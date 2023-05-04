[Editor's Note: If you plan a trip to Tucson today, plan on extra hours for detour! Yesterday it was 2.5 hours around the Chiricahuas.]

Update 2:

ROAD CLOSURE

ARIZONA CRASH- Lordsburg Area

I-10 westbound lanes at milepost 5 are closed due to a crash on the Arizona side of I-10. Westbound traffic is being detoured onto NM 80 (Road Forks). Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. Please expect delays.

Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) highly recommended to continue to use I-25 north to I-40 west. No oversized loads are permitted into AZ on I-10.

Update 1:

According to https://www.kold.com/2023/05/03/i-10-closed-after-deadly-crash-us-191-west-willcox/ , the detour has changed for westbound traffic. The incident happened at milepost 331 west of Willcox.

ROAD CLOSURE

ARIZONA CRASH- Lordsburg Area sent 5:42 am 050423

I-10 westbound lanes at milepost 5 have been reopened, I-10 is still closed in Arizona. Traffic will need to detour onto secondary routes at Wilcox. This closure is expected to be in place for the next 24 hours. AZ personnel are placing shoring on bridge to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, and equipment. Please expect delays.Through traffic Highly recommended to continue to use I-25 north to I-40 west.



