By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated Schools held a special board meeting February 6, 2023. President Serina Murillo called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Gilbert Guadiana, and David Terrazas. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Spaletta attended. Elizabeth Dean and Gabriella Begay did not attend.

The board approved the agenda.

The board approved the NMSBA (New Mexico School Board Association) policy services to establish the board's current policies after some discussion.

Murillo said they had sent a draft of the policies to the lawyer for review and the recommendation they received from them had been to use the NMSBA policies because their current policies were lacking in many areas.

Guadiana said they needed to have two board meetings for public comment on this before final determination. He said he agreed that they had an urgency, but they had been working on them diligently. He expressed fears.

Murillo said she had a fear something would come up and they would not have a policy. She pointed out that their legal advice had come from someone with 30 plus years of experience and recommended this.

Guadiana wanted to use what they had already reviewed. A lot of discussion went on around using what they already had started. They discussed old versus new and what to adopt and what to not adopt.

A public notice will be made, and the policy's link will be posted on the website.

The board went into executive session for approximately two-and-a-half hours. The reason for the executive session had to do with several matters. The hiring, promotion, demotion, dismissal, assignment, or resignation of the investigation of employees about the superintendent. Legal counsel advice regarding a complaint /grievance against the superintendent and any necessary actions. Board preparation of the superintendent's midyear evaluation, identify goals for the next evaluation and review contract terms.

The board came back to open session and said no action had been taken.

Adjourned