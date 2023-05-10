PHOENIX, AZ, May 10, 2023 - Richard Adkerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Freeport-McMoRan, has been selected for induction into the National Mining Hall of Fame in recognition of his lifetime contributions to the company and the global mining industry.



Adkerson has been a long- time champion of responsible mining. As a founding member and past Chair of the International Council on Mining and Metals, he advanced initiatives to strengthen environmental and social performance in the mining sector. Today, all 12 of the company's copper producing sites globally have achieved the Copper Mark, a comprehensive responsible production assurance framework, developed specifically for the copper industry.

Adkerson was the primary architect of the "dream come true" acquisition of Phelps Dodge Corporation in a $26 billion transaction that created one of the world's largest publicly traded copper companies. More than 15 years later, he has continued to lead the company and champion its reputation as a responsible producer and leader in technological advances.

Freeport now supplies 9 percent of the world's copper and 57 percent of U.S. production, which is critical to enable technologies of the future and support the transition to a low-carbon economy. Adkerson's competitive spirit, deep understanding of the mining business and common sense has allowed him to leverage the good times and sustain the company through recessions, turbulent geopolitical situations, and a global pandemic.

Promoting the safety and the well-being of employees and their communities has been a top priority for Adkerson. His commitment to transparency, ethics, and the ripple effect of his decisions on employees, communities, and the environment has been the heart of his success.

He and other 2023 inductees will be honored at the 2023 induction gala scheduled for October 28 in Aurora, Colo.