Give Grandly deemed success on Saturday 050623

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 08 May 2023 08 May 2023

Donors may continue to donate to their favorite nonprofit organizations

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Give Grandly 050623 Give Grandly 050623 Give Grandly 050623 Give Grandly 050623 Give Grandly 050623 Give Grandly 050623 Give Grandly 050623 Give Grandly 050623 IMG_6899.jpg

Give Grandly 050623

In early donations prior to the Give Grandly event when all the nonprofits set up tables and booths at the MainStreet Plaza in downtown Silver City, the funds totaled about $50,000. After Saturday's event, the total rose to about $160,000. But the overall goal is to surpass last year's total of $230,000. If you have not yet donated, visit the list below and go to Give Grandly's website to make your contribution.

Sixty-three nonprofits and their multitude of causes, including animal welfare, arts and culture, community wellbeing, domestic violence, historic preservation, education and youth engagement, border programs, environmental, and food security, benefit from your donations. This is the largest fund-raising event for many of the groups. Be as generous as you can.

This is the complete list of nonprofits that continue to accept donations through May 26, 2023 at https://www.givegrandly.org/ or personally to the groups.

Animal Welfare
End of the Road Ranch Rescue
High Desert Humane Society

Arts and Culture
Chiricahua Apache National Foundation
Gila/Mimbres Community Radio (KURU)
Grant County Art Guild
Mimbres Region Arts Council
Silver Chorale
Silver City Art Association
Silver City Community Theatre
Silver City Museum Society
Southwest New Mexico ACT
Southwest Print Fiesta
Southwest Regional Museum of Art and Art Center
Southwest Word Fiesta
SW Women's Fiber Arts Collective

Community Wellbeing
Crooked Forest Institute
End of Life Options New Mexico
Gila Chapter of Back Country Horsemen
Gila Community & Tourism Development Inc
Grant County Community Foundation
LGBT Grant County
Lotus Center
Mimbres Valley Health Action League (MVHAL)
PFLAG Silver City
Silver Regional Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS)
Supporting People In Need (SPIN)
Western Institute for Lifelong Learning

Domestic Violence
El Refugio, Inc.

Historic Preservation
Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society Inc.
Imogen F. Wilson Education Foundation
Silver City MainStreet Project

Education/ Youth Engagement
Aldo Leopold Charter School Foundation
Community Partnership for Children
Future Forge Inc.
Gila Valley Library
Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest
Guadalupe Montessori School
Imagination Library of Grant County, Inc.
Literacy Link-Leamos
Maverick Movement
Southwest Adolescent Group (SWAG)
Southwest New Mexico STEM Roadshow
The Bike Works
The Science Education Initiative of Grant County
WNMU Foundation
Youth Mural Project

Border Programs
Border Justice Project Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Silver City
Border Partners

Environmental
Advocates for Snake Preservation
Friends of City of Rocks State Park
Gila Native Plant Society
Gila Resources Information Project (GRIP)
Hermosa Project (Natural Curiosity)
Heart of the Gila
Mother Tree Food & Forest
New Mexico Land Conservancy
Quetzalcoatl Temple
Silver City Recycles
Upper Gila Watershed Alliance (UGWA)

Food Security
National Center for Frontier Communities
Silver City Gospel Mission
Southwest NM Seed Library c/o NCFC
The Commons: Center for Food Security and Sustainability

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 