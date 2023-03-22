[Editor's Note: Thanks to Allen Campbell, Gila Hotsprings resident, for writing up this report]

A public meeting on March 21, 2023, concerning the Gila National Forest's proposal to close Grapevine Campground on the East Fork of the Gila River near Gila Hotsprings. The meeting took place at Doc Campbell's Post, starting at 1:00 pm. The weather was cold and windy, so everyone gathered inside the store. With about 45 people present, many were standing, as the seating was limited. Most of the Hotsprings residents and all the businesses were present. About as many interested individuals who were not Hotsprings residents, who were current or past campers, attended the session. Many had used the Grapevine Campground in the past and felt strongly about the proposed closure.

Henry Provencio, the Wilderness District Ranger, opened the meeting, explaining why the USFS was considering closing the Grapevine Campground permanently. The only reason he gave for closing the Grapevine Campground was due to compliance with Executive Orders 11988 and 13690. He explained that these orders precluded any "federally funded projects (that) is at the 1-percent-annual-chance flood elevation and corresponding horizontal floodplain for nonessential action."

A member suggested that camping, and road access to private and public holdings are not essential to the USFS. Henry's answer to a person who challenged him on the intent of the Executive Orders, stating it is a safety issue the USFS chooses not to be sued over. This was the most contentious issue of the meeting.

Another attendee said about 2 ½ acres of the campground was not flooded in the Black Fire enhanced flood of August 22, 2022. Another acre could be used if a short stretch of road connecting the two areas was raised a couple of feet for evacuation purposes. The speaker also said that the Black Fire flood was the largest since the Lions Lodge was constructed in 1903, and that structure (adobe) was destroyed in the recent flood. Thus, the un-flooded portion of the Grapevine should be above the 100-year floodplain.

Henry Provencio said he was unaware of that issue and would check it out.

Carla Campbell explained the shortage of available camping facilities is so great that the Gila Hotsprings Campground had to tell 174 people that the campground was full between March 6-March 18 this year. That is about a $2,540 loss to the community. It was also noted that the Gila Hotsprings Campground has been in business for 31 years and has flooded seven times. No property or life has been lost because of NOAA and USGS monitoring, and people are evacuated when conditions favor a flood, long before the water gets here.

Romeo Cruz from the Grant County Chamber of Commerce asked what other campgrounds have been closed following the above-mentioned E.O. Henry couldn't give an answer but would get back to Cruz on the issue. Cruz also suggested that the USFS should have brought an attorney to explain the E.O.s, giving the concerned public a better understanding.

Many of the locals and campers expressed strong objections to the proposed closure. The consensus is as follows:

Several members suggested the Grapevine Campground be used only during the season from January to July 15. This is because an out-of-channel flood has never been recorded during that season.

It was suggested that the USFS hire a camp host and charge a fee. This was to ensure someone would be responsible for evacuating if necessary.

They have used the Grapevine many times in the past 40 years, and it was their favorite campground.

It is public land, not the National Forest's land, and they feel they have the right to enjoy it.

They want access to the river and shade, not some campground that requires a long up-and-down walk or car trip to the river.

The available day-use areas along the river are so crowded that it is contentious and often it is unpleasant.

The river is unavailable from the high campgrounds for the elderly or small children.

With already not enough campgrounds, they don't want to lose another.

The USFS promises to build others but instead has closed several instead. Build other river access campgrounds.

Destroying the economic fabric of the Hotsprings community.

No one supported the USFS closure of the Grapevine Campground..

The meeting was well-done; almost everyone was polite and spoke normally. I was proud of our community for its unity and decorum. Henry Provencio also did an excellent job of moderating. He never committed to any of the suggestions, but he did take notes at times. He never responded nor opened comments on the economic issues.