, while in the U.S., it's 81 years for women and 77 years for men. "One indicator shows that the U.S. is not performing as well as other industrialized countries. Our infant mortality per 1000 births is 5.4. In Japan, it's 2.8."

Otero said the pandemic likely decreased the U.S.'s and world's life expectancy rates. "Now more health problems are rising because people couldn't or didn't get diagnoses in time for treatment."

He cited problems with the ratio of primary care physicians to patients, with, in the U.S., it being 2.6 per 1,000 people, while in Norway it is 4.8 per 1,000 population. And the ratio is projected to continue to decrease in the U.S., with more people for fewer doctors. He noted that in Grant County, "we have 6.1 primary care physicians per 10,000 population."

On the topic of U.S. Health equity, he noted that African-Americans, followed by American Indians and Alaska Natives, are more likely than white people to die early in life from conditions that are treatable with timely access to high-quality health care.

He noted that health care spending continues to rise. "Costs are going up, but outcomes are not increasing."

On health care outcomes in the U.S., New Mexico are right in the middle. "Good things are happening, but on drug overdose deaths, New Mexico 'leads.'" Otero said. "We are in the top quartile in a lot of data. But New Mexico needs 328 more primary care physicians, 87 dentists and 56 ob/gyn specialists. But the average age of physicians in the state. is 52.8 years, with 32.3 percent of the New Mexico physicians being 60 years old or older and will be retiring or are already retired. The U.S. percentage of older physicians is 31.4.

Another statistic, Otero mentioned, is the health care expenditure per capita. The U.S. average for all the states is $10,191, whereas in New Mexico it is $8,902. "Access is a problem, so that doesn't go down as a cost."

HMS, Gila Regional Medical Center and Cassie Women's Center are all safety net facilities, he said.

On the issue of New Mexico health equity, he noted that six out of 10 New Mexicans are people of color, American Indian or Alaska native.; 36 out of 100 speak a language other than English at home and one in 10 were born outside of the U.S. One in five live below the federal poverty level; and almost one in 10 have no health insurance coverage.

Otero said that Grant County health outcomes use different determinators, so it is impossible to compare to other statistics, although he noted that 47 out of 100 in the county have access problems, 34 out of 100 have below average outcomes, and 54 out of 100 have behavioral health issues. Drug overdose in Grant County is a bit above the state average.

HMS has lost 30 percent of its workforce, with some going to Gila Regional or Cassie. "By 2035, we will only be able to take care of 90 percent of our patients, and 57 percent of mental health patients won't be taken care of."

"Health care has always been dangerous, with violence happening around it," Otero said. "HMS had 31 difficult patients in a period of four months."

HMS provides primary care, dental, mental health, family support, care coordination and senior services.

Hidalgo Medical Services is a federally qualified health care center.

"We are restarting our residency program, after losing our faculty provider in 2021," Otero said. "When the personnel started leaving, we couldn't serve as many patients. But now, we have 16 more providers than before the pandemic. We are working to get to 21. We are still short in behavioral health providers."

He said he had two asks: One to make sure that the federal government continues to fund the federally qualified health care centers and the second to ask legislators to continue to fund health care.

Otero explained the 340B pharmacy program. "If a drug costs $20, the patient pays $2, and we actually charge $2.25, with the extra going into a fund to pay for medicines needed by the uninsured."

"We have to fix the work force," he said. "I ask the community to thank all medical providers and tell them you appreciate them. I ask for a formal Grant County Health Care Worker Day. Help me with that."

He noted that he has heard complaints about phone calls not being returned. "HMS had an analogue phone system, and during the pandemic it couldn't handle the traffic. We changed to a VOIP (voice-over-internet protocol), which went live last week."

"At HMS, everyone will have the same health care access," Otero said. "Yes, our staff turnover rate is higher in some divisions, but in billing, in 15 years, we have had no turnover. We lose a lot of support staff, some of whom go to Walmart to work."

Hugh Epping said HMS is a 501c3 and asked why the public cannot attend their board meetings. "We're trusting you to do everything without feedback from us."

Otero replied that HMS is audited regularly and monitored by "a lot of agencies."

"Why did it take 10 years to fix the phone system?" Epping asked.

Otero said it was a big issue, he knew, "but we're trying hard. We have to earn your trust. We are committed to the community."

Cruz thanked Otero and then noted that in every business he deals with, "we're seeing fallout from Covid and some policies. We want to entice people to come back to work. We will support each other and support our businesses."

He thanked his staff and introduced Paige Pinto that the chamber had just hired.

Cruz said he had attended Grant County Day at the legislature the prior week. "We had a great time. I want to thank the Prospectors for all the work they do to support the county. It was a wonderful banquet. We can have differing opinions, but we all have a love for this place. Things here are in our control. Grant County Day will be even bigger next year."

Lori Rogers, wellness consultant, announced she would be holding an in-person event the following day. Being well has become more complex. It's not just physical, but also emotional and environmental health. "I teach people how to bring in extra income streams. Come talk to me at the end of this event."

Karen Beckenbach of Grant County Community Concerts said the organization had applied for a grant from the state Arts and Military Program. "We were one of 10 awarded. We are working with the DAR and American Legion Post 18 to bring a concert to Bayard Memorial Park on May 21, with the 1st Armored Division Band out of Fort Bliss to present the concert. We will invite veterans and their families and Gold Star families from the four counties to participate."

CASA (court-appointed special advocates) in Hidalgo County said they work to provide care for children that need it. "We need more volunteers to advocate. We are holding a gala at the Luna County Library. How can you help? We will have a silent and a live auction and will bring in a service dog. It is for the program in the three counties, Grant, Luna and Hidalgo. We have 21 in foster care in Grant County, but we only have three advocates to serve them. It takes a volunteer about three hours a month. There is no excuse not to support our kids."

Cruz said his parents had been foster parents. "I still call those they fostered my brothers and sisters."

Bart Roselli, Silver City Museum director, said for Silver City Charter Day, Feb. 11, the museum was hosting an exhibit of photography by Arturo Flores, who had a major impact on labor. "His photos of the Salt of the Earth have never been seen before publicly."

Bruce Ashburn of PNM said the company was concerned about the food issues "here at home. We donated $5,000 to the Silver City Gospel Mission, which served 2,700 meals."

Cruz thanked Bear Mountain Lodge for catering the luncheon.