Photos by Paul Michaud
The final stage of the 2023 Martyn and Alex Tour of the Gila, Stage 5, the Gila Monster, challenged the UCI Women, but winners stayed consistent with their performances from prior days.
The Race Leaders get set for the Gila Monster (L to R) Nadia Gontova, Best Young Rider; Rylee McMullen, Sprint Leader; Austin Killips, Race Leader; Marcella Prieto, Queen of the Mountain
A neutral start goes up Pope Street
Race Director Jack Brennan crosses the finish line
Austin Killips Finishes First in Stage 5 [Editor's Note: Spectators can be so rude!]
Austin and her Amy D Foundation teammate Cassandra Nelson celebrate their 1 – 3 finish
Stage 5 winners (L to R) Elizabeth Prieto Castenada, 2nd Place; Austin Killips, 1st Place; Cassandra Nelson, 3rd Place
The top three riders after five days of racing (L to R) Elizabeth Prieto Castenada, 2nd Place; Austin Killips, 1st Place; Emily Ehrlich, 3rd Place
Race Leaders after the final stage (L to R) Shayna Powless, Best Sprinter; Austin Killips, Queen of the Mountain and Overall Winner; Nadia Gontova, Best Young Rider
Roxo Racing takes 1st Place Team honors
See the results from the overall race and Stage 5 in PDF format below:
FULL RESULTS can be seen at https://tourofthegila.com/