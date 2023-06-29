Pass Fire Update June 29, 2023

Published: 29 June 2023 29 June 2023

Pass Fire
Gila National Forest
Incident Commanders – Billy Trujillo IC - Dustin Roper IC (t)

Information Phone: 575-388-8211 Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm
Email: Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov
Acres: 57,523
Start Date: May 18, 2023
Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM
Cause: Lightning
Containment: 12%
Fuels: Timber, piñon/juniper and grass
Personnel: 133, 1 Type 1 Helicopter, 2 Type 3 Helicopters

Infrared mapping from last night showed approximately 420 acres of fire growth and isolated heat at the southeast corner of the fire, around the base of Burnt Corral Canyon, Windfall Canyon, and Tommy Hill Canyon, near the East Fork of the Gila River. Another isolated pocket of heat is at the southwest corner of the fire perimeter, on the ridge between Log Canyon and Brothers West Canyon above the Middle Fork Gila River.

Today, crews are expected to complete preparing the Iron Trail (771) and White Rocks Trail (27) to use as containment features along the south/southeast corner of the fire. Once prepped, additional use of hand ignition operations may occur to remove available fuels between the active fire and containment features.

We are applying a confine and contain strategy, allowing the Pass Fire to play its natural role in forest ecosystems, while protecting private land, infrastructure, and natural resource values at risk. Fire is a normal visitor to the Gila landscape and something with which we all have to cope. Ecosystems here are not only adapted to fire, but dependent on the frequent return of low to moderate intensity fire to maintain healthy forest, watershed, and fuels conditions. Despite inconvenience to visitors and unavoidable smoke impacts, the occurrence of this naturally ignited fire today will help reduce the risk of a crown-dominated fire in this area for years into the future.

There are no road, trail, or campground closures in place on the Gila National Forest. Smoke from the Pass Fire is settling in the lower valleys at night and early morning, but with cloud cover, smoke may take longer to lift and clear.

Fire danger is increasing under hot, dry weather conditions as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. The need for fire restrictions on the Gila National Forest is reassessed daily. If they are allowed and weather permits, you must watch your campfire at all times, or extinguish it fully when it is not attended. Douse with plenty of water, stir it into the coals, and feel for heat with your bare hand. Extinguished means cold to the touch with your bare hand.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with highs of 80 – 85 F. Light winds of 10 - 15 mph gusting to 25 in late morning and afternoon. Minimum relative humidity lower than yesterday at around 12%. Slight (10%) potential for afternoon thunderstorms. Elevated fire danger persists today.
Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can't.

For More Information:
· Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-pass-fire 
· New Mexico Fire Information: https://nmfireinfo.com/ 
· Air Quality: https://www.airnow.gov 

