Santa Clara splash park opens

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 17 May 2023 17 May 2023

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting May 11, 2023. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson attended.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting with the change of moving roll call after closed session.

The council approved the minutes from the April 27, 2023, meeting.

The council approved the April 2023 department reports.

Mayor's report

Bauch said he had made an error last meeting saying that the assistant fire chief position would be advertised in house. He found out that the fire chief provides them with a recommendation first. The position will not be posted, and they will wait for the recommendation at the next meeting.

The splash park will open on May 17, 2023. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said they had passed inspection that day. The park will also be open Memorial Day weekend unless they have thunder and lighting storms.

Amador said music in the park would start in June, and they would have a schedule available soon.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel issues and pending or anticipated litigation.

The council came back into open session and only legal matters had been discussed and no actions had taken place.

New Business

Robby Ramirez had requested to be placed on the agenda to discuss the animal control ordinance. "My dog got picked up in my yard and had not been out at large." He said he had been to court and not had any response and wanted to know what was happening. Bauch said they could not discuss his complaint because of it being an ongoing investigation. He told him if he wanted to discuss the ordinance and any suggestions that would be fine. Ramirez said, "I don't need any changes just need the ordinance followed." Bauch said they currently have been working on the ordinance and making adjustments and that any suggestions he had would be welcomed. Ramirez said "I want it followed and you are not following it. I made a complaint and have not been contacted and it is past the five days the ordinance says." Bauch and Hudman didn't have knowledge of anything that said five days. Bauch told him he would be contacted when the investigation had been done. Hudman said the village attorney had eye surgery and had not been able to continue her investigation but would be soon.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments none currently.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc. none currently.

Next meetings

Budget meeting will be held Thursday May 25, 2023, at 5:00 pm
Second regular meeting will be held Thursday May 25, 2023, at 6:00 pm
First regular meeting will be held Thursday June 8, 2023

Meeting Adjourned

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 