By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to S. Highway 90 and Ridge Road at about 7:29 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023, in reference to a motor vehicle accident. According to a SCPD incident report, when the officer arrived at the scene he made contact with 24-year-old Angelica Campa of Silver City, who was driving a white 2012 Chevy car and bleeding from her face. She stated, the report said, she was driving west on Ridge Road and while stopped at the stop sign attempting to cross Highway 90, a bus traveling south on Highway 90 turned onto Ridge Road and struck her vehicle. The officer noted that Campa was slurring her speech.

The officer then made contact with the driver of the van, who stated he was driving north on Highway 90 when a white vehicle "pulled out right in front of him," trying to cross the highway and he struck that vehicle.

The officer then spoke to Campa again, who stated she was driving east on Cooper Street and when she attempted to cross Highway 90 a bus struck her vehicle. The officer noted Campa was slurring her speech and her eyes were watery and red and he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person. The officer also discovered a Modelo cup in the center cupholder of her vehicle containing a liquid which smelled of alcohol.

According to the report, Campa failed three field sobriety tests; horizontal nystagmus, walk and turn, and one leg stand, before being handcuffed. Taking Campa to the Grant County Sheriff's Office to use their breath-analysis equipment, Campa gave two breath samples measuring .24 and .23 breath-alcohol concentration.

Campa was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance, then to SCPD for paperwork, and then booked into the Grant County Detention Center. She has been charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, and careless driving.

GCDC personnel told the Beat Campa was released on Mar. 13 on her own recognizance.