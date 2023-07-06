By Roger Lanse

A New Mexico State Police spokesman told the Beat today they have identified a person of interest in the June 26, 2023, Dragon Fly Trail homicide of Stephen Timmons, 62, of Silver City.

Joseph William Costello, 29, of Fort Bayard, NM, was arrested on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 180 and Ft Bayard Road, when he ran a red light on his motorized bicycle and almost caused a crash. According to the spokesman, a U.S. Forest Service agent detained Costello and contacted the Grant County Sheriff's Office for assistance. GCSO deputies arrested Costello on an outstanding bench warrant. However, during the arrest procedure, Costello, a felon, was found to be in possession of a handgun and was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

As the investigation continued in the days following, NMSP Investigations Bureau agents learned Costello is believed to have threatened and shot at or near several individuals in the area of the Dragon Fly Trail system.

According to Grant County Detention Center staff and the NMSP spokesman, Castello remains incarcerated on the felon in possession of a firearm charge. On Monday, July 3, the 6th Judicial District Attorney filed an expedited motion for pretrial detention. A pretrial detention hearing has been scheduled for July 11, according to court documents.

The NMSP continues to actively investigate the homicide of Stephen Timmons and is working closely with the district attorney's office and the state crime lab. At the completion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the 6th Judicial District Attorney's office.