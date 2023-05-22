[Editor's Note: Many thanks to Patricia Cano for these comprehensive notes on what everyone said at the townhall. If you are interested in joining the task force Cano has set up please contact her at gccitizenstaskforce@gmail.com or call 575-590-3016.]

NOTES FROM TOWN HALL ON HOMELESSNESS IN GRANT COUNTY

May 16, 2023, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center

Silver City Mayor Pro Tem Guadalupe Cano opened the meeting by welcoming everyone present and introducing Grant County Commission Chairman Chris Ponce and Grant County Treasurer Patrick Cohn who were also hosting the meeting. She explained that everyone who signed in to speak would be given 3 minutes to speak and that Patrick Cohn would be taking the microphone to them and holding it for them. At the end of two minutes, Ms. Cano would hold up a blue sheet of paper and at the end of the minutes allotted, she would hold up a red sheet of paper and would call on the next person. Ms. Cano mentioned that District Attorney Michael Rentería, Representative Luis Terrazas and Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner had contacted her and indicated they would not be attending because of prior commitments. Guests who had accepted the invitation to listen to the community's comments regarding homelessness in the county and would be listening from the tables facing the audience were introduced. These included District 4 County Commissioner Gerald Billings, District 3 Town Councilor José Ray, Jr., District 1 Town Councilor Rudy Bencomo, District 2 Town Councilor Nicholas Prince, District 5 Commissioner Harry Brown, Assistant District Attorney Tim Aldrich, and Codes Enforcement Officers Manuel Jaure and Vicky Toney. Silver Schools Superintendent Will Hawkins and Silver City Assistant Town Manager James Marshall joined the group later in the evening.

Speaker #1 The first person who was called on to speak was Delfina Jiménez who read a letter. It is included here in its entirety:

My name is Delfina Jiménez. My mom lives on N. Gold Street. She is 86 hears old, lives alone and needs support of a walker to get around. Her name is Isabel Martínez.

SPIN came into being in February of 2020, during the pandemic. Even though that lockdown is over for the rest of us, my mom and her neighbors are still under lockdown! Literally! On May 3, 2023 Chief Portillo said in the Silver City Daily Press and I quote: "All criminal activity including violent crimes, property theft and illegal drugs go hand in hand."

That's exactly what we have coming out of SPIN – the homeless shelter. A shelter should be able to help those in need; however, does it have a system of safety and no tolerance for drug use in mind so it doesn't enable and support the homeless to continue to use and abuse a helping hand? Our community needs to be mindful and careful that we are not making a safe haven for the homeless (that they can use and abuse a system that enables drug use), which then brings criminal activity. We also don't want to create a community that will be a future tent city for the homeless. That's not good for our community residents or businesses. Drug testing should be done at SPIN. Who is inspecting the place and who holds them accountable to be following regulations and who makes the regulations?

We need more of an increase in law enforcement patrols due to criminal activity and violence. We really shouldn't need it if the homeless who are breaking the laws would be held accountable by the judicial system. There is no enforcement of the laws because the rights of the homeless have taken over the rights of the community. Because of the non-enforcement of the judicial system we are seeing the lawlessness in our community. If the homeless are incompetent, they should be court ordered to behavioral health in Las Vegas, NM to get help.

Are the police giving the homeless a drug test when they are picked up for causing disturbances? I want to thank the Silver City Police Department for being there when called for our protection. They do what they can. I feel bad that they take the brunt of the blame that the judicial system causes. Check the statistics. Criminal activity is at its highest on our side of town due to SPIN! Who bought this place and donated it? Do they live in the neighborhood?

It is my mom's experience and I see this as a racist issue. The shelter was dumped on the Hispanic side of town. It should be placed close to Los Griegos and see how they would put up with it. They would not have given it a chance. We weren't told what, when and where all this happened. It was just put there without the neighborhood having a voice. We don't know if ordinances and zones were changed and if so, when? The pandemic didn't allow anyone to go anywhere, maybe that's why it was done at this time.

Speaker #2 Lorrie Guerra

She has lived in the neighborhood where SPIN is located for 30 years. She and her husband have had to install security cameras, gates, chains and locks. They have no peace of mind and they do not feel safe. They find trash and needles all over the neighborhood. There are cars constantly coming and going on their street (Gold Street) . What about the mental health of the residents of the neighborhood? Her husband was attacked by a homeless person right outside of their gate. They have tried to contact Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales about the situation but have been unable to reach him.

Speaker #3 – Henry Guerra

Mr. Guerra expressed himself with a great deal of anger. "I'm tired! I'm not gonna put up with it! I am gonna take care of them!" Let's find solutions or get them the hell out of our neighborhood! It ends now! No more violence!"

Speaker #4 – Tony Ramírez

Mr. Ramírez has lived in Silver City all his life, on Gold Street and on 11th Street. This used to be gang county and the activity was reported. He said someone took offense because he called the homeless "those people". He became emotional as he described how his property is now completely enclosed. Even the delivery people cannot come in to his property. The homeless are always walking in front of his property. His biggest fear is that someone is going to get hurt

Speaker #5 – Lorraine Perea

She has been in Silver City 4 years and she has called the police to pick up the homeless.

Speaker #6 – Mike Perea

He has been back in Silver City for a year and a half. He has relatives who live in the neighborhood. They are very vigilant and concerned. He is hoping for solutions.

Speaker #7 – Georgia Rivera

She resides on N. Gold Street. People in her neighborhood do not feel safe. There is loitering, there have been break in, persons on the street with knives and guns, persons walking around in their underwear. The SPIN facility attracts rif raf. She has compassion, but after what she has experienced, she has an outlook of cynicism. She mentioned that a dead body had been found outside the SPIN shelter. An apparent OD. Why was the shelter placed in a residential area? Some have left because they do not feel safe.

Speaker #8 – James Harris

He also resides on N. Gold Street and is the son of Georgia Rivera. He is the 4th generation that has lived in that home. He is autistic and cares a great deal about his neighbors. He constantly hears screaming coming from the SPIN shelter. There is a Baptist Church in the neighborhood and the homeless are living in the entry way. He has witnessed them fornicating on holy ground and taking a dump next to his wall. His next-door neighbor, Henry, was assaulted. There was a person with a gun threatening another neighbor. There is a video about that situation. Mr. Harris says the situation is the neighborhood is getting ridiculous.

Speaker #9 - Pete Magdaleno

He resides on N. Gold Street. He said his neighborhood has many issues. He became emotional as he expressed that his dad and his wife were recently found dead in their home. He is now having to keep an eye on his dad's place. He says there needs to be a solution because someone is going to get hurt. There are many elderly in the neighborhood and he is asking for help. He said he has called Howie Morales.

Speaker #10 - Desireé Cohn

She resides on E. Kelly Street. She and her husband have four children and her mother also lives with them. Her mother has to be alone during the day and will not go outside because she is afraid. Her children cannot be outside. Two men came into her yard and one approached her. Recently, her nephews witnessed Mr. Guerra being attacked. She would like to get help for the shelter and for her neighborhood.

Speaker #11 – Joy Leatherman

She was an addict and she is now a Master Community Worker. She lived on 6th Street and her house was vandalized. She says SPIN needs more help and more resources. The homeless are God's people and as Christians we have to love them.

Speaker #12 = Michelle Grayless Warnack

She has been working at the SPIN shelter for 4 years, first as an intern and then she was hired. Three years ago they began the first seasonal shelter because of a lack of housing. Some say the shelter has reduced crime. The programming helps them to be mentally active. They are working on getting a gated community for those who have mental health issues. The shelter currently provides shelter, 2 meals a day, disability services, laundry, showers and much more.

Speaker #13 – Silver Tabor

She has been coordinating services at SPIN with Christina Wolford and is a case manager. They provide support services for the community, including help with food stamps, free clothing, etc. For clients with Medicaid they provide transportation. They help clients learn to make decisions, teach them creative expression. They have transitional houses for men and women, many programs and Bible studies.

Speaker #14 – Hal Lemoyne

He is connected to SPIN. They are helping him put his life back together and he wants to be a business owner. There are many who are having to be evicted from SPIN.

Speaker #15 - Lydia Villegas

She resides on Corbin Street and she has a business downtown – LV Studio. She started Fight Like a Girl, with the concept of "See Something – Do Something". She says it is not a crime to be homeless but if you commit a crime, you should be held accountable. There are not enough resources to help the homeless. Lydia's parents had someone squatting in their home for 4 days. The person was arrested but then set free. Then the person was squatting in a neighbor's house. She is concerned because many of the neighbors are elderly. She herself cruises the neighborhood every morning before she starts her day to check on everyone. She is concerned because people will want to take the law into their own hands. Everything has been stolen out of her own yard and the homeless are using her back yard to get from one end of the street to another.

Speaker #16 - Jo Ann Salcido

The problem is everywhere. She had her home ransacked but not by a homeless person. Were it not for SPIN, things would be much worse. The county and the city need to work together to find solutions and a task force is needed.,

Speaker #17 – Martha Blacklock

She has lived here for 15 years. Her house is closest to 6th Street. She sees the homeless going up and down the hill, but she has never felt or been threatened. She speaks to them and sometimes they respond. Her neighbor's house was broken into but not by a homeless person. She suggests that there be a $1.00 surcharge on lodgers' tax that would be put into a fund to help with homelessness because SPIN cannot do everything.

Speaker #18 – Dr. Barbara Mora

Dr. Mora read a letter which is provided here in its entirety:

Comments for the Town Hall Meeting on Homelessness. I, Barbara Mora, am a board member of SPIN: Supporting People in Need. I also volunteer for the St. Francis Associates for the Needy, which is a ministry of the St. Francis Newman Center here in Silver City. There are many other support agencies and providers in this community and most collaborate with each other. The extent of the services is beyond the scope of this letter, but is available on request.

I applaud the efforts of this Town Hall meeting to bring together all concerned citizens to address issues of homelessness in our community, which of course, is a concern throughout the country as well.

I hope this effort will proceed with respect for all, and deep listening! I also hope that research into evidence based best practices will be utilized. I'm including some Fact Sheets from the National Alliance to end Homelessness. They and the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness have many resources to offer.

I especially hope that these efforts will include people with lived experience at every level of decision making, as it has shown to be the most effective strategy to finding safe solutions,

Respectfully submitted,

Barbara Mora

May 16, 2023

Note: The fact sheet Dr. Mora provided is included at the end of the notes

Speaker #19 – Mitch Barsh

Mr. Barsh is also a board member of SPIN. He was not wanting to run a homeless shelter, but he stepped up. It is a difficult population to deal with. The first year, the city provided a house, but SPIN operates without help from the city. As far as solutions, it will be important to determine where the funding is going to come from, where it is going to be located (as nobody wants it in their neighborhood) and who is going to run it.

Speaker #20 – William Lloyd

Mr. Lloyd owns Lloyd's Studio which is located at 306 Broadway. He has had his own dealing with the homeless. It would be good if everyone behaved, but those with addictions don't belong in neighborhoods. He suggested that the city provide a facility for those with addictions and mental health issues. He referred to a studio here where there were approximately 30 people doing drugs and he took the Mayor there. We can solve this as a group so that everyone gets taken care of.

Speaker #21 – Sharla Lefkowitz-Oberg

Ms. Oberg is with the Visitor Center and the Silver City Mainstreet Project. She said they are dealing with issues of safety at the Visitor Center and it is very hard to find employees and volunteers. It is a challenge for them to keep the visitors safe and comfortable.

Speaker #22 – Noah Cook

He is concerned with how the community is perceiving the homeless. The restrooms in town are constantly trashed. This has caused the restroom at the Visitor Center to be closed.

Speaker #23 – Michael White

Mr. White was violently attacked by a homeless man in Truth or Consequences. The SPIN shelter brought him here and he was finally able to leave the property. He has watched the homeless be shunned and treated like second class citizens. He has gone to the park and he believes the homeless should feel safe in the park.

Speaker #24 - Chris Arzate

Mr. Arzate resides on N. Gold Street and is a business owner. He has Casitas on his property. He related an incident where a gentleman with a gun came on his property and pulled a gun on him and pointed the gun at his wife, who was outside watering and smoking a cigarette. He now has to carry his gun when he checks his mail. The person who pulled a gun on him was arrested but he is out of jail and still carrying a gun. This evening, before coming to this meeting, he saw him coming out of the SPIN shelter and still carrying a gun. He suggests that the District Attorney's Office needs to do more than catch and release. He complains about the homeless coming and going at all hours. He believes drug testing should be required at the shelter. He questions whether the board is really aware of what goes on at the shelter. Everyone in the neighborhood is tired of the situation.

Speaker #25 - Jada Arzate

Mrs. Arzate is a business owner and says it is scary when there are persons with guns on her porch. The homeless often ask them for jobs, but then they find crack pipes on the ground on their property. The community needs to get help for the mentally unstable. She questions whether the SPIN shelter is monitored. She says that other places are not open day and night. She applauds those who have gotten back on their feet but questions whether others are being helped or enabled.

Speaker #26 – JoAnn Holgert

She has been in Silver City for 3 years. She has volunteered at the Gospel Mission and was a volunteer in Tucson. She has a daughter with mental illness who is currently homeless. She is convinced that homelessness is the result of mental illness and that addiction comes from negative coping skills. Her daughter was in a facility that had rules and she is now more successful. She has tried to bring education to parents. She believes you can't start to deal with homelessness unless you start with the children. What is needed here is a crisis center.

Speaker #27 – Christina Wolford Castillo is the Director of SPIN. She read a letter that is presented here in its entirety:

Homelessness affects individuals and families across all groups and ethnicities. It's a multifaceted issue that requires solutions from government agencies, non-profits, and the private sector to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable housing.

As an expert in my field, I have identified many ways we can implement or advocate for systems change to better serve this high barrier population. First, at the state level, policy regarding mental illness and involuntary commitment need revision. Funding needs to be in place for transportation to nearby facilities for the hospital and police feel equipped to spend the time necessary for evaluation and transportation, keeping psychotic people off the streets during episodes. Second, also at the state level, reimbursement for Social Work services needs attention, as unlicensed paraprofessionals are reimbursed at the same rate as a Clinical Social Worker with tons of schooling and clinical hours.

At the local level, Support for PSH [Permanent Supportive Housing]. PSH is the only housing first model that is proven to work, with the population that is very difficult to house. It is a best practice, and our development team is ready to expand into Silver City. Second, at the local level, support for services that currently exist to address the issue could make housing people increasingly possible.

Some immediate solutions include increasing city and county funding for services at the shelter (which has 3 bathrooms and no outhouse thanks to our very generous community members). Also, the shelter which has become a behavioral health agency is on track for being THE MODEL that the state follows.

And lastly, I invite you all to get involved and learn about what is already happening to learn about the gaps in service that exist. I would invite each of you or at least one of you, to join our development team for PSH.

Christina Wolford Castillo, LCSW

Speaker #28 – Mark Cramer

Mr. Cramer is a small business owner who moved here 20 years ago. His wife has volunteered as the treasurer for the Gospel Mission. He knows people who have done damage, he knows some squatters. He says what we want is to take back our community. This is a beautiful city and this is not what we want people to see when they come here.

Speaker #29 –Therese Higgins

Ms. Higgins has a store downtown. Someone just broke her window and smashed the wall. She says the quality of her building has gone down. She suspects it was a lady who spent 3 to 5 hours in her store.

Speaker #30 – Sara Davies

Some of Ms. Davies' suggestions included opening up the public restrooms downtown, better in-patient care for mental health, and more mental health services.

Speaker #31 – Laura Aubry

Ms. Aubry lives near SPIN and she has a business. She is speaking as a mother. Her daughter was the child involved in the attempted kidnapping. She had an employee who was assaulted by a homeless person and the police refused to deal with it because there were only three officers on duty and they might get another call. There is a catch and release program in the state that is a problem. People are not getting the help they need. If persons are deemed incompetent, what is being done for these people? We are in a crisis and we need a task force. She would like to be part of a task force. People's basic needs are not being taken care of.

Speaker #32 – Georgianna Duarte

Ms. Duarte was kind enough to share the notes below from which she spoke:

Thank you for this meeting and for all the work that the city leadership and the staff at SPIN have done. It is my hope that these concerns translate into action and a task force with goals, strategic partners and timelines are identified. We are here because we love our city whether it's two years or fifty years. Homelessness is a reality that requires the whole village. I'm all over the city with my dog Dimitri and there are the high frequency areas of homeless…mischief. Homelessness is not a crime, the aggression, violence and breaking the law are. Mental health and drugs seem to be the crisis. I left Las Cruces in '94 due to gang violence and the gangs shooting up my middle son's school bus for so many years. I returned to New Mexico full of hope, but with realistic awareness of the profound homeless challenges. Collaboration is critical. After partnering with Ozanam Center in Brownsville for 23 years. Chavez Lane. Occasionally they come out of the ditch and urinate in public. Arby's drug sales and homeless screaming and talking to invisible folks, which translate to mental health issues. Homeless Socks, shelter and compassion, resources and appropriate and compassionate enforcement. Partnership with motels like Deming has begun. Housing: Hotel. State assistance in referrals. Since Silver City does not have the infrastructure mental health facilities or clinics. City response to homeless as they enter Silver City, NM. A sign of Silver City services and limitations provided with phone numbers like Chicago airport has. Whatever services Silver City provides there must be clearly enforced regulations consistently. Aggression, violent, rolling around in the street is simply dangerous. Safety and humanity integrated throughout all decisions

Speaker #33 – Rosemary López

She said she is not complaining about the SPIN house, but they need to respect what we have here. They experience traffic at all hours and they have addicts on both sides. She says her parents, grandparents and great grandparents have worked hard for what they have and that needs to be respected. She spoke about an incident that occurred when she was working at Denny's. There was a man masturbating in the dining area at Denny's and she had to go tell him to stop. For us to be happy, we are asking for respect and to leave our stuff alone.

Speaker #34 – Dan Arsola

Mr. Arsola has properties on 12th and 13th Streets and it is difficult to keep an eye on both properties. There have been fires in abandoned homes and in the ditch and he is fearful that it will happen on his property. He says we need rules in order to co-exist with people. Things disappear in the middle of the night. He referred to a video showing a man coming out with a gun. He was arrested and he is back out again. He expressed the need for a curfew.

Speaker #35 – Kim Ryan

Ms. Ryan is the Cultural Coordinator at the Silco Theater. She talked about the Crooked Forest Institute that is looking to build homes. Housing is one solution. We also need mental health services and substance abuse treatment. She expressed her gratitude for everyone working to try to solve this.

Speaker #36 – Jean Robert Beffort

He has lived on Corbin and Market Streets for 35 years and he runs a studio downtown. He applauded the work of Vicky and Tomás (Codes Officers). He has witnessed the homeless camping out between Domino's and the building that has a mural, on commercial property. He says we need to report things.

Speaker #37 – Mick Smith

Ms. Smith has a history of social work and she did an internship at the Community of Hope. She has been homeless herself. She says we all have struggles and family members that have experienced mental illness. It is not easy to afford to live in this community. We are all here because we have compassion, but we do not have to reinvent the wheel. There are many non-profits here and two places that serve the unhoused. The problem is that we are asking them to take care of everything.

Speaker #38 – William Hawkins, Superintendent of Silver Consolidated Schools

Mr. Hawkins commented that we have homelessness in our schools. The district has access to funding to take care of homeless students and their families. The district is more than willing to make available the resources they have to help out.

Speaker #39 – Patricia Cano

Mrs. Cano referred to a letter to the editor she had written sometime back asking the County to start a task force. Because so much time has gone by and nothing has been done, although she is aware that the Grant County Health Council may be working on one, Mrs. Cano has decided to start her own task force. She read what the task force she had in mind would be: What is the Citizens' Task force on Homelessness in Grant County? The task force is a temporary group of citizens formed to tackle the challenges of meeting the needs and protecting the rights of those in our county who do not have permanent shelter, while protecting the rights of renters, property owners, merchants and citizens in general and ensuring the safety of all. The principal goal of the task force will be to develop a comprehensive plan from which to make recommendations and requests for funding to local municipal governments, the county government, the State Legislature, the national delegation and private organizations. A multidisciplinary approach will be used to find a balance between serving the unhoused, preserving the quality of life of all residents of the county, promoting tourism and supporting our business community. She invited members of the audience to pick up cards with her contact information if they wanted to provide further input to the task force:

Citizens' Task Force on Homelessness in Grant County

P.O. Box 817

Silver City, NM 88062

gccitizenstaskforce@gmail.com

575-590-3016

The following letter was presented to Mayor Pro Tem Cano at the meeting from someone who preferred not to speak. It is presented here in its entirety.

Hello. My name is Lorraine Alderette and I reside on Mountain View Rd. and Kidder. That's less than a mile from the SPIN shelter. My family and I have been at this residence for 10 years now. We have always felt safe raising our kids there until the shelter opened. Since then, we've seen countless homeless people wandering about our yard and our street. We've seen them fighting each other, being inappropriate with each other, and even seen them shooting up (drugs). We're constantly having to clean up our area because they are defecating all over the mountain. We're constantly having to pick up used toilet paper, clothing or needles. The phrase that always comes to mind is "out of sight, out of mind." The people who support this shelter located in a residential area are the ones who can say this phrase. They're the ones who get to go home and forget the mess that we have to clean up. We are taxpayers and feel as if we're the ones who have to fight for our community to be safe. We've spoken with Mayor Ladner regarding the trash on Mountain View Rd. It's getting worse by the day. I know these homeless people need assistance and the committee's help, but having this SPIN shelter in a residential area was not a good idea. They're walking throughout the mountain and seeking shelter in abandoned homes leaving other residents in fear for their neighborhood. Please help us come to an agreement for the sake of the town and those who want to make Silver City safe again.

Thank you for your time and understanding.

Lorraine Alderette

SUMMARY FROM TOWN HALL MEETING ON HOMELESSNESS

May 16, 2023

Challenges and Concerns

1. Fear of creating a safe haven for the homeless by providing services

2. Fear of enabling those with addictions

3. Fear of having a tent city

4. Problems caused by having a homeless shelter and transitional houses in residential areas

5. Residents of area near SPIN having to install security cameras, gates, chains and locks on their property

6. Much traffic on Gold Street at all hours of the day and night

7. Residents being attacked by the homeless on their own property

8. Residents having to carry firearms to feel safe checking their mail

9. Residents threatening to take matters into their own hands if nothing is done to help their neighborhood

10. Fear that someone is going to get hurt or killed

11. Properties near the SPIN shelter having to be completely enclosed for safety

12. Residents who live near SPIN shelter not feeling safe

13. Loitering

14. Break ins

15. Persons roaming the streets with knives and guns

16. Persons walking near the shelter in their underwear

17. Dead body (an apparent OD) found near the SPIN shelter

18. Constant screaming and noise coming from the shelter at all hours

19. Homeless living in entryway of Baptist Church on Gold Street

20. Residents witnessing fornicating in public

21. Homeless persons threatening residents with guns on their own property

22. Concern for the safety of the elderly

23. Residents who live near the SPIN shelter being afraid to go outside

24. Homeless going into private yards

25. Homeless persons attempting to break into homes

26. Many persons have to be evicted from SPIN

27. Squatting on private property

28. Homeless persons traipsing through people's yards

29. Those with addictions do not belong in the neighborhoods

30. Homeless doing drugs in studios and businesses

31. Safety issues caused at the Visitor Center by homeless persons

32. Concern about how the community is perceiving the homeless

33. Homeless are shunned and treated like second-class citizens

34. Person armed with a gun came out of the SPIN shelter

35. Need to keep psychotic persons off the streets during episodes

36. Not wanting homelessness to be the first thing visitors see

37. Windows in downtown businesses being broken by homeless persons

38. Public restrooms in the downtown area not being open

39. Police answering calls and refusing to help because there are only 3 officers on duty and the might get another call

40. Persons who work downtown being assaulted

41. Catch and release program is a problem.

42. People's basic needs are not being taken care of.

43. No respect for private property

44. Fear of arson on vacant properties

45. Fires in the ditches

46. Homeless persons camping out in town, in the ditches and the hills

47. We are asking SPIN and the Gospel Mission to do everything.

48. Homeless persons wandering the streets

49. Homeless persons fighting in the streets

50. Residents having to clean the messes left behind by the homeless, including feces, toilet paper, clothing, syringes, etc.

51. Residents witnessing persons shooting up in the streets

52. Homeless seeking shelter in abandoned homes and properties

NEEDS:

1. Need a Task Force with goals, strategic partners and timelines

2. Need for City and County to work together on solutions

3. Need more resources for SPIN

4. Need to research and utilize evidence based best practices

5. Need to include people with lived experiences at every level of decision making

6. Need to determine where funding will come from, where a facility/facilities will be located and who is going to run them

7. City and County need to provide a facility for those with addictions and mental health issues.

8. Need for the homeless to be safe in the park

9. Need to get help for the mentally unstable

10. To combat homelessness, you must start by educating the children.

11. Need a crisis center

12. Need for safe and affordable housing

13. At the state level, policies regarding mental illness need revision.

14. Funding for transportation to nearby mental health facilities

15. Hospital needs to be equipped and have the time for evaluation

16. Police need the time to transport persons to mental health facilities.

17. At the state level, reimbursement for social work services needs attention. Unlicensed paraprofessionals are receiving the same pay as clinical social workers.

18. Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH)

19. Need support for services that currently exist to address housing issues.

20. Need in-patient care for mental health

21. Need for collaboration is critical

22. Safety and humanity must be integrated throughout all decisions

23. Don't reinvent the wheel

MORE SOLUTIONS PROPOSED BY THE COMMUNITY:

1. Drug testing at SPIN

2. Increase in law enforcement presence

3. Homeless who are committing crimes should be held accountable for their behavior.

4. Curfew for all citizens

5. A $1.00 surcharge on lodgers' tax to be put into a fund for homelessness

6. Use hotels for housing

7. Appropriate and compassionate enforcement of laws

8. A sign listing all services in Silver City with phone numbers

9. Rules needed in order for the housed and the unhoused to co-exist

10. Crooked Forest Institute looking to build homes.

11. Provide adequate housing

12. Enlist the aid of the many non-profit organizations we have here.

QUESTIONS:

1. Who is inspecting the SPIN shelter?

2. Who is holding the SPIN shelter accountable?

3. Can the homeless who are deemed incompetent be sent to Las Vegas for evaluation?

4. Is the police department giving the homeless drug tests when they cause disturbances?

5. What is being done about the mental health of those who reside near the SPIN shelter?

6. Is the board of SPIN even aware of what goes on there?