RESERVE, NM, July 21, 2023 – The Dark, Divide, and Davis fires continue to burn at low to moderate fire intensity, with backing, flanking, and creeping observed yesterday. Cloud cover and higher relative humidities are helping to maintain moderate fire behavior. The fires are located on the Gila National Forest, Reserve Ranger District. Incident Commander Pete Valenzuela assumed command of the cluster of lightning-caused fires July 17.

The Davis Fire, located in the Collins Park area, approximately 16 miles east-southeast of Reserve, is 900 acres in size. Hand ignitions along Forest Road 4047G on the eastern flank and the Continental Divide Trail along the western flank are nearing completion. Aerial ignitions have been used within the fire's interior to limit fire intensities by burning out pockets of fuel and reduce firefighter risk exposure. Ignitions by hand and air will continue as needed, to assist with moderating interior fire intensities and establishing perimeter containment. Crews are monitoring Continental Divide Trail for users who could be exposed to fire as it moves across the landscape. Signs are posted on the affected section of Continental Divide Trail east of Eagle Peak from Cox Canyon trailhead south to Bursum Road. There are 68 resources currently assigned to Davis Fire, including two Hotshot crews, one Type 3 engine, one Type 6 engine, three dozers, one Fire Use Module, and various overhead.

The Dark Fire is located on Corner Mountain about 18 miles southeast of Reserve. Dark Fire has grown to 600 acres. Resources will continue to monitor fire behavior and progression. Increased cloud cover, scattered showers, and higher humidity are resulting in a mosaic burn pattern. Moving forward, crews will monitor fire along Forest Road 180 and assess need for continued hand ignitions. Six people with one Type 6 engine and various overhead are currently assigned to the Dark Fire.

The Divide and Hay fires are discussed together as Divide Fire. Together they cover approximately 2,600 acres in grass, brush, and timber understory on the south side of Elk Mountain and in T Bar Canyon, about 22 miles southeast of Reserve. Fire continues to progress along control features and to the north, following available fuels. Crews completed scouting and protection of range allotment fencing threatened by fire yesterday. Today, firefighters will continue to scout and prepare roads that can be used as containment features north and east of the main fire. Assigned resources include one Hotshot crew, one Type 3 helicopter, four Type 6 engines, an ambulance, a dozer, two fire use modules, and various overhead, for a total of 70 people currently working the Divide Fire.

"Depending on weather, we should be able to wrap up most operations on the Davis Fire over the next couple of days, placing it in monitor and patrol status and shifting some of those firefighting resources over to the Dark and Divide fires," said Incident Commander Pete Valenzuela.

Temperatures continue to trend warmer than normal through the week, with southwesterly breezes this afternoon. Thunderstorm chances persist each afternoon with diminishing showers each evening. A cool front is expected to push through the area late Friday and early Saturday morning, bringing northerly winds, a chance of rain, and only slight relief to temperatures. Gusty, erratic winds are expected associated with passing storms. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.