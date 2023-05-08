Donors may continue to donate to their favorite nonprofit organizations

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Give Grandly 050623 Give Grandly 050623 The Give Grandly banner over the entrance to MainStreet Plaza

Give Grandly 050623 Joan Bacon of the Grant County Chapter of Back Country Horsemen of America burns a brand into a slice of wood.

Give Grandly 050623 At the Chiricahua Apache Nation Foundation booth, from left Joe Saenz, Bill Bradford, and Anthony Stewart drum.

Give Grandly 050623 At the Mimbres Region Arts Council table, Theo Cramm, 9, gets a clay print of his hand cut out by Meliani Diaz-Urbina for the Youth Mural Project

Give Grandly 050623 Folks go from booth to booth donating and chatting with representatives of nonprofits

Give Grandly 050623 Some of the 63 vendor booths were on the other side of the plaza

Give Grandly 050623 MainStreet Pocket Park had more booths to visit.

Give Grandly 050623 Grant County Community Foundation also accepted donations and kept tally of everyone else's totals. Seated from left are Board Member Shelby Hallmark, Coordinator Mick Smith holding daughter Ollie Ann Dean Arenivar, and standing: Foundation Director Bernadette Smyth, Mick's sister Alli Henegan, and Ollie's father Carlos Arenivar

IMG_6899.jpg https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Give-Grandly-050623/IMG_6899.jpg

In early donations prior to the Give Grandly event when all the nonprofits set up tables and booths at the MainStreet Plaza in downtown Silver City, the funds totaled about $50,000. After Saturday's event, the total rose to about $160,000. But the overall goal is to surpass last year's total of $230,000. If you have not yet donated, visit the list below and go to Give Grandly's website to make your contribution.

Sixty-three nonprofits and their multitude of causes, including animal welfare, arts and culture, community wellbeing, domestic violence, historic preservation, education and youth engagement, border programs, environmental, and food security, benefit from your donations. This is the largest fund-raising event for many of the groups. Be as generous as you can.

This is the complete list of nonprofits that continue to accept donations through May 26, 2023 at https://www.givegrandly.org/ or personally to the groups.

Animal Welfare

End of the Road Ranch Rescue

High Desert Humane Society

Arts and Culture

Chiricahua Apache National Foundation

Gila/Mimbres Community Radio (KURU)

Grant County Art Guild

Mimbres Region Arts Council

Silver Chorale

Silver City Art Association

Silver City Community Theatre

Silver City Museum Society

Southwest New Mexico ACT

Southwest Print Fiesta

Southwest Regional Museum of Art and Art Center

Southwest Word Fiesta

SW Women's Fiber Arts Collective

Community Wellbeing

Crooked Forest Institute

End of Life Options New Mexico

Gila Chapter of Back Country Horsemen

Gila Community & Tourism Development Inc

Grant County Community Foundation

LGBT Grant County

Lotus Center

Mimbres Valley Health Action League (MVHAL)

PFLAG Silver City

Silver Regional Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS)

Supporting People In Need (SPIN)

Western Institute for Lifelong Learning

Domestic Violence

El Refugio, Inc.

Historic Preservation

Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society Inc.

Imogen F. Wilson Education Foundation

Silver City MainStreet Project

Education/ Youth Engagement

Aldo Leopold Charter School Foundation

Community Partnership for Children

Future Forge Inc.

Gila Valley Library

Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest

Guadalupe Montessori School

Imagination Library of Grant County, Inc.

Literacy Link-Leamos

Maverick Movement

Southwest Adolescent Group (SWAG)

Southwest New Mexico STEM Roadshow

The Bike Works

The Science Education Initiative of Grant County

WNMU Foundation

Youth Mural Project

Border Programs

Border Justice Project Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Silver City

Border Partners

Environmental

Advocates for Snake Preservation

Friends of City of Rocks State Park

Gila Native Plant Society

Gila Resources Information Project (GRIP)

Hermosa Project (Natural Curiosity)

Heart of the Gila

Mother Tree Food & Forest

New Mexico Land Conservancy

Quetzalcoatl Temple

Silver City Recycles

Upper Gila Watershed Alliance (UGWA)

Food Security

National Center for Frontier Communities

Silver City Gospel Mission

Southwest NM Seed Library c/o NCFC

The Commons: Center for Food Security and Sustainability