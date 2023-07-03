Pass Fire

Gila National Forest Incident Commander Robert Laeng IC

Information Phone: 575-388-8211 Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm

Email: Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov

Acres: 59,367

Location: 40 miles west of Winston, NM Containment: 12%

Personnel: 140, 1 Type 1 Helicopter, 2 Type 3 Helicopters

Start Date: May 18, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Fuels: Timber, piñon/juniper and grass

Yesterday, crews successfully conducted hand ignitions along the Iron Trail #771. If conditions prove favorable today, they will continue to use hand ignitions off of Iron Trail #771 to increase containment around the southeast corner of the fire perimeter to provide protection to private property nearby. Firefighters are monitoring the whole fire area daily from air and ground. Increase or decrease in acreage is due more to accurate mapping.

A public safety road and trail closure is in effect, including all or portions of several roads and trails that provide access to and within the perimeter of the Pass Fire. These closures include Forest Roads 704 and 4208P in their entirety, and portions of Trails 26, 27, 157, 771, and 772. The area closure and associated map can be found at Gila National Forest - Alerts & Notices (usda.gov).

Fire danger is high, and the need for fire restrictions on the Gila National Forest is reassessed daily. If campfires are allowed and weather permits, you must watch your fire at all times, or extinguish it fully when it is not attended. Douse with plenty of water, stir it into the coals, and feel for heat. Extinguished means cold to the touch with your bare hand.

Fire is a normal visitor to the Gila landscape and something with which we all have to cope. Ecosystems here are not only adapted to fire, but dependent on the frequent return of low to moderate intensity fire to maintain healthy forest, watershed, and fuels conditions. Applying a “confine and contain” strategy to the Pass Fire allows fire to play its natural role in fire-adapted forest ecosystems, while protecting private land, infrastructure, and natural resource values at risk.

Weather: Continued very warm temperatures. We will see a chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms which could produce lightning. Winds from 5-12 mph and temperatures around 86 degrees.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is still in place over the Pass Fire. All non-fire aircraft are restricted. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area will ground firefighting aircraft, hindering firefighting efforts. If you fly, we can’t.

For More Information: