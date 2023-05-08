By Mary Alice Murphy

Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill called the Beat to say that she had finally gotten some information from the New Mexico Department of Transportation on the future improvements to U.S. Highway 180.

She said the NMDOT expects to go out to bid in October, with potential construction beginning in January 2024.

"This is for Phase 1 and Phase 2 only," Hemphill said. "It covers the area between Bayard to just outside Hurley by the railroad tracks. It is expected to take about a year, because of the complexities with rights-of-way and land ownership. The department said this would be the most complex part of the project. Phase 3 will take place at a later date likely several years out, and will go to the Luna County line."

She emphasized that as a member of the Legislative Finance Committee, she will keep pushing to make sure the funding remains dedicated to this project unlike the last time money was allocated for Hwy 180 under Gov. Bill Richardson.