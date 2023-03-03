Grant County 4-H Awards Banquet 020623

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 03 March 2023 03 March 2023

Allie Miller-Grant County 4-H Council Reporter
Age: 14
2/22/2023

This year our Awards Banquet was held on February 6, 2023, at the Grant County Extension Office. As members arrived and found their seats, our Council President Ari Martinez called the meeting to order. After we were led in the American and 4-H pledges, members and their families enjoyed a potluck meal. While they were enjoying their food, we began with the awards.

As we began with awards, our 4-H Agent, Jessica Swapp-Massengill handed out certificates and project completion pins to members for their completed projects in their 4-H Record Book for 2022. For each age group in 4-H, there was one singular member who had written an outstanding record book. Each member who wrote an outstanding record book was rewarded with a jacket. For the Senior Age Division, our winner was Ari Martinez. For the Junior Age Division, our winner was Kayleigh Massengill. For the Novice Age Division, our winner was Peyton Waters. And lastly, for our Cloverbud Age Division, our winner was Raely Mounyo.

For each Livestock group, there was one selected Ambassador who represented their livestock group. Each Ambassador was chosen due to their hard work towards raising and showing their animals the best, they could. For the Ambassador award, the winners were rewarded with a buckle and $100 each. For the Beef Livestock Ambassador, the winner was Kayleigh Massengill. For the Sheep/goat Ambassador, the winner was Riley Vermillion. For the Swine Ambassador, the winner was Peyton Waters. For the Rabbit Ambassador, the winner was Bella Lopez. For the Poultry Ambassador, the winner was Lathan Massengill.

The 4-H Volunteer Award and the Friend of 4-H awards are awarded to important people that 4-H appreciates very much. Without these people 4-H would not be as great as we have it today. The 4-H Volunteer Award was given to Deily and Leslie Crumbley for their service as club leaders of the Lone Mountain 4-H Club. We appreciate them very much and want to thank them for all their years of service to the 4-H youth of Grant County.

The Grant County Friend of 4-H award is decided by nominations made by the youth. Those nominees are then voted on by the youth of Grant County 4-H. The 2022 Grant County Friend of 4-H award was given to Deborah Laney. Deborah has been a long-time supporter of 4-H. Her service to 4-H began as a volunteer in Catron County where she was the club leader of the Luna Valley 4-H Club. Deborah was the leader of the 4-H club that our 4-H Agent Jessica Swapp-Massengill grew up in. This award is very special for both Deborah and Jessica. To honor Deborah, her name will be added to the plaque on display at the Grant County Extension Office. We would like to thank Deborah for her commitment, excellence, and support of the 4-H program.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 