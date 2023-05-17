By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting May 11, 2023. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson attended.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting with the change of moving roll call after closed session.

The council approved the minutes from the April 27, 2023, meeting.

The council approved the April 2023 department reports.

Mayor's report

Bauch said he had made an error last meeting saying that the assistant fire chief position would be advertised in house. He found out that the fire chief provides them with a recommendation first. The position will not be posted, and they will wait for the recommendation at the next meeting.

The splash park will open on May 17, 2023. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said they had passed inspection that day. The park will also be open Memorial Day weekend unless they have thunder and lighting storms.

Amador said music in the park would start in June, and they would have a schedule available soon.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel issues and pending or anticipated litigation.

The council came back into open session and only legal matters had been discussed and no actions had taken place.

New Business

Robby Ramirez had requested to be placed on the agenda to discuss the animal control ordinance. "My dog got picked up in my yard and had not been out at large." He said he had been to court and not had any response and wanted to know what was happening. Bauch said they could not discuss his complaint because of it being an ongoing investigation. He told him if he wanted to discuss the ordinance and any suggestions that would be fine. Ramirez said, "I don't need any changes just need the ordinance followed." Bauch said they currently have been working on the ordinance and making adjustments and that any suggestions he had would be welcomed. Ramirez said "I want it followed and you are not following it. I made a complaint and have not been contacted and it is past the five days the ordinance says." Bauch and Hudman didn't have knowledge of anything that said five days. Bauch told him he would be contacted when the investigation had been done. Hudman said the village attorney had eye surgery and had not been able to continue her investigation but would be soon.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments none currently.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc. none currently.

Next meetings

Budget meeting will be held Thursday May 25, 2023, at 5:00 pm

Second regular meeting will be held Thursday May 25, 2023, at 6:00 pm

First regular meeting will be held Thursday June 8, 2023

Meeting Adjourned



