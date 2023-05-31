Photos and article by Lynn Janes

Silver Schools Board recognitions 051523 Silver Schools Board recognitions 051523 From left, Dottie Pfeifer of Kiwanis presents award to Cliff High School Student of the Month Jaiden Clifton https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Silver-School-Board-awards-051523/SSB01.jpg

Silver Schools Board recognitions 051523 From left, Silver High School Kiwanis Student of the Month Ian Vega, Pfeifer, and Kiwanis Silver High School Student of the Month Makayla Martinez https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Silver-School-Board-awards-051523/SSB02.jpg

Silver Schools Board recognitions 051523 La Plata Middle School Kiwanis Student of the Month Oso-Sonny Sockey and Pfeifer https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Silver-School-Board-awards-051523/SSB03.jpg

Silver Schools Board recognitions 051523 Skills USA team, Cameron Ogilvie, Loui Escamilla, Neaveah Arroyos, Derek Offutt, Santiago Arredondo https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Silver-School-Board-awards-051523/SSB04.jpg

Silver Schools Board recognitions 051523 From left, Superintendent William Hawkins, Board Members Eddie Flores and Mike McMillan, NMSBA Student Excellence Achievement Award recipient Crystal Drennan, and Board Members Michelle Diaz and Ashley Montenegro. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Silver-School-Board-awards-051523/SSB05.jpg

Silver Schools Board recognitions 051523 From left, Board Members Eddie Flores and Ashley Montenegro, Superintendent William Hawkins, Transportation Director and NMSBA Student Excellence Achievement Award recipient Victor Oaxaca, and Board Members Michelle Diaz and Mike McMillan. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2023-news-items/front-page-items/Silver-School-Board-awards-051523/SSB06.jpg

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session at the Silver High School Little Theater on May 15, 2023. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place.

The board approved the agenda.

The purpose of this work session had to do with the upcoming school budget for fiscal year 2023-2024. Michelle McCain, finance director, gave a very detailed presentation.

A summary of the expected revenue came to $31,513,407. The revenue sources included SEG (state equalization guarantee), copper, local tax, and several others.

The expenditures expected for salaries and benefits came to $25,960,759. Other expenditures included utilities, insurance, professional development, student travel, supplies, audit, legal, board travel and miscellaneous others. McCain went through each of the expenditures and gave a full detail of what they consisted of.

The state mandated a 6 percent salary increase for all educational employees. Teachers minimum salary schedule has three levels. Teachers at level one have a $50,000 salary, at level two $60,000 and level three $70,000. Certified instructional assistants will be at a minimum of $25,000. All other employees, although minimum wage in the state currently is $12 an hour, no budget will be approved by the state unless the base minimum wage is $15 an hour. Principals and assistant principals have a base wage plus an added responsibility factor that could take their salary from $70,000 to as high as $115,500.

The medical premiums have gone up 7.24 percent. Employees now pay part of the medical insurance premiums in tiers that depend on their salaries. The tiers go from 20 percent to 30 percent and some 40 percent. McCain said she and Hawkins had made some adjustments to help the staff and made an affordable option for this year. McCain said she had calculated, and no one should see a difference in the insurance cost to them even with the increase.

McCain said the physical, social, and emotional needs of the students have been a concern of the district. Cindy Barris, assistant superintendent, had been able to get a $6 million grant just for the social and emotional needs of the students.

The funding formula they had to use this year caused the district to lose $500,000 in funding. This year with inflation, McCain said it would be challenging.

The last budget meeting McCain said she asked the parents what would be important to them. They asked for music and band, music in the elementary schools, replace the instruments and scholarships for students that can't afford to rent an instrument. The music programs have slowly faded away over the years. Barris will be applying for funding to replace instruments.

Montenegro thanked McCain for a great presentation.

Work session adjourned

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held the regular board meeting in Cliff on May 15, 2023. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Michelle Diaz, Mike McMillan, and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place. Patrick Cohn had to leave.

The board approved the minutes from the regular board meeting April 17, 2023, and finance meeting April 14, 2023.

The board approved the agenda for the meeting.

Information and presentations

Dottie Pfeifer with Kiwanis attended to present the student of the month recognitions for April and May.

Recipient Cliff High School senior Jaiden Clifton has always mentored younger students and always has a kind smile and helps others. He has a 3.735 grade point average and is on the honor roll.

Ian Vega in the 11th grade at Silver High School has good grades and has been a successful student. He's respectful and kind. He also holds a part time job.

Senior Makayla Martinez of Silver High School has a perfect GPA. She has been enrolled in dual credit courses (has already received an associate's degree), tutored, participated in National History Day and other activities. She wants to be a physician.

Jaydon Carrillo in the 8th grade at La Plata Middle School works hard and participates in her classes and has self motivation.

Oso Sonny Sockey in the 7th grade at La Plata Middle School has excellent grades and always strives to be a good student.

Neil McDonald, Rotary president, along with Hawkins had a teacher of the year recognition. This teacher had been unaware of the award prior to this.

The award and $1,550 went to Rosemary Peru. She has served as a teacher for 46 years. She will retire this year.

NHD (National History Day) recognized National Teacher of the Year Claudie Thompson. The teachers nominated included those chosen from one high school teacher and one middle school teacher in each state. Thompson had won over all those teachers from all the states. Hawkins said: "Whenever you talk to anyone involved in NHD in New Mexico, Thompson's name always comes up."

Dana Jones, the NHD teacher from La Plata Middle School, recognized her students that had participated in state competition. Eleven of those students made it to nationals, the most ever. Jones gave a list of the projects they had done to win. Documentary on the 1st moon landing, Louis Pasteur, Pony Express, Wright Brothers, Manhattan Project, Madam C.J. Walker and Cesare Lambroso, pioneer in criminology.

Thompson and Lee Wilson recognized the high school students that had made nationals for NHD. The students finished in the top 10 in the country and have for the past seven years. This year they had 19 students, the most ever to qualify for nationals. Some of the projects they worked on had been Olivia de Havilland, Susan Shelby Magoffin, Edward Abbey, Snow White animation, Jacques Cousteau, heliocentric theory, and several others.

Jones said that Grant County had the most students that go to nationals from New Mexico. The total including Cliff will be 35.

Santiago Arredondo recognized his students that competed in the Skills USA competition. "I have been doing this for 20 years and have taken 13 to 1 to nationals every year; this year will be 2. It is the first time I will take a female." She had competed doing collision repair and scored higher than the college level.

Ryan Chadwick and a few students involved in the CTE (career technical education) program gave the board a presentation on what they had been doing. Chadwick said he had started a YouTube channel for the school and did a podcast. They had gone to Denver to check out their CTE program and what they had been doing. Denver has an innovation center that is an extension of the high school. Chadwick said, "It was an incredible program." They learned a lot about what they would like to see here eventually. Montenegro asked them what the board could do. Their suggestion was to help them work with the Forest Service, Game and Fish, etc. They had been able to do this through an Innovation Zone grant that Barris had gotten.

Barris recognized The Commons. They had an opportunity to feed one thousand families during the school breaks. They could not have done it without the help of The Commons. They had donated time, food, boxes, and anything they asked for. She presented two representatives of The Commons with a wood plaque made by the students.

Diane Carrico with SCEA (Silver City Education Association) thanked the board for all the hard work they had done. "Hope to see some bargaining issues done soon."

Superintendent's report

Hawkins addressed several things for the board.

He had provided the board with a packet that had the summary of the survey sent and divided between the different campuses and groups concerning arming the guards. "We received 935 responses. Those in favor had been 827 and 100 were not in favor." The survey had several questions for them. Hawkins provided the surveys to the board so they could also see the comments. They had a copy of the policy, a legal draft to date with all the changes that had been made from the meetings with the community.

Hawkins also met with the students at the high school to give them the opportunity to share their thoughts about arming the guards. They had asked some engaging and serious questions. The students were 90 percent in favor of armed guards.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, said "The personnel percentage right now is 98.6 percent." They have some new positions and those will be funded with the SEL (social emotional learning) grant.

The salary schedules had gone up the 6 percent as explained by McCain. She had gone over most of this part of her report. They had been able to increase the coaches and lunch duty.

Alvarez addressed the phase in and out of sport increments. The budget must be looked at and adjustments have to be made. They looked at which sports the students and parents wanted. "We also looked at participation. Where we had more participation that is where we put the money. We wanted to put it where we could best serve the students."

Flores said: "I'm glad to see it looked at since it had been stagnant for a long time."

Alvarez said they had worked with parents and the administration on the handbooks for next year. They changed the elementary and secondary disciplinary matrix for the next school year. Trying to help the students understand acceptable behavior and consequences. They changed the wording to address cell phones, stay away contract and vaping for the secondary matrix.

Hawkins said they would be going to the law conference soon and if any changes needed to be made, they would. Any legal requirements would be addressed in the handbooks.

Diaz said she knew they had looked at a lot of handbooks and thanked them for a good job. McMillan had questions about the academic eligibility, and if it would be used every semester or nine weeks. Alvarez said the state used to be nine weeks prior to covid and it changed to each semester. Montenegro had some concerns about the consequences and deterrents. She said "Students are changing, and I hope you kept that in mind. I'm sorry you have to do so much discipline in the school and are not reinforced by the parents." The consequences need to be a deterrent.

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent, said enrollment went up by one student. "I have analyzed it and can't find any trends." The teachers currently have been looking at history material, books, and have had a hard time getting that from the providers. "We invited parents and only one showed up. "

Barris gave the board an update on the Carl Perkins Grant, Next Generation Grant, and Innovation Zone Grant. "We can't do a building and facility like the students saw in Denver, but we don't have to have the building. What the students said, 'They could do better, and we do that better.'"

Board of Education

Montenegro said the finance subcommittee had met and they looked at all the reports and they looked good. Salaries and benefits use 89 percent of the budget. She thanked McCain for all her hard work.

Flores said the threat assessment committee met and talked about the armed security guards and the survey results. They also talked about the hoax recently that took place in the state and nationally. They did find the guy in Florida. Flores said he appreciated all the hard work they had gone to for the process to bring on armed security guards. "I joined six years ago because of the lack of security in our schools. We have to prepare our students for the reality of the world we live in today." Alvarez said they talked about security for the graduation.

Board president

The board recognized two people that had received the NMSBA (New Mexico State Board Association) excellence in student achievement award. They went to parent Crystal Drennan and Transportation Director Victor Oaxaca. Hawkins said Drenon has always been involved in all levels with the schools. "She is always there to help. Excellent example of parent involvement." Oaxaca does far more than transportation director. Hawkins said, "There is not a job too big or too small for Mr. Oaxaca."

The board did the first reading of the policy to arm school security guards.

Board comments

Montenegro thanked everyone and said, "It's a crazy time of year." Graduation will be happening. She congratulated the softball team that won state cup. "Silver Schools is where everyone is welcome and can excel."

Diaz congratulated all the sports teams and said they had represented the school well. She congratulated the graduates and told them to please stay safe. Diaz addressed the current conversations concerning the possible addition of armed guards. "It is a charged topic, but it is important for the feedback. We need to see what our constituents want. Please continue the feedback."

McMillan said they have a lot of excitement right now with the awards and recognitions tonight, but many will be going to nationals and graduation will be happening.

Flores thanked the teachers and administration and said everyone would be ready for a break this summer. He congratulated the graduates and said he had one graduating, and it would be the last one. He appreciated the feedback and support for the armed guards. He cited the survey that had come out as almost 90 percent for it. "This is long overdue and should have been done years ago. Hope to have it by next school year."

Public comments

Montenegro announced that they only had three minutes to make a comment.

Judy Ward said she had graduated from Silver High School (known then as Western High School) in 1959. At that time students had guns in their pickups, and they never had an incident, and no one was afraid. "We never locked our doors. I have always lived in a house with a gun." Times have changed theft, teen suicide, fentanyl deaths, fences, guards, cameras, metal detectors, locked doors, safety measures unheard of 65 years ago. "It breaks my heart." Now homes with fathers and mothers seem rare, mental health issues seem common, God has been banned from schools and businesses, yet guns have been blamed. "Tonight, was mindboggling to me to see these kids who have done so much in perhaps an atmosphere of fear and wondering what tomorrow will bring. I believe you will take care of our kids." She asked them to please arm the guards and give them the proper training and give them the tools they need. She also suggested to reach out to the retired military if need be. "Protect our kids at all costs but provide the mental health care that is also needed." She thanked the board for all they had been doing. "God bless you."

Rhonda Billings thanked the board for their time and service to the schools. "I love Silver Schools and spent seven years here in the 1900s. I have also been involved in the schools as a parent, employee and now grandparent." She went on to say she had seen all the changes and needs for the layers of security. She thanked them for the dialogue for making this policy for another layer of safety to have armed security guards. The previous week they had a threat that thankfully had turned out to be a hoax but had been taken seriously. Social workers had not been called, but rather men and women in blue with guns. In one of the community meetings a person said the students would be scared of the guns. Billings asked her grandson what he thought, and he said they have DARE (drug abuse resistance education) officers in the schools and he is not scared of them. Another thing brought up had been the need for mental health resources. The question would be: "How do we identify those that would commit that horrific act? How can they be stopped from doing it? Can law enforcement do anything before a crime is committed?" Hawkins had stated that an armed guard would be to add another layer of security. They would identify, engage, and stop. This would be huge advantage to stop it before it happened. "I would be in support of that," Billings said. Arming the security guards would not be the sole solution, neither would be cameras. It would be just another layer of protection.

Julie Mehan said she had taught at Silver High School for 25 years and her kids went to school here. "I found it sad tonight that all these students were here getting awards but there were no parents. It is indicative to what I saw as a teacher." She said she would be in favor of armed guards, and they had talked about it years ago when she was a teacher, but nothing had ever been done. It had been something talked about with the teachers at length, but no action ever took place. The armed guard becomes the target of that person coming in. When as a teacher they had talked about the teachers becoming trained for conceal carry. Their identity would not be known. Having signs that say no firearms allowed makes a soft target, instead have signs that staff may be armed. It would be a small deterrent. "Along with the armed guards would you consider conceal carry for the staff?" I know there are a lot of people qualified. The kids are our gold and our future." She told the board she appreciated that they asked the staff, kids, and parents about this. "God bless."

Carol Miller said she had moved to Silver City three years ago. "I was excited for the kids tonight, seeing them get awards and recognitions. I appreciate the school board's involvement in that." She said she would be for arming the security guards and expressed her gratitude for the conversation about it and the consideration. "I have two grandkids that will eventually be going to this school system. I am really happy you are out to make sure they are protected. God bless you all."

Linda Beattie said she had lived in Grant County for 35 years and had retired as a teacher. Her kids had gone to school here and she expressed her love for the area. "I am impressed with the students here tonight and these teachers that teach them are gold. I can see you have some really good teachers here." She said she wanted to give her support to having armed security guards at the schools. "For the world we live in today it's just common sense. The reality has come to schools have become a target from sick and disturbed people that just want to harm innocent people. I have been exposed to crime here and I know we have a lot of it. You just have to go to Penny Park at dusk and see the gang and drug activity." When she went to the police department to report it, she had been told they didn't have the time to monitor the park because of being shorthanded. "I know you want to represent your constituents," and she thanked them for the work they do and their time.

Hugh Epping said he had read the proposed policy. "What strikes me is the sole purpose is to shoot somebody, my experience is not everyone that attacks a school is stupid." He expressed looking at other things like keeping doors locked. "They need some training on when to fire, are they going to fire in a full classroom?" He cited a story of someone shooting in Texas at a person breaking into cars and it went through a house and killed someone. They need to know when to fire and when not to. He posed some other questions to the board. At the end of the day, he wanted to know where the firearm would be. He wanted to know how much ammunition would be issued. Would they be shooting off fifteen rounds or hopefully be proficient enough to hit the target the first time. The other question had to do with the training and screening of the applicant. Nowhere in the policy had he seen contacting former employers or bullying. In New Mexico an officer can have problems in one place and go someplace else and be hired because the record does not follow them. "We need to spend a lot more time looking at these individuals and their past." The policy says they would be issued vests. His question had to do with if they would wear it under or over their shirt. "Wearing it over the shirt it is meant to intimidate. My conclusion of the meeting tonight is this is pretty much a done deal. Be careful what you wish for."

Cindy Donovan thanked the board for the opportunity to speak. She said she, her husband and a few others supported the arming of the guards 100 percent. Some had not come because of being afraid to speak. Donavan said when money is transported, they do it with armed guards with vests. "Yes, money is important, but our kids are far more important. They are a priceless asset. I can't think of anything more important." She addressed the training and said she had no doubt they would be very well trained. The surveys represent the constituents of the district. "I too am a graduate of Cliff High School. We, too, had guns in the trucks at that time and we never had a fear of them or the police." The tactic of saying the students will be fearful she didn't see. Most students she knew respected police officers and didn't have fear. "I ask you to continue to listen to your constituents and hear what they have to say. Please do not allow our schools to be a soft target. "We need to go above and beyond to protect our kids. God bless each of you."

Montenegro thanked everyone for their comments and said the board appreciates their time and points of view.

The board approved the consent agenda that included checks in the amount of $3,099,883.65, several budget adjustments and a fire alarm bid to Freedom Southwest for $241,411.84.

The Donations approved listed:

AZNM Property Holdings LLC (McDonalds) – Silver High School (SHS) tennis trust -$1,000

AZNM Property Holdings LLC – SHS NHD (national history day) -$3,000

Beck Family Dental – SHS tennis trust - $500

Beck Family Dental – LPMS (La Plata Middle School) – NHD - $3,000

Grant County Golf Association – Cliff golf team - $500

Horizon Home Health Inc. – LPMS NHD - $1,000

Victor and Nkechinyere Nwachuku – LPMS NHD - $2,000

Elks Lodge no. 413 – SHS girls basketball - $500

Seth and Rebecca Traeger – LPMS NHD - $500

Silver City Lodge 1718 – SHS girls basketball - $500

Southwest Adolescent Group – LPMS - $500

Southwest Adolescent Group – SHS NHD - $500

Wells Fargo Bank – SHS auto class - $1,500

Tsering Sherpa and Kishor Shrestha – LPMS NHD - $500

Sandra Post and Adam Offutt – Silver High auto, 2023 National Skills - $1,500

Richard and Rocky Hickson – Silver High auto, 2023 National Skills - $930

Timothy Clark – SHS NHD - $500

McMillan thanked everyone for all the donations.

Oaxaca said the next year school bus contracts had been funded by the state. He had given them the contracts to review. They would be starting on the phase three of the parking lot at Harrison Schmidt Elementary. He gave them a list of all the projects completed and the ones coming up.

The board had a list of action items. They approved all of them and they included the district's 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, cash transfer, 2023-2024 increment schedules, 2023-2024 salary schedules, Carl Perkins grant, Next Generation funds, Innovation Zone grant and the 2023-2024 school bus contracts.

Public comments none currently.

The next regular board meeting will take place June 19, 2023

Finance committee will meet June 15, 2023

The board did not go into executive session.

Adjourned.