The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested Jad Carver after responding to a shooing that occurred in Arenas Valley.
On May 28, 2023 at approximately 0846 hours, Deputies were dispatched to the area of 11843 Highway 180 east in regards to a shooting.
Carver was shooting at Michael Gomez as he was leaving his residence in his vehicle. Michael was taking the frontage road off of Monte Street traveling eastbound as another vehicle then drove in front of Michael's facing westbound blocking the road. Michael was able to reverse back onto Monte St. and drove back onto Highway 180. Michael alleges Carver pulled a gun out and opened fire on him in the median hitting Michael and his vehicle. Michael sustained non-life threatening injuries to his neck and right hand.
Carver was charged and arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle. He is currently being held at the Grant County Detention Center awaiting trial.