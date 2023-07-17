Shoplifter jailed

By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to the Dollar General at 1330 E. 32nd Street, on Friday, July 14, 2023, at about 8:46 a.m., in reference to a shoplifting. When the officer arrived, he was told by store employees that "Benjamin" had stolen merchandise from the store and threatened to physically harm the store's manager. "Benjamin" then left walking west on 32nd Street, the employees said.

According to a SCPD incident report, when the officer was shown a photo of the shoplifter, the officer was able to identify the male from previous encounters as Benjamin Hernandez, 33, of Silver City. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority confirmed Hernandez had an indefinite CTW to the Dollar General issued Oct. 4, 2022.

Hernandez had three items; 'Smarties' candy, a package of cigarette lighters, and a key chain, in his hand when he attempted to leave without paying, the report stated. Maneuvering around the store manager, who was blocking his way to the exit, Hernandez turned toward the store manager and stood in an aggressive manner with his fists clenched and "jolted his body forward towards" the store manager, who stated later she believed Hernandez was going to strike her.

Hernandez was located across the street in the Gila Regional Medical Center parking lot, still with the cigarette lighters and key chain -- having already eaten the candy.

Hernandez was handcuffed and transported to SCPD for paperwork, then to the Grant County Detention Center for booking. He is being charged with criminal trespass, shoplifting, and assault. The value of the stolen items was valued at $6.95 by store employees, according to the report.

GCDC staff told the Beat on Monday, July 17, at 5 p.m., Hernandez remains in custody at their facility.

