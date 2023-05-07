Article by Diane LeBlanc, co-chair of the event. Photos are marked as taken by LeBlanc or Mary Alice Murphy.

National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 An overview of the crowd. Photo by Diane LeBlanc https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/National-Day-of-Prayer-050423/IMG-8366DLB.jpg

National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 Members of the Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 post the colors. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/National-Day-of-Prayer-050423/IMG_6852.jpg

National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 Susan Bryant, organizer of the local event, moderated the National Day of Prayer in Gough Park, Silver City. Photo by Diane LeBlanc https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/National-Day-of-Prayer-050423/IMG_8382DLB.jpg

National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 Father Martin Okonkwo of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Bayard led the Lord's Prayer. Photo by Diane LeBlanc https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/National-Day-of-Prayer-050423/IMG_8390DLB.jpg

National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 Chaplain Robert Lopez led the Pledge of Allegiance. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/National-Day-of-Prayer-050423/IMG_6857.jpg

National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 Calvary Christian Academy students led the attendees in "God Bless America" and "How Great Thou Art." Photo by Mary Alice Murphy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/National-Day-of-Prayer-050423/IMG_6858.jpg

National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 Pastor Earseye Ross read the scripture introducing the Church topic. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/National-Day-of-Prayer-050423/IMG_6860.jpg

National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 Bobby Shaw of Cross Point Church on bagpipes leading the closing hymn, "Amazing Grace." Photo by Diane LeBlanc https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/National-Day-of-Prayer-050423/IMG_8387DLB.jpg

National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 This participant perceived the spring green on the tree, the blue, blue sky, with a wisp of cloud, as beauty created by the Master of our Universe. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/National-Day-of-Prayer-050423/IMG_6863.jpg

More than 200 people attended the Grant County National Day of Prayer event at Gough Park on May 4 and united in prayer. Attendees were from many different congregations, along with many who do not have a church affiliation, united in prayer. More than 20 churches from various denominations and towns across Grant county supported the event.

The National Day of Prayer has a history that dates back to 1775, when the Continental Congress allocated a time for prayer in forming a new nation. Over the years, many called for a day of prayer, including President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. President Harry S. Truman established the first National Day of Prayer in 1952 through proclamation. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the law, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer. Since then, every United States President has proclaimed the event.

The program in Silver City started with the posting of colors by the local Marine Corps League Gaffney-Oglesby Detachment 1328. The Lord’s Prayer, led by Father Martin Okonkwo of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Bayard followed. Chaplain Robert Lopez of the Marine Corps League led the Pledge of Allegiance. The youth of Calvary Christian Academy led the audience in singing “God Bless America” and “How Great Thou Art”.

The National Day of Prayer suggested several topics for people to lift up in prayer. A different person introduced each topic with a scriptural verse or two from the Bible.

Susan Bryant, Grant County Coordinator for the event, said, “This year, instead of having one person lead a prayer, each area was introduced with a scripture and those attending then prayed individually. Some prayed silently, and some held hands with their neighbors and prayed aloud in small groups. It was glorious to hear so many voices lifted in prayer.”

The topics and introducers follow: Family-Susan Bryant; Church-Pastor Earseye Ross of Mountain View Nazarene Church; Business and Workplace-Marsha Bowman, MA, LPCC of Silver City Gospel Mission; Education-Victor Oaxaca of Silver High School; Media Influencers-Deacon Bill Holguin of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church; Military and First Responders-Chaplain of the Marine Corps League Robert Lopez; and Government and Nations—Grant County Sheriff's Office Chaplain Daniel Castillo.

Bryant led the closing prayer, and the program ended with Bobby Shaw of Cross Point Church playing “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes.