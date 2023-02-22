By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session January 30, 2023. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance were Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.

The board approved the work session agenda.

Dr. Gayle Juneau Butler from Studor gave the board an update on the strategic plan and the survey results. She joined the meeting online and had a power point presentation for them giving all the information.

Butler went through all they had done up to this date and where they would be headed in the next five years. They had surveyed the students, parents, employees, and stakeholders. A score card for evaluating the progress of the plan had been made. She gave them an example of what it will look like and what it will mean for the students and employees.

Hueteotl Lopez had addressed the board during public comments in the previous meeting. He had not had the time to address everything he wanted to concerning school safety and security. Lopez currently works as a social worker and counselor. "I am on the committee to come up with policies and procedures for armed security officers, but I am here today to talk to you as a father and coach. I am not against the policy just against the process." He wanted to give the board some alternative ideas to use the funding for. A few ideas he suggested had to do with massive social support, athletics, support for staff, mentors, etc. Funding can be removed at any time. "I don't want this to be an us or them. There is a reason we are suffering as a country. There has been a lot of shootings." He told the board he had been raised in a bad situation and community. They had shootings in his high school and killings. He said he had been to jail and been in gangs. "I have a master's in counseling and rejected violence." He said they could turn this all around. He said armed guards would be a band-aid on a gushing wound. "I am sad to see this is the first choice. Yes, I would feel better if we had armed guards but my education and background says different." He expressed he would feel better if his kids had windows in their classrooms and benches outside to eat. He wanted to see them look at some options and then look at armed guards. Lopez said he had wanted to be part of the threat assessment committee, but they would not allow him. He felt they had a secretive aspect to it, and it was wrong. "This is public education, and we are your employers." He said he had parents tell him they were not heard enough and if they tried to speak up, they are shut down and sometimes threatened. "I have had that happen." He said he wanted to be part of the threat assessment committee and wanted to see a more regimented routine for the security guards and not see them used as crosswalk guards. "They can't be the end all to be all, they are not public relations men. I would like to see a comprehensive school safety plan. If you don't have one, I can find one." He said he would also like to see a more comprehensive survey sent out. The one sent out only asked if they wanted to see funding going to armed guards. They received 786 back in a community of 10,000. He added New Mexico ranks number one in adverse child experiences due to drugs, alcohol, trauma, etc. Lopez said he would email the board "How to demilitarize campuses."

The work session adjourned.

Regular meeting

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held the regular board meeting January 30, 2023. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place.

Board reorganization

New officer elections take place every January. All nominations for each position were made for the same board members. Ashley Montenegro, president, Michelle Diaz, vice president and Patrick Cohn, secretary.

The board approved the minutes from the work session and board meeting December 19, 2022, and finance meeting December 15, 2022.

The board approved the agenda for the meeting.

Information and presentations

Bob Carson with Kiwanis attended to present the student of the month recognitions.

Paige Trevizo, a senior at Cliff High School, has been a member of FFA (Future Farmers of America) and the district 6 vice president. She is on the track team, a cheerleader, has a great work ethic, and is on the honor roll. Her teachers said she has been friendly, helpful, and always goes above and beyond.

Tyler Peterson, a senior at Silver High School, shows great leadership and work ethic. He participates in band and had recently learned to play two other instruments.

Elena Morales from La Plata Middle School works hard and always helps other students. She has been focused, diligent and hardworking.

Hawkins presented the Woman's Club with a plaque for all they had done for the schools. He said they had been the first people he had worked with when he came in as superintendent. "They are there with school supplies for Silver and Cobre." Stacy Sollisch and Lorraine Anglin accepted the award for the club.

La Plata Middle School football team received recognition for an undefeated season. Coach Bly said they started with 30 and by the end had 55 students. Hawkins presented them with a banner.

Silver High School football team did not attend the meeting, but Hawkins recognized them for 4A state championship runner up and number one defense in the state.

Hawkins presented a plaque to the Lions Club. Several members had attended to accept. He thanked them for their support of the schools. The club had donated $10,000 for software to help struggling students.

SCEA (Silver City Education Association) did not attend to give a report.

Superintendents report

Hawkins addressed several things for the board.

He had invited Mark Castelli, a representative from Trane to give the board an update on the heating problems at Jose Barrios. He acknowledged they had a lot of problems with the system they put in. A number of repairs had been done but now they will replace the unit. In the process of trading it out, the other systems had to work harder, and it had caused problems with them. He expressed they had been working hard to get it taken care of but had problems with parts availability. He felt the parts would be in within the week.

Hawkins gave the board a legislative update. He said the legislative session would be ongoing until March 18, 2023. He then went over the bills they would be watching. They have many bills this year that pertain to education.

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent, gave the board an enrollment update. She said they had lost two students but gained two.

They will hold professional development for four days in the next few months.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, gave the board a report on personnel. He said they seem to stay at around 98 percent. "We lose and gain."

Michelle McCain, director of finance, told the board Barris had been instrumental in getting a grant, Mental Health Equity for Rural Silver City. It would give them over one million. Stacy Cox and Priscilla Lucero had been key players in the application.

Board of education

Montenegro said the board finance subcommittee had met. "The variance report is 79 percent and 84 percent is good." She went over some of the items they talked about and commented on how well the district has been doing. Cohn thanked McCain for always having the information they need.

Flores turned the threat assessment report over to Alvarez. They had a threat at one of the campuses, but he said they let the parents know right away. They had rehashed everything that happened and looked at how they could have done better. Alvarez said he felt they had done everything right in this instance. He added "The police are charging the students that make threats." He added these incidents affect attendance.

Board comments

Montenegro thanked everyone for nominating her for president again and looked forward to serving in that capacity. "We all work together well." She thanked the students that had put up posters. The posters had been thanking them for all they do in honor of school board members month. She said it had been great to be back and everything seemed to be going in the right direction. The right people in the right places.

Diaz thanked the presenters and said, "Closing the loop helps us know what is going on." She thanked Lopez and said, "It is intense sometimes when there are differing viewpoints, but collaboration is needed." She thanked them for voting her as vice president again. She told Hawkins "I am glad we hired you and you have done a great outreach to the community." Diaz thanked everyone involved in the grant writing. She next thanked all the nurses of the schools for doing a great job and noted all their responsibilities.

Cohn said, "I am honored and blessed to be in this district." He reflected on all the posters the students had done and thanked them. He thanked them for voting him as secretary again. He pointed out all the work the administration did and thanked them.

McMillan said welcome back to school. He expressed surprise at all the posters and thanked the students and thanked those that provided the food. The district had needed a grant writer for a few years, and he said he had seen a lot of grants come in recently and thanked the persons involved. Food boxes had been given out at Christmas and he thanked the people involved.

Flores congratulated all who had been recognized previously in the meeting. He added his thanks for all the posters and his wife, who teaches the students who prepare the food.

Public comments none currently.

The board approved the consent agenda which included the checks written/ awards / funding and donations.

Checks totaled $3,158,418.96

Awards and funding included $1,612 for autism equipment (given to all districts), $13,995 homeless emergency rescue, funding received early $339,708.17 from the department of education, final installment $2,042 CTE (career technical education) next generation and mental health equity grant $1,210,500

The donations included:

Freeport McMoRan - $500, Silver High School teacher Mrs. Cornwell, Science – moving to Mars: microgravity and Martian soil

Freeport McMoRan - $500, Cliff High School science—germs, bugs, and bacteria.

Freeport McMoRan - $500, Cliff Elementary, reading leader program

Bald Mountain Ranch, Ruth and William Woodard - $600, Silver High School Ag shop

River SF Fundraising LLC - $2,857, Cliff High School FFA

Silver City Lions Club - $10,000, Mindplay reading program

Transportation did not have anything to report.

Public comments none currently.

The next regular board February 27, 2023

Finance committee meeting February 23, 2023

NMSBA spring region 8 meeting – Silver City – March 28, 2023

The board went into executive session to evaluate the superintendent. They spent approximately one hour and twenty minutes in session.

The board came back into open session and said they had completed the evaluation. The board said they had been happy with the direction of the district under Hawkins leadership. They would be negotiating on his salary and contract for the future.

Adjourned