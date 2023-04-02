[Editor’s Note: This portion of the March 23, 2023 GRMC Governing Board meeting addresses the updates and reports.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The first report after the completion of new business decisions by the Gila Regional Medical Center Governing Board at its monthly meeting on March 23, 2023, came from new Interim Chief Nursing Officer Cynthia Lewis. “My interest is in quality and working in rural communities. I have seen great teamwork at Gila Regional, and the upcoming leaders who will take the leadership roles as they open up. We have great outreach in the New Beginnings program. My position here will be working with the team on better outcomes and working with development opportunities as they arise.”

Chief Financial Officer Patrick Banks presented the next report on the February hospital financial results. “As usual, I am a month behind, so we are at eight months into the fiscal year. Volumes, despite moves up and down, are very consistent with prior months. Remember that February is a 28-day month, which tends to impact the raw numbers. But they show consistent ER (emergency room) and OR (operating room) visits. I’m very pleased to report a $30,000 operating surplus for the month. We’ve celebrated what I call EBIDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization) break even. As I’ve described before, it more or less reflects today’s cash flow. An operating surplus is the bottom line before the benefit of grants. If we have even a marginal operating surplus it means we’re paying for our depreciation and generating enough cash to replace old equipment. It’s only one month, but it’s a trend we’re going to make a financial organization goal of continuing. It wouldn’t be possible without matching our labor usage to our patient volumes.

Everyone did an incredible job. We’re excited to make it a target going forward. We’re still down for the year, but we started making money toward the surplus. The large grant inflow means that overall we are funding the hospital pretty effectively this year. If you look at the EBIDA number that I like so much, we almost doubled what we made in the entire last year. We are making a couple of investments particularly in our Meditech EHR (electronic health record). We anticipate a surplus going forward. If you look at our key measures of liquidity, they are almost eerily consistent. We continue to build our days cash on hand toward 185. With 185, you can weather a pretty nasty hit and still not go into emergency mode. That’s why it’s a fixture in my head, but certainly the upward trajectory makes us feel good about the hospital.”

The next item was the Chief of Staff Report, which Chair Alicia Edwards gave on behalf of Dr. Gregory Koury, who was not present. She said the only item was credentialing, which had been previously approved in the first part of the meeting.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Margie Molitar said in her report: “I’ve been here for four weeks. I am very impressed with the care and services in this hospital. Our Joint Commission survey confirmed that. My prime job is recruiting a new permanent CEO. It is important that we not bring in any new candidates until we have the new Board of Trustees seated. I’m grateful we have Cynthia Lewis here, but I also think it is important for the new CEO to hire the new CNO. That is a very important partnership. That permanent CNO will not want to come here until she knows who her permanent boss will be. I would like the new CEO to hire the new CNO. It gives Cynthia time to work to her strength and assess who we have here. For HR (human resources) director, we have Justin Knowles coming on April 13. We did have an internal candidate, but she is not interested in being a director. The new facilities director did a great job on the Joint Commission Survey, after only being here a couple of weeks. The interim director brought everything up to snuff. I commend the facilities team for what they did to bring up an aging facility. I am really excited by the 13 intern nurses we have that we hope will fill the openings we have. I want to go into more detail on the Joint Commission Survey. It’s an unannounced survey, so they greeted me on a Tuesday morning at 20 minutes to eight. Three of them. We are very pleased with the results. There were only minor deficiencies that are almost standard. They are always going to find something. Our plan of correction has to be in by May 19. They were very impressed by the facility. As they exited, they said: ‘You had a good week.’ They commended many of our staff and departments. We did have a survey celebration for all the staff. We’re still working on the labor-and-delivery area and pushing to get it done by the end of June. It will be a very nice improvement. Labor and delivery will be with postpartum, so it allows the nurses good coordination. The Meditech expansion is a huge project we are just starting on. There are always new things to make things function better for our providers. Our electronic health record can be a bit of a pain, and sometimes you’ll hear people say they liked paper better. One thing the electronic record does is drive inconsistencies out of the system. It is built around evidence-based medicine and best practice. We hope to go live with it in November.”

She said she included in her written report the patient-experience domain survey results. The survey is broken down into seven domains plus two questions, how do you rate the hospital and would you recommend the hospital. “Five of them are above the 80th percentile, meaning out of 100 hospitals we are in the top 20. The hospital environment, which addresses clean and quiet, we are in the 91st percentile. We are doing good things for our patients, and they are recognizing it when they do their surveys. Our goal, as Patrick said, is to maintain the goal of having an operating surplus. Good news on the medical oncology front, Dr. Durando will start sharing coverage in April with Dr. Shaheen. We do have a cardiology nurse practitioner candidate coming for a site visit next week that we are hoping to recruit. Doctors’ Appreciation Day is March 30, so please take time to thank your providers.”

Governing Board Member Harry Browne asked if the cardiology nurse practitioner is a new position. Banks explained that it is a vacancy. “We’re short one and filling it will be great for patients and allow for better service.”

Browne noted that on the patient experience survey, recommending the hospital stood at a low 56 percent.

“That is usually a loyalty listing,” Molitar said. “People look at what historically has gone on. We have to build that confidence back up in our facility. I think there is still confusion about what a critical access hospital is. It means we are still a full-service hospital. It’s a conundrum that a lot of hospitals have. We have to work on all aspects. The patients have to know that we are listening to them. If some part of their visit wasn’t right, they will give that score.”

Edwards said: “It strikes me that we can have all these things be really good, but the patient will not be loyal because of other things that are going on. It’s something outside of services.”

“We can deep dive to see what is going on in the other answers,” Molitar said.

Edwards also noted that discharge and care transition are lower. “We have had a problem with that for a long time. It’s a pretty big deal. That may be affecting that loyalty.”

Molitar agreed and said compared to all other hospitals, “we are 45th.”

“But on response of hospital staff, we are in the 98th percentile,” Edwards said. “That talks about what our front-line staff is doing with our patients. We should celebrate that only 2 percent of hospitals are doing better than we are.”

Member Billy Billings thanked Molitar for the quick preliminary report on the Joint Commission Survey to the board members. “During the exit, the lead surveyor talked about the just culture. What are your ideas on just culture?”

Molitar said it is a question of communications. “Is it a process issue or a person issue? Just culture asks why something happened and whether it was person or process caused and whether it was purposeful, which is very rare. I want to address the near misses. I know we will not prevent them, but they are 90 percent a process issue. We want to know about them and tell the person who reports it that we’re not blaming that person for what happened or almost happened.”

Billings said he thought in the past staff have felt unheard, “so I’m glad you are listening to them and that their ideas will be taken seriously.”

HealthTech Regional Chief Clinical Officer Carolyn St. Charles gave the HealthTech report as a stand in for HealthTech Regional Vice President Scott Manis.

“What a great job the hospital did in preparing for the Joint Commission Survey,” St. Charles said. “We did mock surveys, but the work is done by the staff. It’s the organization that follows through on the plan. I’ve very pleased at the Joint Commission survey results. I know the plan of correction is in process and I will stay in contact with Ramona Wilson, who is working on it.”

Edwards said she thinks the hospital has done amazing things that resulted in a great Joint Commission Survey. “I’m wondering if anyone shared the results with our former CNO. She did a lot of work toward it.”

It was confirmed that the former CNO had learned the results.

In board comments, Billings had nothing.

Member Eloy Medina said an idea was for each caregiver to talk to 10 patients and let them know what is going on at the hospital. “I think it would help build up loyalty.”

Member Chris Ponce said he would love to see Gila Regional come up with a development plan for employees. “Give them the steps to improve themselves. If we look at the financials, they are getting a lot better. We’ve had consistency, but we keep hearing that we are bringing in interims. I hope you have looked at files to see what the staff is suggesting. I would love to see permanent staff a year from now and bringing up our own people into positions. We need to get out the good news to the community.”

He noted that Denice Baird, risk management, has been at the hospital for years. “She can tell you who is ready to move into positions. I think all the interims are hurting us. I would appreciate having a plan in wiring and have a clear plan to fill some of the positions.”

Browne had no report.

Edwards wanted to remind the public that the board continues to accept applications for the Board of Trustees. “The next time we will discuss applicants is on April 13. We already had a great group of folks talking to us.”

The meeting adjourned.

