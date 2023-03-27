[Editor's Note: This article got misplaced in transit, so apologies for it being so late.]

By Lynn Janes

Silver City held a regular meeting February 27, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, and Guadalupe Cano.

The council approved the agenda as is. Prince wanted to table resolution 2023-04 and the rest of the council did not agree.

Ceremonies none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Council comments

Ray said he had brought up a book that a parent had contacted him about in a past meeting. The book had been required reading for their student. The book was written by Kamala Harris and was called Superheroes. He said we didn't need the indoctrination of our kids and did not consider her a superhero. "Heroes are veterans that died and served this country." He brought up that we segregate ourselves. "Aren't we all Americans." The governor said she had not been happy about the shooting of all the cows. "Why isn't she not happy about the open border and all the drugs coming across, Are we losing our human factor" Ray went on to say, "I stand on my feet to salute the national flag and anthem. I stand on my feet to pray to the Lord Jesus Christ, Mother Mary, saints, and angels. No more and no less." He said he had read the book 1984 and the book shows what is happing now. "I hope America realizes what they are doing to the country." He commented he had heard people say, "America was never great." He didn't know how people could say that. All great countries have been destroyed from within. "Please wake up and be more human to others and pray for world peace. God bless America and those who don't like God."

Prince said he wanted to thank the public for their input and the efforts of the council that make the town a gem. The resources have been stretched short. He said he had been present at the trails and open spaces meetings for the past year and has been impressed with the transparency, accessibility, and planning despite the loss of Martyn Pearson. Communication remains important and expected. Press releases and posting at the town hall don't seem to be enough.

In August of last year Prince said he had attended a dedication that the governor had at Bear Canyon Dam. She had talked about how it had been constructed during the Depression and had provided jobs for the community. She said, "We can have a prepared government."

In August of 2019 Prince said he had served as a Freeport Community Foundation partner and had attended a meeting in Globe, Arizona. At that meeting a representative of Freeport assured us they would not be with our community forever whether it is 5-50 years they would be exited. Prince said, "I hope that is not breaking news to anyone."

Last council meeting Prince said they had solidified the JPA (joint powers agreement) to stabilize the needs of the mining community and alleviate concerns.

"I share this so we can share the history, power, and direction of the region."

Prince said when he had sponsored the resolution for the Local Choice Energy legislation, "a legal framework that would empower our local government to authorize electric generation" and storage projects he had been looking to developing a toolbox for the city. It would alleviate problems the area could be facing.

Farmer wanted to address the recent cattle culling held in the Gila Wilderness. He had gotten to float the river a few years ago for three days and two nights. The trip had them totally off grid and the only thing that reminded him of humanity had been the cows everywhere and the smell of cow dung. "Something needs to be done about the cattle. It was the one tarnish on a beautiful experience." He added that "they are difficult to wrangle and didn't see any other way."

Cano said this would be her tenth year with the council and she has always been concerned about the employees. She pointed to their morale, compensation and treatment. She has talked to 80 percent of current and former employees and that had been the reason for bringing it up the past work session. "I left disheartened that everyone seemed to be 100 percent satisfied and nothing needed to be changed. I thought maybe there had been a disconnect and I needed to back off." Later it turned out she had not been wrong. Cano said she had received an eight-page email from the Silver City Fire Department union. She expressed being proud they had put the email together. "The document gives us the experiences as employees. It very clearly shows they all love their job and put the community first, but they have a need for improvement. They specifically noted recruitment and retention." Cano said this would help them as it gave solid recommendations. At the next council work session Cano said she would ask for it to be put on the agenda. She thanked them again for the document they sent.

Cano said she had been called out for using the Spanish word "Movida" in council comments, It means move. It had been in reference to hearing from three legislators that the town council had been in support of HB165, and this had not been the case at that time or now. "I found this to be deceiving and dishonest just to advance their cause. It was disingenuous and improper, and I want to call out to whoever had said this to come out and correct it." Cano said. "Councilor Prince had objected to the word being used because he thought I was calling him cowardly." She commented that her accusation had never been towards him. The other comment she made "If I was going to call him cowardly, I would have said you are 'cobarde.' We have a CATS recording that will show I never said that nor referred to Councilor Prince in any way in my comments." Cano wanted to remind the community that we live in a dual language state and that made it legal for a councilor to conduct business in either language or a combination of both. Other councils conduct in both, and it is a beautiful tradition. "If I choose to make my comments in Spanish I am within my rights and not required to translate, although I do."

Ladner said, "Council comments strictly represent the opinion of the councilor and donot imply endorsement of the city." He thanked the council for being involved in the daily activities of the city. He pointed out all that they do.

The council approved the minutes from the February 14, 2023, meeting.

Public input none currently.

Reports

Heidi Ogas from the High Desert Humane Society addressed the council with a report. She gave numbers of the intakes for 2022. They had taken in 408 dogs, 147 impounded , 92 strays and 169 owner turn in. She said 88 had been returned to owners of the impounded. Cats had been a total taken in of 445, 140 impounded, 221 stray and 84 owner turn in. They had taken in $3,585 for impound fees and $5,319 for license fees. They had a total of 399 adoptions (168 reside in Silver City), 206 had been returned to owners and they had given out 1,090 coupons for spay and neuter. Farmer asked how many had found homes. Ogas said "Not all of the animals are considered adoptable, but of the adoptable ones the shelter is 10 percent away from being no kill." Ray asked her if they charged to put animals down and she said yes if the owner asks. He then asked her what that cost would be, and she said she thought $35. Cano thanked her for all the hard work they do.

Ogas had a graph with a yearly comparison of the statistics. She commented that by looking at the graph they could see that they needed to focus on how to help people keep their pets.

One program they use involves spay and neuter. She told them that HB57 passed by the legislature charges fees for pet food labels. They had applied for some of that money and got $9,000. This goes into the low cost spay and neuter program. They provide coupons to anyone regardless of income but if they can show proof of low income that coupon can pay 100 percent of the cost. They provide a monthly low cost vaccination clinic. They have received a $5,000 donation from Albertsons to help people in need of food for their pet which they have distributed through the Commons food distribution program. In the winter they have provided free straw to people who have pets they keep outside. She said if someone adopts from the shelter, they provide a free training session with the Wilderness Kennel Club.

Ogas told them about the thrift store downtown. It has been a great effort of the community and it completely supports the spay and neuter program and more. They have also been able to install new dog runs, a washer and dryer and a new heating and air unit. She said some of the excess items they get they can pass on to the Gospel Mission and other organizations in town that have need.

They will be moving forward with a new adoption center that will be attached to the current facility. Ogas said they must consider the water because of low pressure in the area.

Ogas said this year they will be celebrating 50 years in business. They incorporated on September 11, 1973. The celebrating will start in September. Ladner said they would have to issue a proclamation.

Prince thanked them for what they all do and how important it has been to the community. Farmer agreed with Prince and said, "You are appreciated." Ladner thanked them for all they did.

Alex Brown, town manager gave the council a brief report on the current projects. The recreation center has gotten back proposals and they currently will be evaluated, and he would have information at the next meeting. The swimming pool architect would be in town on March 27, 2023, and they would be having a public meeting. The golf course is busy when the weather is warm. Little Walnut has been finished and they now will look for funding to finish the full project. The regional water project had met the previous week and adopted the joint powers agreement, and the next steps would be funding. The 32nd Street project has been put out to bid and should have an award by the second meeting in March.

Ladner thanked Brown for his leadership in the regional water project and thanked Freeport McMoRan for their donation of water rights.

Public hearings none currently.

Unfinished business none currently.

New business

Resolution 2023-04 had to do with the support of the Local Choice Energy legislation. Ladner said, "I am concerned with this and don't think it is in the best interest of the town." Cano said she had sponsored this. The concept could be good, but it had not been written well. She said originally, they had not been given some of the information. "It raises more questions than answers." She commented that it had been sent to do a rewrite. She said, "I was told she decided to play ball with PNM. I do not appreciate the insinuation of being in the pocket of an organization or company." She said she had spoken with a representative of PNM and that had absolutely been part of doing her due diligence before voting. Speaking to only one side seems a little reckless and sets a bad tone for the council. "I have appreciated the past year and the civility we have had even when we disagree. If we resort to personal attacks when we don't get our own way this council is to become a dysfunctional circus." She went on to encourage all the councilors to keep the work professional because they should be setting an example to future leaders. She said that she had been approached by the Local Choice Energy Act lobbyist the previous week after Councilor Prince immediately called to relay our conversation. She asked for her to pull the resolution because it would damage the work she had done, and she had not been the one that told the legislature they supported it. Cano said she considered what she had to say. "Let me be clear I am under no obligation to make decisions for this town based on whether or not I will hurt a lobbyist's work. What I am expected to do is to make decisions to protect this town's integrity and reputation." She said she had concern over someone speaking for the bill having given false information that could be damaging. The best way to deal with the issue would be to vote. "I don't know who told those three legislators and that is not the point, someone in Santa Fe thinks they can speak for this council and town. I don't work for the lobbyist, Local Choice Energy or PNM. I work for the community. My obligation is to the residents of Silver City and no one else. I would be reckless and irresponsible to support any bill that is still in the rewrite process at the legislature."

Prince had a response to Cano's comments. "We are going through a significant increase in our bills." PNM continues to increase and will be looking at a 9.7 percent increase in December. "I don't know what our functionality looks like here if there are any other issues." He commented that they could not do anything but work with the public regulator system. "We have a regional monopoly here. We need to have a conversation about our energy." The resolution does not endorse any specific piece of legislation. "Local Choice Energy is a concept." He said he had not been here for this conflict. He wanted to address the comment Cano made about the rewrite. They keep copies of everything, and he had reviewed it. "I find it disingenuous that you said the bill was so poorly written it had to go through complete rewrite." It got a do pass for the committee. "I am hurt by the forcing of this conversation."

Cano said she agreed that they need to have conversation about this because it will continue to come up. She said she would propose that lobbyists think about what they will be doing before they do it. "Would have been nice to know the lobbyist would be at a meeting we had. I don't have a problem with PNM lobbying us as well. Every side needs to be heard." She commented it had been great PNM reached out and made an appointment and just didn't show up.

The bill received a do pass with significant changes. Cano then asked Prince to be honest with his statements.

Ladner said debate is important and they need to have debate. However, they should not be using names or making it personal and cited Roberts Rules of order.

Farmer said this would not be a referendum on green energy. He said he had concerns and they had rubbed him the wrong way. It gave him pause having small communities procuring energy on the open market and it seemed like a recipe for disaster. He pointed out it would be a lot for the town and county to run, manage, upkeep, etc. He had a final thought for deregulated energy. The public regulatory system would be involved for a while but then they would be on their own.

Prince said, "The transition is going to be occurring and they are in a specific time for federal funding, and it is a game changer." Government projects have moved society forward. "We have a lot of infrastructure we need to catch up on. We need some better options available to us." He went on to cite outages they had. "I want to see more communication and I am happy to have good communication with the institutions we rely on, it is part of the work of a public servant. I am concerned we are missing a window."

Ladner said they needed to move on, and Prince said he need to say a few more things.

Prince said, "I don't want to see us at the whim of a non-democratic installation. We have the chance to maybe make a difference."

Ray had a comment. They have all this federal funding for this. "How come we can't fund a road, hospital, equipment, or law enforcement?"

Prince wanted to respond.

Ladner said they needed to move on with the vote and three voted to not support and Prince voted to support.

The council approved resolution 2023-06. Brown said this had to do with the funding to plan and redesign the sewer line near highway 90. Currently it sits high and could cause a back up problem. They have identified a new path and will need time to obtain right of way. The funding for this part of the project will be around $250,000. Prince wanted to know if any of the colonias projects impact the credit rating and Brown explained the process and said it would be little or none because the loans will be zero interest.

The council approved resolution 2023-07. Brown explained this had to do with the Little Walnut project and finishing it. They applied for $1.5 million.

The council approved resolution 2023-08. Brown explained this had to do with funding and design for the regional water project. He said the town would act as the fiscal agent for the project, but it would be covered by the regional water commission.

The council went in the executive session.

The council came back into open session and no decisions had been made.

Meeting adjourned.