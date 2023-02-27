Woman arrested on multiple outstanding warrants

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 27 February 2023 27 February 2023

By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at around 2:01 p.m., Santa Clara Police Department officers were dispatched to 513 Aguila Street, in reference to a domestic violence order of protection violation. The caller who reported the offense stated to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority dispatcher "she just put up a ladder to a back window " and "she is trying all the windows." When officers arrived at the address they observed Nichole Castillo, 41, listed as homeless, walking from the back yard to the front yard.

According to an XCPD incident report, officers confirmed that Castillo had six active warrants for her arrest, mostly for violation of an order of protection and that there was a valid order against her at this time. When an officer attempted to place Castillo under arrest she resisted, kicking the officer in the leg and continued to resist after she was placed on the ground. That officer then tased Castillo which allowed them to place her in handcuffs and put her in the back seat of his patrol vehicle. Castillo's mother showed officers a copy of the current order of protection with an expiration date of July 20, 2023.

The report stated that after arriving at police headquarters, Castillo continued to resist when being escorted from inside the police department back to the patrol vehicle. Attempting to headbutt the officer she instead hit the patrol vehicle's window with her nose causing her nose to bleed, the report said. Castillo was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center where she was seen by medical personnel and released and then booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

Castillo has been charged with, in addition to the active warrants, aggravated stalking; battery on a peace officer; resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer; violation of order of protection; and assault on a peace officer.

According to GCDC staff, Castillo remains in custody as of Monday, Feb. 26, 2023.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 