By Roger Lanse
New Mexico State Police investigated a double fatal crash around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, on State Road 26 -- MM 26 near Hatch, NM.
NMSP told the Beat the initial investigation indicates a FedEx semi-truck driven by 24-year-old Mohammed Gotite of Raleigh, NC crossed the center line for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a Hobby Lobby semi-truck driven by 67-year-old Mark Childers of Oklahoma City, OK. Both drivers sustained mortal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
According to NMSP, both trucks carried a co-driver. These two individuals were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.