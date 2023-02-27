By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at around 2:01 p.m., Santa Clara Police Department officers were dispatched to 513 Aguila Street, in reference to a domestic violence order of protection violation. The caller who reported the offense stated to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority dispatcher "she just put up a ladder to a back window " and "she is trying all the windows." When officers arrived at the address they observed Nichole Castillo, 41, listed as homeless, walking from the back yard to the front yard.

According to an XCPD incident report, officers confirmed that Castillo had six active warrants for her arrest, mostly for violation of an order of protection and that there was a valid order against her at this time. When an officer attempted to place Castillo under arrest she resisted, kicking the officer in the leg and continued to resist after she was placed on the ground. That officer then tased Castillo which allowed them to place her in handcuffs and put her in the back seat of his patrol vehicle. Castillo's mother showed officers a copy of the current order of protection with an expiration date of July 20, 2023.

The report stated that after arriving at police headquarters, Castillo continued to resist when being escorted from inside the police department back to the patrol vehicle. Attempting to headbutt the officer she instead hit the patrol vehicle's window with her nose causing her nose to bleed, the report said. Castillo was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center where she was seen by medical personnel and released and then booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

Castillo has been charged with, in addition to the active warrants, aggravated stalking; battery on a peace officer; resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer; violation of order of protection; and assault on a peace officer.

According to GCDC staff, Castillo remains in custody as of Monday, Feb. 26, 2023.