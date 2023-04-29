Photos by Paul Michaud
Saturday's Tour of the Gila Downtown Criteriumbrings out the crowds to see the UCI Women and the UCI Men do laps around Silver City, from Bullard, to College Ave. to Cooper St. down Broadway and back to Bullard where the start and finish line. if located across from The Hub. The first slideshow is of the UCI Women who do 25 laps; the second is of the UCI men, who do 40 laps.
Race Leaders ready to start the Criterium (L to R) Nadia Gontova, Best Young Rider; Austin Killips, Race Leader; Austin’s Amy D teammate Caitlin Conyers wearing Austin’s Queen of the Mountain Jersey; Shayna Powless, Best Sprinter
Jack Brennan presents Julie Pearson (Martyn’s mother) with the “Golden Cowbell” in memory of Martyn and Alex
The UCI Women are ready for the start
The Crit begins
Racers navigate the turn from Broadway to Bullard
Heading back up Bullard toward the finish line
Emily Ehrlich takes the win, Holly Breck of Team DNA Cycling is Second, and Rylee McMullen of the InstaFund Team is Third
Race Leaders with Mayor Ken Ladner at far left, from left are: Rylee McMullen, Sprint Leader; Austin Killips, Race Leader and Queen of the Mountain; Nadia Gontova, Best Young Rider
Race Leaders at the start (L to R) Caleb Classen, Best Young Rider; Richard Arnopol, King of the Mountain, Torbjorn Røed, Race Leader; Ignacio Prado, Best Sprinter
UCI Men begin the Silver City Ctiterium
Climbing up Bullard
Rounding the corner from Broadway onto Bullard
A breakaway and the Peloton come down Broadway
Project Echelon rides as a team at the front of the Peloton, swapping leaders and conserving energy
It’s a close race with one lap to go
Cade Bickmore wins Stage 4 for Team Project Echelon
Silver City Criterium winners with, from left to right: Mayor Ken Ladner, Theodor Obholzer, 2nd Place; Cade Bickmore, 1st Place; Brayan Sanchez, 3rd Place
Race Leaders after Stage 4 with Mayor Ken Ladner at left, then from left to right, Cade Bickmore, Best Sprinter; Torbjorn Røed, King of the Mountain and Race Leader; Caleb Classen, Best Young Rider
[Editor's Note: The results have not yet arrived in my inbox. I'll post them in the morning unless the arrive quickly.]