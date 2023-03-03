Allie Miller-Grant County 4-H Council Reporter

Age: 14

2/22/2023

This year our Awards Banquet was held on February 6, 2023, at the Grant County Extension Office. As members arrived and found their seats, our Council President Ari Martinez called the meeting to order. After we were led in the American and 4-H pledges, members and their families enjoyed a potluck meal. While they were enjoying their food, we began with the awards.

As we began with awards, our 4-H Agent, Jessica Swapp-Massengill handed out certificates and project completion pins to members for their completed projects in their 4-H Record Book for 2022. For each age group in 4-H, there was one singular member who had written an outstanding record book. Each member who wrote an outstanding record book was rewarded with a jacket. For the Senior Age Division, our winner was Ari Martinez. For the Junior Age Division, our winner was Kayleigh Massengill. For the Novice Age Division, our winner was Peyton Waters. And lastly, for our Cloverbud Age Division, our winner was Raely Mounyo.

For each Livestock group, there was one selected Ambassador who represented their livestock group. Each Ambassador was chosen due to their hard work towards raising and showing their animals the best, they could. For the Ambassador award, the winners were rewarded with a buckle and $100 each. For the Beef Livestock Ambassador, the winner was Kayleigh Massengill. For the Sheep/goat Ambassador, the winner was Riley Vermillion. For the Swine Ambassador, the winner was Peyton Waters. For the Rabbit Ambassador, the winner was Bella Lopez. For the Poultry Ambassador, the winner was Lathan Massengill.

The 4-H Volunteer Award and the Friend of 4-H awards are awarded to important people that 4-H appreciates very much. Without these people 4-H would not be as great as we have it today. The 4-H Volunteer Award was given to Deily and Leslie Crumbley for their service as club leaders of the Lone Mountain 4-H Club. We appreciate them very much and want to thank them for all their years of service to the 4-H youth of Grant County.

The Grant County Friend of 4-H award is decided by nominations made by the youth. Those nominees are then voted on by the youth of Grant County 4-H. The 2022 Grant County Friend of 4-H award was given to Deborah Laney. Deborah has been a long-time supporter of 4-H. Her service to 4-H began as a volunteer in Catron County where she was the club leader of the Luna Valley 4-H Club. Deborah was the leader of the 4-H club that our 4-H Agent Jessica Swapp-Massengill grew up in. This award is very special for both Deborah and Jessica. To honor Deborah, her name will be added to the plaque on display at the Grant County Extension Office. We would like to thank Deborah for her commitment, excellence, and support of the 4-H program.