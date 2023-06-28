By Roger Lanse
According to the New Mexico State Police, NMSP officers were dispatched to the Dragonfly Trailhead, about five miles east of Silver City on Monday, June 26, 2023, at about 10 p.m. Stephen Timmons, 62, of Silver City, was reported to have gone on a bike ride earlier and had not yet returned home. His vehicle was located at the Dragonfly Trailhead.
NMSP Search and Rescue teams were called out and Timmons was located deceased by S&R on the trail system at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27. An initial investigation indicates Timmons suffered fatal injuries stemming from a bicycle crash.
NMSP is working closely with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Timmons was a member of First Baptist Church in Silver City and pastor of the Christian Challenge program at Western New Mexico University, a ministry of Bible study with students.