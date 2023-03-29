Silver City Recreational Center contract awarded

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 29 March 2023 29 March 2023

By Lynn Janes

Silver City held a regular meeting March 14, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Ken Ladner calling the meeting to order. He led the Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico state flag. Council members attending the meeting included Lucian Farmer, Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, and Guadalupe Cano.

The council approved the agenda with the exception of tabling an amendment to the cannabis ordinance that Cano said would not be ready to vote on.

Ceremonies none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Council comments

Cano said a couple of years ago they had engraved name tags and she thought it would be nice for them to have them again. Alex Brown, town manager said he would look into it.

She said she had met with the Grant County Extension 4-H. She commented it had been an “eye opening” experience. “When you hear 4-H you think kids and cows. The program has far more. They have several programs, leadership, baking, life skills, gardening, etc. They need adult volunteers so if you have a skill that would fit in, please consider volunteering.”

The Southwest Word Fiesta will have a presentation March 27, 2023, for Women’s History Month. Cano said she would be speaking about one of her relatives that held the position of New Mexico Secretary 95 years ago.

Ray said he had attended the Rhythm of Dance at Western New Mexico University and they had done a great job and he really enjoyed it. He also wanted to warn people that with warmer weather coming on to be watchful of people walking and riding bicycles.

Prince wanted to give kudos to the Silver City Main Street Project for all the great work they do. He talked about some other meetings he attended. He thanked the public works department for fixing potholes.

Farmer said he apologized to everyone because he had dropped off the past three or four weeks. Every year they have a geological resource model update. It had a lot of information to compile. He thanked them for handling the trail situation so well and following the process.

Ray commented on something Prince said. In humor, potholes are speed bumps.

Ladner said, “Today is Pi day” and started to recite the Pi number.

The council approved the minutes from the February 28, 2023, meeting.

Public input none currently.

Reports

Alex Brown, town manager, gave the council a brief report on the current projects. The recreation center he said he would address later in the meeting. They have $350,000 set aside for the Annex building and have been waiting to see if the funding from the legislature passes to get the additional funding needed and they can move forward on getting the project done. Brown met with the architect for the swimming pool, and they will be starting meetings with the steering committee. The golf course continues to be busy especially when it warms up a little. On the part of the Little Walnut project that could not be finished due to funding they have started right-of-way acquisition and will know if the funding needed comes through in May. The regional water project had the joint powers agreement signed and it had been sent off to the state. Usually, it takes months for things to be approved but it had been received back the next day approved. The 32nd Street project is out for bid and should have an award for it by the end of April to bring to the council.

Brown had some other items to make the council aware of that had not been on the agenda. The lodger’s tax and gross receipts tax have come in higher than expected by 21 percent. He said in part it was due to the expansion Freeport had been doing and the contractors that have been coming in for it.

Prince asked about the lodger’s tax and short-term rentals. Brown said they had been working to identify those through Air BnB. They had 63 listed before covid and now have 93.

Vistas de Plata Subdivision has been able to move forward. A problem with PNM had been taken care of and will be done in six weeks. Brown said they had sold three lots and the contractor had materials to build four houses. He said the homes could be built in eight weeks. This phase will include eight homes. After that they will still have forty-three remaining. Brown said they have applied with MFA (Mortgage Finance Authority) for $1.5 million to address drainage and grading improvements. They have spoken with Senator Martin Heinrich for another $1.5 million to do the rest. Brown said he has been a proponent of the project and felt they will not have a problem.

Public hearings none currently.

Work session agenda.

They had several topics to choose from. Cano wanted to add one. Discussion and direction of the Silver City Fire Department. Prince and Farmer both wanted to discuss the strategies and recruitment for town manager and staff who will be retiring in a few years. The council voted to make those the topics of the next work session.

Unfinished business none currently.

New business

The council approved the RFQ (request for quote) 22/23-1Q for construction manager for the recreation center. Brown said they only received one response and they had been from Albuquerque. They had met all requirements and he had gotten feedback from some of the local contractors that they had a reputable reputation. The award went to Bradbury Stamm Construction. Brown said he had met with the architect, and they will still be on track to have the design done by November of 2023 and project done by November 2024

The mayor recommended the appointment of Patricia Hunt to the Municipal Museum Community Advisory group. The Silver City Museum director had recommended her. The council approved the appointment.

Meeting adjourned.

 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 