Donors may continue to donate to their favorite nonprofit organizations
Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy
The Give Grandly banner over the entrance to MainStreet Plaza
Joan Bacon of the Grant County Chapter of Back Country Horsemen of America burns a brand into a slice of wood.
At the Chiricahua Apache Nation Foundation booth, from left Joe Saenz, Bill Bradford, and Anthony Stewart drum.
At the Mimbres Region Arts Council table, Theo Cramm, 9, gets a clay print of his hand cut out by Meliani Diaz-Urbina for the Youth Mural Project
Folks go from booth to booth donating and chatting with representatives of nonprofits
Some of the 63 vendor booths were on the other side of the plaza
MainStreet Pocket Park had more booths to visit.
Grant County Community Foundation also accepted donations and kept tally of everyone else's totals. Seated from left are Board Member Shelby Hallmark, Coordinator Mick Smith holding daughter Ollie Ann Dean Arenivar, and standing: Foundation Director Bernadette Smyth, Mick's sister Alli Henegan, and Ollie's father Carlos Arenivar
In early donations prior to the Give Grandly event when all the nonprofits set up tables and booths at the MainStreet Plaza in downtown Silver City, the funds totaled about $50,000. After Saturday's event, the total rose to about $160,000. But the overall goal is to surpass last year's total of $230,000. If you have not yet donated, visit the list below and go to Give Grandly's website to make your contribution.
Sixty-three nonprofits and their multitude of causes, including animal welfare, arts and culture, community wellbeing, domestic violence, historic preservation, education and youth engagement, border programs, environmental, and food security, benefit from your donations. This is the largest fund-raising event for many of the groups. Be as generous as you can.
This is the complete list of nonprofits that continue to accept donations through May 26, 2023 at https://www.givegrandly.org/ or personally to the groups.
Animal Welfare
End of the Road Ranch Rescue
High Desert Humane Society
Arts and Culture
Chiricahua Apache National Foundation
Gila/Mimbres Community Radio (KURU)
Grant County Art Guild
Mimbres Region Arts Council
Silver Chorale
Silver City Art Association
Silver City Community Theatre
Silver City Museum Society
Southwest New Mexico ACT
Southwest Print Fiesta
Southwest Regional Museum of Art and Art Center
Southwest Word Fiesta
SW Women's Fiber Arts Collective
Community Wellbeing
Crooked Forest Institute
End of Life Options New Mexico
Gila Chapter of Back Country Horsemen
Gila Community & Tourism Development Inc
Grant County Community Foundation
LGBT Grant County
Lotus Center
Mimbres Valley Health Action League (MVHAL)
PFLAG Silver City
Silver Regional Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS)
Supporting People In Need (SPIN)
Western Institute for Lifelong Learning
Domestic Violence
El Refugio, Inc.
Historic Preservation
Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society Inc.
Imogen F. Wilson Education Foundation
Silver City MainStreet Project
Education/ Youth Engagement
Aldo Leopold Charter School Foundation
Community Partnership for Children
Future Forge Inc.
Gila Valley Library
Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest
Guadalupe Montessori School
Imagination Library of Grant County, Inc.
Literacy Link-Leamos
Maverick Movement
Southwest Adolescent Group (SWAG)
Southwest New Mexico STEM Roadshow
The Bike Works
The Science Education Initiative of Grant County
WNMU Foundation
Youth Mural Project
Border Programs
Border Justice Project Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Silver City
Border Partners
Environmental
Advocates for Snake Preservation
Friends of City of Rocks State Park
Gila Native Plant Society
Gila Resources Information Project (GRIP)
Hermosa Project (Natural Curiosity)
Heart of the Gila
Mother Tree Food & Forest
New Mexico Land Conservancy
Quetzalcoatl Temple
Silver City Recycles
Upper Gila Watershed Alliance (UGWA)
Food Security
National Center for Frontier Communities
Silver City Gospel Mission
Southwest NM Seed Library c/o NCFC
The Commons: Center for Food Security and Sustainability