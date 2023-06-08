Pass Fire Daily Update June 8, 2023

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 08 June 2023 08 June 2023

Please view English map and smoke outlook and Spanish daily update.

Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team Incident Commander – Pete Valenzuela

Information Phone: 720 693-3527 Hours: 8 am-8pm Email: 2023.Pass@Firenet.gov

Acres: 46,397
Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM Containment: 13%
Personnel: 99
Start Date: May 18, 2023
Cause: Lightning
Fuels: Timber, pinon/juniper and grass

The Pass Fire grew only 104 acres yesterday. The entire fire area was in patrol and monitor status. Crews are continuing to patrol the northern perimeter looking for and extinguishing hot spots. A drone flew an infrared mapping flight over the west side of the fire east of Indian Creek. Data collected showed that the line is still holding. The east side of the fire, where firefighters worked to protect several residences is in monitor status. A handcrew was flown up to the Black Mountain Lookout yesterday by helicopter. The crew removed the fire resistant wrapping used to protect the lookout in the initial days of the fire.

On Thursday crew activity will look much like it did Wednesday. The two main areas firefighters will be watching will be the west side at Indian Creek and the northeast side above Beaver Creek. A warmer and drier weather pattern is developing and fire activity is expected to increase over the next few days. A southwest wind will tend to push the fire back into itself over most of the fire area. Very little heat has been observed across the northern portion of the fire for several days.

The complexity of fighting the Pass Fire is decreasing and fire managers are preparing to transition to a smaller type 3 organization. This change will bring the resources assigned into alignment with current and projected needs to meet the objectives and continue to protect values at risk.

Weather: Southwest winds have reestablished over the fire area bringing decreased humidity and an increase in temperature. Winds will be 10-15 mph over the fire.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts.

Closures: The Gila National Forest remains open. Visitors are encouraged to use extreme caution when driving near the fire area due to the presence of firefighters and equipment.

For More Information:
• Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire Inciweb is the official site for fire
information. This site is secure and updated daily.
• New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/
• Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov




Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 