By Mary Alice Murphy

With no public input at the Grant County Commission special meeting on Feb. 21, 2023, County Manager Charlene Webb spoke about the first item of new business.

"I have had conversations with some of you because of our frustration at not being able to get emergency funding for the acequias to repair flood damage that occurred in August," Webb said. "I believe the county should appropriate a grant amount to be determined by you commissioners. The money can only be applied to damage from the flooding in August 2022, which is proclaimed in our emergency declaration, so they can begin irrigating next month. It cannot be used for improvements. We will allow the use of the funding in hopes of being reimbursed by the state later. The funding will be intergovernmental to the entities that are sub-divisions of the state, as acequias are, but no individual is eligible. It will be a simple grant application to fill out, and the reporting will also be a simple document. (County Emergency Manager) Justin (Gojkovich) will review them to make sure the funding use is only applicable to the damage incurred. (Planning Director) Randy (Hernandez) will handle the allocations. We tried to make it simple but also to ensure accountability."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he wanted to let all the commissioners and those in the room know "how we as a county have shared with all of you the frustration. We have continued to hear from people about how frustrated they are with irrigation season coming up in March, and no funding has yet been made available by the state to fix the ditches. I went ahead and dealt with the manager and with (District 4) Commissioner Billy Billings (who attended by phone). We met with the Lt. Gov. (Howie Morales). I'm glad our senator (Siah Hemphill) and Lt. Gov. are coming through with funding. We, Ms. Webb, Commissioner Billings, and I came up with this idea. The only thing I couldn't think of was how much. I have $400,000-$600,000 in my head. I wanted to hear ideas from the rest of the commissioners. I know we will have more monsoons this year and you will need to make changes, but this funding is only for fixing the damage. I hope you can get funding to do improvements after the repairs are done."

Webb noted the funding will come out of the enhanced local community and tribal enhancement fund.

Ponce clarified that it is not coming from the county budget, per se, and would not hurt the departments or employees.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards thanked "you Mr. Chair. I'm pleased that you, Commissioner Billing and county staff have come up with this. Will we use the estimates that were done on the damage?"

"Not exactly," Webb replied. "We can't use the estimates of damage because they were all over the place. The funding can only be used to cover the scope of work to fix the damage. You cannot fix anything that was not damaged. Hopefully this will fix the damage, and we will get reimbursed. That's why Justin will be reviewing the applications, so they match up with what the actual damage was. If anyone goes off on a different path that will stop all opportunity to get reimbursed."

Edwards said she did not want to set a cap but wants to appropriate enough to meet the cost of repairing the damages. "I don't want anyone not to get money because we set a limit and then ran out."

Webb said she had the same concern, but it's hard to say how much is needed or "that the assessment is correct. You can always make an allocation now and then come back and make another allocation if needed. I feel the most accurate assessment is a lot more than we're talking about today – maybe up to $2 million. It's hard to say that this assessment is correct. We don't want to oversee what they are doing. We are granting them the funds to do what they need to do to get water in their ditches. They will do what they need to do, by themselves or with a contractor. The grant application will tell us what they need to do, and the intergovernmental grant will be for that purpose. And then we will ask them to report back to us that yes, they did that."

Edwards noted that the source of the incredible frustration has been that "the barriers to getting funding have been really ridiculous. My thanks to county staff for making it as easy as possible."

Ponce suggested the amount be set at $600,000 to start. "Don't we have $300,000 or something also coming in?"

Webb said the $375,000 that Hemphill is getting is coming from ISC (Interstate Stream Commission), Homeland Security and the New Mexico Department of Transportation, with the DOT coming in to get rid of debris and sediment.

Ponce noted that the commissioners could come back to revisit the amount if needed. He made the motion to appropriate grants with a limit of $600,000 for the time being.

District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina asked if the county had a "go-to person for the applications and to receive the funding."

Webb said Randy Hernandez or Justin Gojkovich would be the go-to people.

Billings thanked everyone who has worked on the issue. "I understand that $600,000 is a lot of money, but it's probably not enough. I've heard that Mimbres by itself had easily $900,000 in damages. The appropriation will not be the end all, but it is wonderful that they will begin to get some money. It is a dysfunctional state government we are dealing with. I thank my fellow commissioners and county staff. I hope we can get reimbursement for most or all of the expenditure."

Edwards also thanked Webb for making county staff available. "I hope we can get help from NRCS (National Resource Conservation Service), too. We can use this as a match for other funding, too. We need to leverage it as much as we can."

Medina asked why the NM DOT was not doing the work they had promised.

"They used the DOT to get rid of debris in northern New Mexico in December," Webb said. "We thought that was in place for us, but it did not materialize. We got no straight answers to our questions. This was one of the things we brought up to Hemphill and Morales. So, they got emergency funds from the ISC that we didn't even know about. The ISC funding goes to Homeland Security and then to the NM DOT to choose the contractor, who will do the pre-con and then do the work."

Medina said it was disheartening that "these people are waiting and willing to work and 'they,' the government can't get their act together."

Webb noted that Sen. Hemphill was also working with Sen. Crystal Diamond to get $3 million allocated for the Black Fire, which includes not only Grant County, but Sierra and Catron counties, too. "It didn't need to be like this. We have to navigate through all this bureaucracy."

Ponce thanked Webb for coming up with the idea.

The motion was approved.

The next item addressed the opioid settlement with Albertson;s, CVS, Kroger and Walmart, as well as future opioid settlements.

Webb agreed that the county would see at least one more set of settlements. "The county has to agree to the terms of each settlement."

Edwards said: "Oh, you're expecting more settlements, so that's why we're giving you authorization to agree to them."

"Yes," Webb said. "Our attorney reviewed the settlements, and we made sure it is appropriate for us to accept future ones."

Commissioners approved the settlements.

The next item addressed the sign-on agreement for the Sheriff's Office.

"These are the mechanisms for agreements to use funding as a sign-on incentive," Webb said.

Commissioners approved the agreement.

The following item was on the same lines, with funding to be used for retention payments to Sheriff's officers, contingent on a memorandum of understanding with the union.

Commissioners also approved the retention agreement.

Under bids and RFPs (requests for proposal), commissioners, upon recommendation from Procurement Officer Veronica Rodriguez, approved the rejection of the bid for a Tu Casa consultant, and the RFP will be reissued.

The RFP for inmate medical and behavioral health services was approved by the commissioners to award the contract to Roadrunner Health Services.

The final RFP was for professional services for engineering services, which was approved.

Billings in his commissioner report said he wanted to thank county staff for their expediency in getting funding for the irrigators. "And thank you also for approving the funding for recruitment and retention in the sheriff's office."

Medina also thanked commissioners and county staff for their work on the acequias, as well as the recruitment and retention funding. He noted a meeting the next morning, Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Conference Center, with state representatives on the work on acequias.

Edwards, too, thanked Ponce and Billings for coming up with the idea "that no one else had thought of" to get funding to the acequia owners. "I'm glad the state gave funding for the recruitment and retention for sheriff's officers. I hope they can do the same for the Detention Center and EMS (emergency medical services)."

Ponce said: "I just want to thank staff for all the work done since the last meeting."

Commissioners went into executive session with no planned decisions to be made after the meeting, so they adjourned out of the executive session.