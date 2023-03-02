Ropes and Ladder Training Tower Reconstruction Begins This Spring 

training tower pavfr img 1598 copy$61,000 Project Funded Entirely Through Donations, Will Boost County’s Emergency Response Abilities 

Silver City, NM – The training tower located behind Silver City Fire Department Station No. 2 has been out of commission for over a decade. An effort to get this critical facility rebuilt has been in the works for years, and this spring, construction will begin on the 25-year-old, three-story structure. 

With an estimated cost of $61,000, the project is fully supported through donations and is headed up by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Friends of the Fire and Rescue volunteers, which was established by members of the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire and Rescue department. “The charter says we can support any volunteer fire department needing help,” said Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Ed Downard, who is Vice President of the nonprofit. “The Friends of the Fire and Rescue Volunteers is rebuilding this tower for all the county departments.” 

Centrally located at Pinos Altos Road and 32nd Street, the tower will enable long range goals, like pulling together the county rope rescue team for regular practices locally, to become realities. 

In addition to enhancing public safety by increasing the abilities of local fire departments, this tower will help boost the Insurance Services Office (ISO) scores of each local department. “Having a training tower of this nature within so many miles of an area improves ISO ratings, which ultimately affect insurance premiums,” Downard said. 

With city and county fire departments ramping up training and recertification courses ahead of wildfire season, the association of rural fire chiefs is also planning joint exercises to provide both volunteers and paid personnel across departments experience working together with the goal of improving mutual aid responses. (A notable local example of a mutual aid response was the Quail Ridge Fire in March of 2011.) 

More volunteers are needed across Grant County fire and rescue departments, which have seen a pandemic-related decline in membership. With interest in volunteering, local residents may contact Grant County Fire Management Officer Randy Villa at 575-574-0035 or rvilla@grantcountynm.gov.  

Additional donations are being sought. To give in support of the reconstruction of the county’s training tower and like projects that increase the protection of residents and firefighters countywide, mail a check to Friends of Fire and Rescue Volunteers, PO Box 4012, Silver City, NM 88062. 

The Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department covers 275 square miles in the Pinos Altos range within Grant County, NM. With four stations and over 40 volunteers, the department welcomes new members and accepts volunteers willing to participate in a variety of capacities. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month at either the Cottage San Road station or the Pinos Altos station. With interest in membership, contact chief@pavfr.org. Additional information about the Pinos Altos Volunteer

