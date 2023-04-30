Photos by Paul Michaud
The Gila Monster, which takes UCI Men from Silver City by way of NM 152 and NM 35 to the Gila Cliff Dwellings and back to Pinos Altos, covers 103 miles with sharp turns and lots of climbs and descents.
Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final results UCI Men
Race Leaders ready to start the Gila Monster Stage 5. (L to R) Richard Arnopol, King of the Mountain; Cade Bickmore, Sprint Leader; Torbjorn Røed, Race Leader; Caleb Classen, Best Young Rider
Rolling out from Gough Park
Heading up Pope Street to US180
Oscar Sevilla wins the Gila Monster; Alex Hoehn finishes in Second Place
Winners of the Gila Monster (L to R) Alex Hoehn, 2nd Place; Oscar Sevilla, 1st Place; Lars Quaedvlieg, 3rd Place
Overall winners after five days of racing (L to R) Oscar Sevilla, 2nd Place; Alex Hoehn, 1st Place; Torbjorn Røed, 3rd Place
Race Leaders after the final stage (L to R) Caleb Classen, Best Young Rider; Alex Hoehn, Overall Winner; Cade Bickmore, Best Sprinter; Heiner Para Bustamante, King of the Mountain
Team Champions, CS Velo Racing
See the PDF format of Stage 5 and the final results of the Martyn and Alex Tour of the Gila 2023. Expect some surprises.
FULL RESULTS for all races are online at tourofthegila.com