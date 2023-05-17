By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a special meeting May 11, 2023. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance at the meeting included councilors Eloy Medina, Frances Gonzales, and Jose Diaz. Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva didn’t attend.

The council approved the agenda.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel matters and stipends for the fire department.

The council came back from closed session.

Action items resulting from closed session.

Euphemio Gonzalez, fire chief, asked the council about the rescue truck and the need for two representatives to pick it up and because of if being an early flight, they had to go the day before. Diaz told him this had not been on the agenda, and they could not discuss it but to contact Marlena Valenzuela, city clerk, and she would take care of it for him.

The council approved the hire of Jerry Andazola as a mechanic.

The council approved the stipends for the fire department. They will follow the recommendation and do the $25 per call. The council will also wait for a plan from Gonzalez, fire chief, to pay the restitution for the past, if they want to do full pay or credit for time. Diaz and Gonzales mentioned this would be paid with a grant received specifically for this. They asked Gonzales to have the plan for the next meeting and have it put on the agenda.

The budget work session will take place May 22, 2023, at 5:00 pm

The regular meeting will take place May 22, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Meeting adjourned.