Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

SE Group public input parks plan 030823 SE Group public input parks plan 030823 Grant County Planning Department Director Randy Hernandez and SWNM COG Transportation Planner Cerise Grijalva https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SE-Group-county-Parks-plan-030823/IMG_6608.jpg

SE Group public input parks plan 030823 Some of those who provided input chat with members of the SE Group https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SE-Group-county-Parks-plan-030823/IMG_6610.jpg

SE Group public input parks plan 030823 The table with a map and papers to write feedback on the Bataan Memorial Recreation Park https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SE-Group-county-Parks-plan-030823/IMG_6611.jpg

SE Group public input parks plan 030823 The map and input papers for Grant County Fairgrounds https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SE-Group-county-Parks-plan-030823/IMG_6612.jpg

SE Group public input parks plan 030823 North Hurley Park table https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SE-Group-county-Parks-plan-030823/IMG_6613.jpg

SE Group public input parks plan 030823 Hachita Park table. SE Group representatives headed to Hachita the following day. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SE-Group-county-Parks-plan-030823/IMG_6614.jpg

SE Group public input parks plan 030823 A unidentified man visits the table for the Cliff-Gila Park and Community Center, where the SE Group received input earlier that day https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SE-Group-county-Parks-plan-030823/IMG_6615.jpg

SE Group public input parks plan 030823 SE Group planner Caleb Weathers chats with Hernandez https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SE-Group-county-Parks-plan-030823/IMG_6617.jpg

SE Group public input parks plan 030823 District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings and District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne attended the input session https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/SE-Group-county-Parks-plan-030823/IMG_6621.jpg

On Wednesday evening, March 8, 2023, SE Group, the consulting firm chosen by Grant County to do a study and determine needs for improvement of Grant County parks, held a public input session at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center.

Although turnout was not as many as they hoped for, the representatives from SE Group, including Senior Recreation Planner Drew Pollak-Bruce, Lindsey Romaniello and Caleb Weathers, said they appreciated all the feedback they could get, and had received a lot of input at a visit earlier in the day about the Gila Community Park.

The five parks under review include the park in Gila, the Grant County Fairgrounds, the Hurley Community Park, the Hachita Park and the Bataan Memorial Park.

The SE Group did assessments, held public meetings and successfully completed the Grant County Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation and Trail Master Plan last year after work through the pandemic.

SE Group is an integrated team of planners, designers, landscape architects and environmental experts with a shared love of the outdoors and belief in its potential to enrich lives and communities, according to a rack card they set out at the input meeting.

The group continues to seek feedback from the communities served by the parks, so information about the project can be read at www.GCParksPlan.org and to take the survey or for the survey, you can scan the QR code shown here.