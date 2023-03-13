By Roger Lanse

On Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, at about 2:58 p.m., Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 10 Mariposa Lane, Upper Mimbres, in reference to the aggravated burglary of a gun safe and guns. According to a GCSO incident report, a witness told deputies she had been there the day before and taken pictures of the now missing gun safe and guns but had not recorded any of the guns’ serial numbers. A deputy told her to send the pictures of the guns to him and he may be able to see the serial numbers. This witness said entry was probably gained through the front door as it doesn’t lock.

Another witness agreed with the first witness that neither of them had seen anything or anyone out of the ordinary prior to discovering the safe and guns missing.

A third witness, a male neighbor, told deputies he had bought the safe for his neighbor because it looked like the guns were just lying around so anyone could come in and take them, the report said. He thought the safe contained four shotguns, two deer rifles, a pellet gun and a Ruger 10/22. When asked if there was anyone who had an interest in the guns or who may have taken them, this witness mentioned a named male who had just been evicted from the residence. A deputy stated, according to the report, that he would follow up with the named male at a later date.