By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting March 14, 2023, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes and councilors Nanette Day, and Keana Huerta (by phone). Reynaldo Maynes did not attend

The council approved the agenda with some changes to the order.

Public input none currently.

The council approved resolution no. 14-2022/2023. This had to do with the purchase of a new mini pump for the fire department. Fire Chief Jay Madrid said the fire marshal had approved the truck and they will be using money from the fire department’s funds. The total cost will be $344,389 and they will put $150,000 down and pay the remainder over a five-year period.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel matters relating to the police department.

The council came back into open session and said no action had taken place.

The council tabled the intent to adopt ordinance no.11J. Stevens said he wanted the full council and code enforcement to make the decision.

Public input none currently.

The council approved the consent agenda. It included regular meeting minutes from the February 14, 2023 workshop, February 28, 2023 maintenance department report, clerk’s report, fire department report, animal control report, resignation of Larry Montoya, code enforcement report and police report.

Blas Rodriguez, maintenance supervisor, said they had been doing routine cleaning in the town and cemetery. Some of the staff has been working on certifications. They had fixed a water leak.

Lori Ortiz, town clerk, said they had sent in an application for the local government road fund and asked for $40,000 to finish the roads. They would get $30,000 and must match with $10,000. The town has some money left from last year to add to the project. They hoped to have the water billing combined into one program. Since taking over the water billing in north Hurley they have had to run two separate programs. They have an RFP (request for proposal) out for the solid waste pick up and auditing. When Ortiz gets them in, she will send it out to the council. The council will need to decide if they want to provide the waste bins or have the company awarded to provide them. They decided to wait until they got back the RFPs.

Dalilah Huerta, code enforcement officer, said she had been gone part of the past month but had given five citations and they had gone to the same homes as before.

Steven read a short police report.

Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes left the meeting.

The council approved the purchase order to J and S plumbing to replace the solar pump for the solar panels at the swimming pool. The pump was on back order.

The council approved the purchase order to TP Pumps to replace the motor for the big pool at the swimming pool. The old one had burned out.

The council approved the purchase order for TLC Plumbing and Utility to install an insert valve for backflow prevention at the lift station. They had a problem with the manifold and could not isolate it and it had been recommended to replace.

Day asked if the town’s budget could cover all the purchase orders. Ortiz said all the previous, just approved, would be covered by grants.

The council approved the purchase order for Lowes for a DK2 stump grinder. AmeriCorps had done a good job the past summer cutting down trees that needed to be downed, but it had left several stumps. Ortiz said they would be using some of the funds from the auction proceeds a while back.

The council approved the purchase order to Titan Attachments for a mower and woodchipper. This will also be covered by auction proceeds.

The council approved the completion of probation for administrative assistant / utility clerk Ashleigh Cano. Ortiz said she had done a great job and has been a real asset.

Mayor and councilors reports.

Day said she had attended a meeting for Southwest Council of Governments. She let the council know the yearly dues would be increasing and they would be charging for grant writing. They had also discussed expanding the safety corridor.

Huerta none currently.

Stevens said the regional water project will be moving forward. He thanked the staff for all they do.

Next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 5:00 pm.

Meeting adjourned.