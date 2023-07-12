Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
CLAY Festival WNMU kid's activities 071023
Ellie Cogsdill, 6, concentrates on painting a Mimbres design
Scarlett Avena, 6, pays attention to her design
Jake Calloway, 9, works out the details
Maria Ormand, 14, paints a design
Tasha Pipkins, 11, creates a design
A table set up for painting with brushes made of yucca and pottery sherds for inspiration
Lucien Cogsdill, 4, paints a bookmark
A busy table with busy kids and a parent
A happy Gina Mendez-Chacon, 8, starts a design on an ornament.
Ellie at the painting table trying out a yucca paintbrush
A pueblo model from the 1920s
Local artist Cece Stanford and her grandkids, Stella and Calder Leland at the painting table.
A family from Taos checks out the exhibits. From back to front are Olga Julinski, Max, Kyle (with camera), Soren and Leif Julinski.
On Monday, July 10, the CLAY Festival had activities for kids and parents at the Western New Mexico University museum. They all involved painting of Mimbres designs, on bookmarks, ornaments or for a special treat, large pieces of paper, with cups of paint to use with brushes made out of yucca. Lining the middle of the table was a group of pottery sherds for inspiration.
Another similar session will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the WNMU Museum.