The United States Forest Service (USFS) extended a temporary area closure for the lethal removal of estray cattle in the Gila Wilderness from February 20 until March 15, unless rescinded.
Aerial operations were set to begin Thursday, February 23 but were delayed a day due to high winds and inclement weather. USFS and contracted APHIS officials were able to operate Saturday, February 25 before being deterred by gale force winds Sunday. The USFS had plans to resume gunning today, Monday February 27.
Attorney, Andrew Smith on behalf of the USFS reports a total number of cattle killed during the operation will be read out at the completion of this year's aerial operation, sometime middle of this week.
27 February 2023
