National Day of Prayer in Silver City's Gough Park 050423

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 07 May 2023 07 May 2023

Article by Diane LeBlanc, co-chair of the event. Photos are marked as taken by LeBlanc or Mary Alice Murphy.

National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423 National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423

National Day of Prayer - Silver City Gough Park 050423

More than 200 people attended the Grant County National Day of Prayer event at Gough Park on May 4 and united in prayer. Attendees were from many different congregations, along with many who do not have a church affiliation, united in prayer. More than 20 churches from various denominations and towns across Grant county supported the event.

The National Day of Prayer has a history that dates back to 1775, when the Continental Congress allocated a time for prayer in forming a new nation. Over the years, many called for a day of prayer, including President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. President Harry S. Truman established the first National Day of Prayer in 1952 through proclamation. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the law, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer. Since then, every United States President has proclaimed the event.

The program in Silver City started with the posting of colors by the local Marine Corps League Gaffney-Oglesby Detachment 1328. The Lord’s Prayer, led by Father Martin Okonkwo of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Bayard followed. Chaplain Robert Lopez of the Marine Corps League led the Pledge of Allegiance. The youth of Calvary Christian Academy led the audience in singing “God Bless America” and “How Great Thou Art”.

The National Day of Prayer suggested several topics for people to lift up in prayer. A different person introduced each topic with a scriptural verse or two from the Bible. 

Susan Bryant, Grant County Coordinator for the event, said, “This year, instead of having one person lead a prayer, each area was introduced with a scripture and those attending then prayed individually. Some prayed silently, and some held hands with their neighbors and prayed aloud in small groups. It was glorious to hear so many voices lifted in prayer.”

The topics and introducers follow: Family-Susan Bryant; Church-Pastor Earseye Ross of Mountain View Nazarene Church; Business and Workplace-Marsha Bowman, MA, LPCC of Silver City Gospel Mission; Education-Victor Oaxaca of Silver High School; Media Influencers-Deacon Bill Holguin of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church; Military and First Responders-Chaplain of the Marine Corps League Robert Lopez; and Government and Nations—Grant County Sheriff's Office Chaplain Daniel Castillo.

Bryant led the closing prayer, and the program ended with Bobby Shaw of Cross Point Church playing “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 