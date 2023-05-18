By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers responded Saturday, May 13, 2023, at about 4:43 p.m., to a breaking and entering call at 138 Sheriff’s Posse Road. The caller told the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority dispatcher that she had caught two males breaking into her father’s storge shed. She said the two males were now sitting on a hill east of her father’s property.

According to an SCPD incident report, the responding officers made contact with the female caller who stated the two males had left the hill and walked into the Walmart parking lot, so she had driven to the parking lot and took photos of the pair.

As an officer was on the way to the Walmart parking lot, they officer saw one of the males crossing Highway 180 toward Hatch Toyota. The male identified himself as Sean Gueffroy, 31, whose address was listed in the report as homeless, Silver City. Being advised by GCRDA that Gueffroy had an active warrant, Gueffroy was placed under arrest and handcuffed but resisted being placed in the rear seat of a patrol vehicle.

According to the report, Gueffroy denied being at the storage shed at 138 Sheriff’s Posse Road or being with a second male. However, when the caller saw Gueffroy in the police unit, she was able to identify him as one of the males caught breaking into her father’s shed. The father advised the officers Gueffroy had broken the lock on the storage shed with a metal bar.

A backpack worn by Gueffroy was searched and a black plastic container containing a green glass smoking pipe and a plastic baggie containing a white crystal-like substance, which later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, was found.

According to the report, Gueffroy is being charged with breaking and entering; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer; and criminal damage to property. Gueffroy was booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

According to GCDC staff, Gueffroy was released on May 15 by Magistrate Judge Garwood on two bonds totaling $2,000.