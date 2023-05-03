Transgender cyclist wins major New Mexico tournament

UCI is the world governing body for sports cycling and oversees international competitive cycling events. The UCI is based in Aigle, Switzerland.

Killips, sponsored by the Amy D Foundation, ultimately won the race, beating all biological women in the tournament to claim the “queen of the mountains polka dot jersey” and a $35,000 prize.

According to a press release from Tour of the Gila, “But it was all eyes on the overall race lead, in which only 10 seconds separated leader Killips from Emily Ehrlich (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24) and Ehrlich’s third stage race win of the year. But Killips put the kibosh on any triple crown for TWENTY24,” referring to the other two competitors’ sponsor. “We really wanted to get into a break,” Julie Kuliecza, the team director of Killips’ sponsor – Amy D Foundation – said afterward to Cycling News. “We thought that there was going to be something that would go right after the second sprint point, and we wanted a rider in that break so that when Austin and the other GC riders came up to it, Austin would have someone to help them and protect them, and it worked out perfectly.”