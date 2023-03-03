Camille Howes chats with members of the audience at the March 1st meeting. Photo by David ThornburgBy C.R. Thornburg

GLENWOOD — Emotions ran high at Wednesday's Gila National Forest Service meeting as area residents expressed their frustration at their loss of livelihood, the decline of the local economy and the impact of regulations on their lifestyle and heritage.

Supervisor Camille Howes, relatively new to the position, said that she is aiming to be "available, accountable and will attempt to answer your questions."

The crowd of more than 50 attendees had lots of them, ranging on issues such as the recent shooting of feral cattle from a helicopter to illegal wood-cutting, poorly maintained trails, road access to private property on public lands, and the impact of the Black Fire on the region.

The meeting, dubbed Coffee With Camille, was originally scheduled for Feb. 16 at the Forest Service, but was postponed due to weather and was moved to the Glenwood Community Center on March 1 in anticipation of a large turnout. Several other Forest Service employees were also on hand to answer questions about their specific departments.

Hugh B. McKeen, a former County Commissioner and longtime rancher, brought up the issue concerning access to his new home which is on private land in the Forest but due to regulations cannot use the shortest route to his home because it is not a legal road. He has to cross a river to use one possible route.

Howes said that because there are other ways to reach his land through adjoining property, they could not approve his request. McKeen pointed out that route is across private property and said he cannot get an easement. He also noted he cannot get a survey done or a loan without legal access. His frustration was evident as he said he'd been going through the process for two months, "It's only 340 feet of road!"

Howes said she tried to find a solution. "I went to find a solution to your problem — to the regulations office. They said there's no way." The Dept. of Agriculture attorneys agreed.

The maps showing the roads in the forest change periodically and some are left off, so others who own private land in the forest may also face this problem.

Deputy Supervisor Bret Ruff, another newcomer, offered to visit McKeen's property.

Durelle Freeman asked about status of the recent shooting of feral cattle in the Gila Wilderness.

"The operation is over," Howes said. "It was scheduled for the 23rd to 26th, but it weathered out. Nineteen head were shot." She said they had been misinformed and expected 100-150 cattle. They made 4 passes via helicopter and used visual and thermal imaging to locate the cattle. Nineteen, that's all they saw and all they got."

The responses were quite emotional.

"How much did it cost?" Carla Schmieder asked. "That money could be used for other things."

When asked who ordered it, Howes replied, "My signature is on it." She later clarified that the order came down from the Secretary of Agriculture.

Howes explained that the episode is currently under litigation, "I'm not at liberty to discuss details."

She described the area in question as difficult territory, "15 miles into the Wilderness."

Jessie Laney pointed out that the cows came from a former working ranch.

Others commented that it was a "waste" and that there are many cowboys in the area who could have gone there and moved the cattle without killing them and "leaving them to rot."

Some who have run cattle for decades pointed out that the reduction in the number of cattle allowed has impacted their livelihood. "The number of cattle is half what it was 30 years ago," one man said, "For 50 years you've been chipping away at our ability to make a living."

Addressing the issue of cattle, Howes said, "I want cattle in the forest. If there's a vacant allotment, I want cattle on it."

Other issues that are affecting the local economy involve the lumber and recreation industries.

Tom Klumker of San Francisco River Outfitters brought up the issue of trail maintenance. He noted that some trails have been closed for 11 or 12 years. Klumker takes parties of hunters into the Wilderness but the closed trails are limiting his business.

Regulations against the use of chainsaws in the Forest make clearing time consuming and residents commented that trails could be opened in weeks, not years if chainsaws were allowed.

"I'm looking into chainsaws in the Wilderness," Howes said. "Because of the Black Fire, if we don't do something now, there will be hell to pay in 10 or 12 years. It's a front-burner deal for me. I'm not interested in losing an entire trail system. I hope our actions will speak louder than my words."

The lumber business has also been affected. James Keller said that he has employees who have been out of work for months because the wood allotments have not been available.

Russell Laney pointed out that the area used to produce "30 million board feet a year, now we can't even get two (million)."

One of the Forest Service staff pointed out two upcoming sales in June and August, but the men said there's a lot of competition for wood allotments from Arizona companies.

Laney emphasized that "It's not just (affecting) a few people, it's several hundred people."

Howes said the problem results from surveys and staffing issues. She referred to a "sticking point" — the two-year Spotted Owl survey and other surveys that limit access to areas. She also said they are short-handed. "We put out the Help Wanted sign but nobody is knocking at our door. She pointed out a nationwide search for a $90,000 position, and they only had 3 replies. She also said they are currently 80 positions short in the Gila National Forest.

Toward the end of the meeting, Margie McKeen commented that years ago there was a Grazing Committee which provided an opportunity to discuss issues.

Howes said she had never heard of that but said "We will look into that." A few in attendance expressed interest in participating.

After discussion of many community issues, Jessie Laney addressed Howes, " I challenge you to do the right thing."

Howes replied, "I accept your challenge" but noted "We are pretty close to strangled with bureaucracy."

And Howes responded, " I challenge you — invite you — to hold me accountable. I'm doing all I can. We've got to get healthy," referring to the larger number of vacancies and the need for training. "I want to make a difference."

"As a result of the Black Fire," she continued, "We are working with some groups we haven't worked with in a long time -- every possible group we can work with, we are going to keep trying."