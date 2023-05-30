Photos, video and article by Lynn Janes

Memorial Day 2023 Fort Bayard National Cemetery Memorial Day A large American Flag flies over the ceremony. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM01.jpg

Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 The Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 Color Guard brought in the colors. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM02.jpg

Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 Posting the colors https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM03.jpg

Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 Marine Gunnery Master Sgt. Dean Beard salutes the American Flag https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM04.jpg

Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 Marine Corps League Chaplain Robert Lopez gives the invocation. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM05.jpg

Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 Marine Corps League member Danna Lopez explains the symbolism of the POW-MIA table https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM06.jpg

Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 Robert Lopez points out the various symbols on the POW-MIA table https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM07.jpg

Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 The Hi Lo Silvers sing The Armed Forces Medley. They are behind the forest of heads. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM08.jpg

Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 A Memorial Day wreath. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM09.jpg

Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 Congressman Gabriel Vasquez, NM District 2, served as one of the featured speakers for the ceremony. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM10.jpg

Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 The second featured speaker was Marine Danny Castillo. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM12.jpg

Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 Melanie Goodman represented U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan and read a statement from him about Memorial Day. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM13.jpg

Memorial Day Ceremony 2023 Arlena Conklin of Disabled Veterans of America read In Flanders Field, where many American soldiers were buried in World War I. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM14.jpg

Fort Bayard National Cemetery Memorial Day Marine Corps League Honor Guard fires the rifle salute toward the end of the ceremony https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM15.jpg

Memorial Day 2023 Fort Bayard National Cemetery director Philip Torres talks about changes that are planned for the facility. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM16.jpg

Memorial Day 2023 The American Flag flies proudly over the flag-adorned gravesites of veterans who served to preserve the freedom of the United States of America citizens. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Memorial-Day-2023/FBM17.jpg

Monday May 29, 2023, many gathered to remember and honor the people lost in service to our country.

Phillip Torres, cemetery manager, was master of ceremonies. Torres served in the Army and served in Desert Storm. The Marine Corps League, American Legion and Vietnam Veterans posted the colors.

Lorraine Anglin sang the national anthem and Roger Wright of American Legion Riders led the Pledge of Allegiance. Marine Corps Detachment 1328 Chaplain Robert Lopez gave the invocation.

Robert Lopez and Danna Lopez did the remembrance ceremony for prisoners of war and the missing in action. This ceremony explains what each symbol on the table means. The table is set for one who could not join, the tablecloth white to symbolize purity of intentions to respond to his country's call to arms, the single red rose to symbolize the family waiting for his return, a slice of lemon on the bread plate to symbolize the remembrance of their bitter fate, salt on the bread plate to symbolize the family tears, the upside down wine glass symbolizes there will be no wine until their joyous return, they are not here, the candle has been lit to illuminate their way home, the folded American flag reminds us many will never return and have paid the supreme sacrifice to ensure our freedom. "The Bible offers strength for those who cannot pray with us today. The chair is empty."

Hi Lo Silvers sang a medley of each military branch song.

A presentation of 17 wreaths took place.

Retired Chief John Sterle – Marine Corps League

Frank Donohue – POW – MIA

Ron Oglesby – US Army

Mark McDonald – US Marine Corps

Retired Captain Diane LeBlanc US Navy – US Navy

Chuck Whitley – US Air Force

John Pace – US Space Force

Ron Oglesby – US Coast Guard

Carolyn Holguin – Vietnam Veterans, American Legion Unit 18 Women's Auxiliary and Disabled American Veterans

Connie Shiver – Elks Lodge

Arlena Conklin – Disabled American Veterans Chapter 1

Lucy Whitmarsh – Jacob Bennett Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

Commander

Jacob Madrid – Gutierrez McBride VFW Post #12-212

Jennie Dogante and Representative Luis Terrazas – Terrazas Funeral Home

Rosemary Gutierrez -Bataan Death March

Phillip Torres – National Cemetery Administration

They recognized two Gold Star mothers, Mary Cowan and Kay Beeman.

They had two keynote speakers Senator Gabe Vasquez and Daniel Castillo.

Congressman Gabe Vasquez said, "I am privileged to be here today. Grant County and Fort Bayard have a rich history. You all represent what it means to live in a free country. New Mexico has a rich legacy of service to this country. More people per capita in New Mexico serve than in any other state. You should be proud."

He thanked Phillip Torres and the Fort Bayard Cemetery for the invitation to speak. He also thanked everyone for taking the time out of their day to celebrate the fallen comrades. "Today I reflect on the lives of our heroes that had their lives cut short. Our best answered the call not knowing if tomorrow might not be there for them but be there for us. They defended our freedom and our families." He thanked all the veterans for their service.

The second speaker Marine Daniel Castillo spoke. "I salute the veterans who served our great country. The gold star families have my deepest respect, gratitude, and prayers. Many in America view Memorial Day as the start of summer. The time for BBQ, picnics, camping trips or just the opportunity to enjoy a three-day weekend. For others it means Memorial Day sales at their favorite stores. Many well meaning people wish you a Happy Memorial Day. We have failed to convey the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Some of the confusion could come from not distinguishing the difference between Armed Forces Day, for those currently serving and wearing the uniform, Veterans Day, for those who have served and removed their uniform and Memorial Day for those who never got to remove that uniform. "It is anything but happy, it is a solemn occasion to pay respect to those brave men and women who lost their lives defending this nation. The origin of Memorial Day started 155 years ago but was first called Decoration Day to beautify the graves of soldiers that died in the Civil War. "It is a special and sacred day. We should take a moment to honor, both with grief and celebration. Their stories need to be told."

Melanie Goodman spoke on behalf of Senator Ben Ray Lujan. He had given her a letter to read. "On this day we honor the men and women that served our country so each of us can enjoy this day. We must never forget the service and history of our men and women. Luis Lujan, the senator's grandfather served in WWII. We owe our gratitude to them for their sacrifice."

Arlena Conklin read a poem called In Flanders Field. The poem had been written by John McCray in 1915 in honor of a comrade lost. He had been buried in Flanders Field. At the time the field had nothing but red poppies.

Hi Lo Silvers sang God Bless America and part way through they asked everyone to join in.

Robert Lopez read a benediction just before the Marine Corps League members fired the rifle salute, and Brian Gorog played Taps. The Marine Corps League Color Guard then retired the colors.